Harvard Pulls Student Offers Over Online Comments (go.com) 41
Reader joshtops shares a report: Harvard University's student newspaper says the school has revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages. The Harvard Crimson says the students posted images and comments in a private Facebook group mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust and racial minorities. The newspaper reported that several group members said at least 10 people were told by Harvard in April that their acceptances had been withdrawn.
Seems reasonable.
Harvard is a private school, not a public school. Their call to reject students based on this sort of thing.
Sure, it's legal and all. But it sure has a chilling effect - no doubt that's the point. Watch what you say, watch what you think, watch what shows on your face - they're watching you. For your own good, you understand, like a big brother looking out for you.
Re:Seems reasonable. (Score:5, Insightful)
No, it doesn't say those things. It says if you're an asshole you're not welcome here.
To repeat what should have been bloody obvious to you: Who gets to define "asshole." ? Suppose a college withdraws acceptances for some kids who post that they put their faith in $DEITY over government, for example?
Yep, people are always watching Harvard. They really need to watch what their students say, it could really reflect badly on their student population at large if some of them happened to be insufferable pricks. It'd be almost like saying they condoned that kind of behavior...
Re: (Score:3)
I don't mock rape. I think rapists deserve the death penalty. And I will mock the SJW who say that 1/4 of the women in college are raped as I don't think that "hitting" on a girl qualifies as rape
So yeah, mocking may actually be in order -- DEPENDING (of course) on what they're mocking.
Doesn't matter. Harvard is not censoring in any way, shape or form by not accepting prospective students who prove to be assholes. They are still free to be assholes.
Mr burns can get them into yale! (Score:2)
Schools have codes of conduct, many of which prohibit forms of what would be perceived as hateful behavior (whether that's righteous or not is not the point here). Would not surprise me that this crossed the line, hence the rescind.
As it should (Score:2)
This is something that everyone should be aware of when posting views and comments on the Internet. If you do not want it to be public forever, then do not post.
Harvard indoctrinates rather than educates. (Score:1)
They are private and they can do what they like, at least until they get a phone call from the person responsible for pending endowment,
which I very much suspect is the root cause behind the dismissal of the student. Some Harvard student probably called Daddy and told
Daddy what a mean boy their room-mate was, and Daddy took care of it.
But that doesn't mean that throwing people who have different worldviews out of their school is anything less than profoundly ignorant.
Shame on Harvard. Any place that throws
I think it is safe to say that seems to not be the case anymore.
People forget Colleges are not Vo Techs. (Score:2)
Colleges are not Vo Techs. It was NOT the original purpose of a college to prepare someone for the work force. They were designed an intended to teach people MORALITY first and science and information second. Western universities come to us originally as an effort of Medieval religious education intended for priest Monks and the ruling class. So anyone going to college should expect to be subject to moral formation. It might be an idea for parents to consider if they agree with the moral formation they