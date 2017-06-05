Harvard Pulls Student Offers Over Online Comments

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Reader joshtops shares a report: Harvard University's student newspaper says the school has revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages. The Harvard Crimson says the students posted images and comments in a private Facebook group mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust and racial minorities. The newspaper reported that several group members said at least 10 people were told by Harvard in April that their acceptances had been withdrawn.

  • Seems reasonable. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Guspaz ( 556486 ) on Monday June 05, 2017 @12:48PM (#54552083)

    Harvard is a private school, not a public school. Their call to reject students based on this sort of thing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      Sure, it's legal and all. But it sure has a chilling effect - no doubt that's the point. Watch what you say, watch what you think, watch what shows on your face - they're watching you. For your own good, you understand, like a big brother looking out for you.

      • Re:Seems reasonable. (Score:5, Insightful)

        by 605dave ( 722736 ) on Monday June 05, 2017 @12:55PM (#54552157) Homepage

        No, it doesn't say those things. It says if you're an asshole you're not welcome here.

        • If only Harvard had rejected members of the Kennedy family.

        • No, it doesn't say those things. It says if you're an asshole you're not welcome here.

          To repeat what should have been bloody obvious to you: Who gets to define "asshole." ? Suppose a college withdraws acceptances for some kids who post that they put their faith in $DEITY over government, for example?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rwa2 ( 4391 ) *

        Yep, people are always watching Harvard. They really need to watch what their students say, it could really reflect badly on their student population at large if some of them happened to be insufferable pricks. It'd be almost like saying they condoned that kind of behavior...

    • Of course the definition of "mocking" needs to be known before judging.

      I don't mock rape. I think rapists deserve the death penalty. And I will mock the SJW who say that 1/4 of the women in college are raped as I don't think that "hitting" on a girl qualifies as rape

      So yeah, mocking may actually be in order -- DEPENDING (of course) on what they're mocking.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Not necessarily. The courts have long ruled that attempts to stifle free speech (as in the 1st) applies to more than just government censorship. It can apply to employers, and yes, even private colleges.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

        Doesn't matter. Harvard is not censoring in any way, shape or form by not accepting prospective students who prove to be assholes. They are still free to be assholes.

  • Cool (Score:1, Flamebait)

    by PeeAitchPee ( 712652 )
    When can we expect Harvard to pull offers from those supportive of BLM "activists" literally calling for the deaths of policemen? Of those supportive of the anarchists at Berkeley and elsewhere destroying property and looting and burning small businesses?

  • Mr burns can get them into yale!

  • If you're willing to pay to go to a school and you've already been given acceptance, then you should have that honored, regardless of your activity, if it's not illegal, thereafter.

    • Schools have codes of conduct, many of which prohibit forms of what would be perceived as hateful behavior (whether that's righteous or not is not the point here). Would not surprise me that this crossed the line, hence the rescind.

  • This is something that everyone should be aware of when posting views and comments on the Internet. If you do not want it to be public forever, then do not post.

  • Those kids who are blaming Cards Against Humanity are going places! Not Harvard.. but places..

  • They are private and they can do what they like, at least until they get a phone call from the person responsible for pending endowment,
    which I very much suspect is the root cause behind the dismissal of the student. Some Harvard student probably called Daddy and told
    Daddy what a mean boy their room-mate was, and Daddy took care of it.

    But that doesn't mean that throwing people who have different worldviews out of their school is anything less than profoundly ignorant.

    Shame on Harvard. Any place that throws

  • Universities used to be considered a bastion of free speech.
    I think it is safe to say that seems to not be the case anymore.

  • Colleges are not Vo Techs. It was NOT the original purpose of a college to prepare someone for the work force. They were designed an intended to teach people MORALITY first and science and information second. Western universities come to us originally as an effort of Medieval religious education intended for priest Monks and the ruling class. So anyone going to college should expect to be subject to moral formation. It might be an idea for parents to consider if they agree with the moral formation they

