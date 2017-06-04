Putin Now Argues Russia Could've Been Framed For Election Meddling By The CIA (nbcnews.com) 29
In a news magazine show premiering tonight, Megyn Kelly reports that Russian president Vladimir Putin "has denied Russian involvement in the hacking and interference with our U.S. presidential eletion for some time. That changed earlier this week, and the story appears to be evolving yet again." An anonymous reader shared two articles from NBC: "Hackers can be anywhere. They can be in Russia, in Asia...even in America, Latin America," he said. "They can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States who very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame, as we say, onto Russia. Can you imagine something like that? In the midst of a political battle...?" The journalist asked the Russian president about what American intelligence agencies say is evidence that he became personally involved in a covert campaign to harm Hillary Clinton and benefit Donald Trump. "IP addresses can be invented -- a child can do that! Your underage daughter could do that. That is not proof," Putin replied...
Kelly told viewers that Putin -- the former director of Russia's domestic spy agency -- also suggested that the CIA could have been behind the hacking and noted that many people were convinced Russia was responsible for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy... Earlier, at a Friday forum moderated by Kelly, Putin likened the U.S. blaming his country for hacking the presidential election to "blaming the Jews"...
"Echoing remarks President Donald Trump made on the campaign trail, Putin also questioned the need for NATO."
Kelly told viewers that Putin -- the former director of Russia's domestic spy agency -- also suggested that the CIA could have been behind the hacking and noted that many people were convinced Russia was responsible for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy... Earlier, at a Friday forum moderated by Kelly, Putin likened the U.S. blaming his country for hacking the presidential election to "blaming the Jews"...
"Echoing remarks President Donald Trump made on the campaign trail, Putin also questioned the need for NATO."
Timeline of Treason (Score:1)
Dec. 10, 2015
Lt. Gen Michael Flynn is part of a panel discussion in Moscow for the 10th anniversary of government-backed Russia Today, for which he receives payment (The Washington Post, Aug. 15, 2016). Officials notice an increase in communication between Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, following the Russia Today event (CNN, May 19, 2017).
Late 2015
British intelligence agencies detect suspicious interactions between Russia and Trump aides that they pass on to American
Re: (Score:1)
You can bring an idiot to school, but you can't make him learn...
There are at least 3 smoking guns in the above:
1: Roger Stone predicting Podesta's time in the barrel, a reference to Wikileaks emails before they were released.
2: Jeff Sessions commits perjury.
3: Donald Trump commits obstruction of Justice.
4: The obvious collusion and criminality peppered throughout the timeline.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
You don't get the Washington Post in your safe space?
I'm sorry that the truth is so painful that you've chosen to withdraw from reality and hide from real news.
Foundations of Geopolitics (Score:2)
Any timeline of these events should probably start with this book. [wikipedia.org] So far things are proceeding as planned, and ultimate success seems likely.
Sure thing, Vlad!! (Score:3)
The CIA also faked all those meetings & communications between Russians & Flynn, Manafort, Kushner too
A sterling character witness... (Score:2)
Not surprised (Score:1)
It's like listening to a Creationist (Score:2)
"But you see, Evolution can't be right because. .
."
"No, you're wrong. We've gone over this dozens of times before."
"Well then, there's this which means. .
."
"No, it doesn't. You're wrong again. I just explained why you're wrong."
"But that doesn't include this which. .
."
"Yes, it does. You're wrong. Get over it. You're plain, flat out wrong. Nothing you say makes sense. All of it's been shown to be false."
"Nuh uh. I still have. . . . my imagination."
Inventing IP addresses (Score:2)
I'm going to assume he's talking about spoofing, or the technique of inserting a packet stream into the internet and making it appear like it's come from somewhere else.
This is in fact easily done if what you're attempting to do is DDOS a system. Doing it in such a way as to hack a system is NOT childsplay.
Here's one problem. You're typically (in the childs play scenario. State actor level games are NOT child's play) transmitting in the blind. TCP requires a three-way handshake. Assuming no one involve
The real point (Score:2)
Our government has absolutely no transparency and our interests are not represented. Our country is essentially occupied by globalists.
Everything else is a distraction, and odds are you fall for it at least once in a while as we all do.
Engaging in the 'left vs. right' war is profoundly unhealthy. No responsible person acts this way.
The real war is 'rational vs. irrational'. We're all being made to pay for the ignorance of philosophy in education.
Instead of unifying with people we have most in common with we