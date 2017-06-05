Harvard Pulls Student Offers Over Online Comments (go.com) 81
Reader joshtops shares a report: Harvard University's student newspaper says the school has revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages. The Harvard Crimson says the students posted images and comments in a private Facebook group mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust and racial minorities. The newspaper reported that several group members said at least 10 people were told by Harvard in April that their acceptances had been withdrawn.
Harvard is a private school, not a public school. Their call to reject students based on this sort of thing.
Sure, it's legal and all. But it sure has a chilling effect - no doubt that's the point. Watch what you say, watch what you think, watch what shows on your face - they're watching you. For your own good, you understand, like a big brother looking out for you.
No, it doesn't say those things. It says if you're an asshole you're not welcome here.
Oh yeah? Define 'asshole'. I dare you.
You can say some things are intolerable without having to be able to define an exact line between asshole and not-asshole.
From the summary:
a private Facebook group mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust and racial minorities
Yeah, that falls pretty solidly within realm of 'asshole.' No tough call here.
Anyone who doesn't expect what they post to go viral (despite a small chance of that actually happening)... is an idiot. It only takes getting hit by lightning once.
And once you are a student/employee/member/etc of whatever institution or business... you are by extension representing them. They have every right to turn you away, fire you, etc.
If they block/fire for bad reasons (Because you're gay, muslim, etc) then you might have a case on your hands... if they fire you because you spout hate speech? Nice k
Re:Seems reasonable. (Score:4, Interesting)
No, it doesn't say those things. It says if you're an asshole you're not welcome here.
To repeat what should have been bloody obvious to you: Who gets to define "asshole." ? Suppose a college withdraws acceptances for some kids who post that they put their faith in $DEITY over government, for example?
Who gets to define "asshole." ?
In this case, Harvard gets to decide the definition of asshole.
Or were you intending to argue that idiots that post identifiable, inflammatory comments on the internet are a protected class?
Seriously? (Score:2)
You're comparing mocking sexual assault, racism and the holocaust to religious beliefs?
If you're too dumb to know that those are serious things then you're too dumb to attend Harvard.
No, it doesn't say those things. It says if you're an asshole you're not welcome here.
To repeat what should have been bloody obvious to you: Who gets to define "asshole." ? Suppose a college withdraws acceptances for some kids who post that they put their faith in $DEITY over government, for example?
You are saying you would WANT to attend a college that considers such a thing?
Who gets to define "asshole." ?
Harvard gets to decide. It's a private school.
Um, the people who are deciding whether you are admitted to their private organization get to define "asshole". And they did.
In this case the college gets to define it. It is a private institution and as such has a reputation that is based on the moral as well as academic reputation of their graduates. SOOO... they get to decide entirely and arbitrarily who they are willing to teach and what moral characteristics they expect that person to have. That is what makes their brand and degree more ( or less) valuable the someone else's.
Oh, right. The First Amendment only protects the obnoxious organized religions and not the moderate unorganized religions.
I think the problem lgw was referring to is the slippery slope. This sets the precedent for them to go after things they disagree with. Today it is the students being assholes (in most people's eyes), but what will it be tomorrow? Nothing is stopping them from doing it for the things lgw said.
It's like the issue right now with "hate speech". There are groups calling for banning it, but what is it? If you let people ban it for one form of comments a group finds objectionable, why can't another group later us
Ah, so your values agree with their values, and that's all that matters? Of course that's all that maters! Unpeople are unwelcome anywhere!
Um no.
Just watch what you post publicly. Think whatever you want, show whatever you want on your face. And it's not "for your own good" it's for Harvard's good, Harvard is looking out for Harvard nothing else.
Yep, people are always watching Harvard. They really need to watch what their students say, it could really reflect badly on their student population at large if some of them happened to be insufferable pricks. It'd be almost like saying they condoned that kind of behavior...
Re:Seems reasonable. (Score:5, Insightful)
Chilling effect? I'd disagree-- Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences.
You can say these things without being prosecuted by law, but don't be surprised when nobody likes you and nobody wants you around.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I don't mock rape. I think rapists deserve the death penalty. And I will mock the SJW who say that 1/4 of the women in college are raped as I don't think that "hitting" on a girl qualifies as rape
So yeah, mocking may actually be in order -- DEPENDING (of course) on what they're mocking.
I'd have thought that mocking the Holocaust was probably the bigger issue for Harvard.
Doesn't matter. Harvard is not censoring in any way, shape or form by not accepting prospective students who prove to be assholes. They are still free to be assholes.
Oh please, the only reason people use the 'it's legal therefore fine' argument is because it's the "right" side punishing the "bad" offenders. Were the ideological stances juxtaposed, it would no longer be 'fine cause it's legal', it would be censorship and abuse of power. It has nothing to do with autism and everything to do with double moral.
Swing and a miss.
Re: Thoughtcriminals (Score:1)
Posting on a forum is an action. People can still be as racist as they want in their thoughts, those can't be read (yet).
If not getting into Harvard ruined their life chances, their chances were so slim so as to make no difference. Really, if this bothers them, they should rape their anuses with rusty forks and gargle bleach.
Ridiculous (Score:1)
Schools have codes of conduct, many of which prohibit forms of what would be perceived as hateful behavior (whether that's righteous or not is not the point here). Would not surprise me that this crossed the line, hence the rescind.
As it should (Score:4, Insightful)
This is something that everyone should be aware of when posting views and comments on the Internet. If you do not want it to be public forever, then do not post.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
This is something that everyone should be aware of when posting views and comments on the Internet. If you do not want it to be public forever, then do not post.
Or, you can post without using an account and post whatever the fuck you like.
Anonymous Coward is not really accurate. Anonymous Smarter Person is more like it.
This is some of the best simple advice everyone should be aware of.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
the "left-wing point of view" sexual assault is bad, the holocaust happened, and people of different races are people too.
LOL, you're a funny boy/girl
Good news (Score:1)
Good news for 10 people on the waitlist.
Man (Score:2)
I can tell by your inability to understand the summary that you would never be accepted to Harvard. Or even your local community college.
So much for free speech (Score:1)
I think it is safe to say that seems to not be the case anymore.
Not that Universities welcome free speech, but this story is not an example of that phenomenon. These were prospective students, not actual students. Wait for the story of Harvard expelling actual students for the same.
Oh boo hoo (Score:1)
Boo hoo, little Gavin has to face the consequences of being an insufferable prick. Welcome to free speech. You can say whatever you want, just realize there are consequences, like an employer or university saying "fuck off, we don't want you here".
People forget Colleges are not Vo Techs. (Score:2)
Colleges are not Vo Techs. It was NOT the original purpose of a college to prepare someone for the work force. They were designed an intended to teach people MORALITY first and science and information second. Western universities come to us originally as an effort of Medieval religious education intended for priest Monks and the ruling class. So anyone going to college should expect to be subject to moral formation. It might be an idea for parents to consider if they agree with the moral formation they
Private group? (Score:2)
Be warned, millenials! Nothing is private on the interwebs.
This is pretty much Rule #1 of Internet use: No matter what you post, no matter how private the message or restricted the forum, assume that it WILL get out. If you wouldn't say this to your spouse, parents, siblings, relatives, boss, co-workers, etc, then you should seriously reconsider saying it online.