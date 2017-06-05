Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck Transportation United States

San Francisco Goes After Uber, Lyft For Data On City Trips, Driver Bonuses (sfchronicle.com) 22

Posted by msmash from the more-transparency dept.
Carolyn Said, reporting for San Francisco Chronicle: It's a San Francisco truism: Every other car on the streets these days seems to bear a logo for Uber or Lyft -- and many are double-parked as they pick up or drop off passengers. Now the city seeks to compel Uber and Lyft to share details on how many cars are roving the streets, so it can ensure that they comply with local laws; assess their impact on traffic congestion, safety, pollution and parking; and ascertain if they are accessible for disabled and low-income riders. City Attorney Dennis Herrera on Monday subpoenaed Uber and Lyft to disgorge records on four years of driving practices, disability access and service in San Francisco. "No one disputes the convenience of the ride-hailing industry, but that convenience evaporates when you're stuck in traffic behind a double-parked Uber or Lyft, or when you can't get a ride because the vehicle isn't accessible to someone with a disability or because the algorithm disfavors the neighborhood where you live," Herrera said in a statement. The subpoenas seek information on "miles and hours logged by drivers, incentives that encourage drivers to 'commute' from as far away as Fresno or Los Angeles, driver guidance and training, accessible vehicle information, and the services provided to residents of every San Francisco neighborhood," Herrera's office said.

San Francisco Goes After Uber, Lyft For Data On City Trips, Driver Bonuses More | Reply

San Francisco Goes After Uber, Lyft For Data On City Trips, Driver Bonuses

Comments Filter:

  • It's a tax play. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They want taxes per mile like any other commercial vehicle pays(although usually at the state level not local). This is setting the framework

    • Re:It's a tax play. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Monday June 05, 2017 @04:27PM (#54554079)

      If they cared about double parked cars, they'd issue tickets.
      If they cared about congestion, they'd put down the car counting strips and adjust signal timing.
      If they cared about accessibility, they'd run more buses to residential areas.

      I don't see a legal reason Uber or Lyft would have to give up that data. My standard policy is "fuck them" for both Uber and Lyft, but they should laugh at this "subpoena".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sabri ( 584428 )

        I don't see a legal reason Uber or Lyft would have to give up that data. My standard policy is "fuck them" for both Uber and Lyft, but they should laugh at this "subpoena".

        Exactly right. Progressive in SF means nothing more that to hinder business and to take away as much as they can.

        One jealous city attorney has no business forcing a company to disclose company confidential information. This is why people absolutely hate SF. I'm really surprised business even want to be there.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by xevioso ( 598654 )

          Except those businesses are hindering other businesses. When trucks can't make deliveries on time because of double-parked Ubers, and buses are constantly dodging people getting in and out of lyft cars and get stuck behind these drivers making illegal left-hand turns, and when cyclists are nearly killed on a daily basis because idiot tourists are opening the doors of their Uber driver into traffic and "dooring" them, then it's hindering the business of other people getting to THEIR business. I know this f

      • Why should the cost be on taxpayers to do all these complicated workarounds when Uber already has the information?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Uber should just hire illegal aliens to drive in SF, then they would be left alone.

  • San Francisco Wants to enforce the traffic laws? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by OYAHHH ( 322809 ) on Monday June 05, 2017 @04:25PM (#54554069) Homepage

    I call BS on that.

    At any moment in time it would take me probably less than 5 minutes to locate a delivery truck parked on a city street while being unloaded.

    When I see that being curtailed I will believe the rest.

  • Inquiring minds want to know... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Wouldn't we all like to see what government officials are getting from various lobbyists, campaign contributors, and insider trading deals. Inquiring minds would like to know how so many members of Congress and others (of both parties) somehow manage to amass $ Millions on a salary that does not seem to warrant that. Perhaps if we invite them to share all their intimate financial details (bank accounts, expense accounts, offshore accounts, etc.) with everyone then we could do something about it. Fat chance

  • Double Parked Uber (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How is a double parked Uber different than a double parked Yellow Cab?

    Oh right, it's not...

  • and get over it. Whenever a city/state tries to mandate something that is the most common current cause of something bad it fails and just limits our freedoms more. In Mass we made it illegal to text while driving; why? well obviously because the odds of driving poorly are much higher while texting - which is very true; however just pull over people that are driving poorly. There is already a law for that. The result was accidents actually went up because most people try to hide their texting now.

    Would yo
    • Are you seriously arguing in favor of texting while driving?

      • I would. it's a silly restriction designed to appease people's feelies. On one hand we can trust people to be responsible enough to navigate 3,500 pounds of steel going 60+ mph, but we don't trust them enough to use some discretion for using a phone.

        (see also: cupholders, screaming kids in the back, make-up, radios, in-dash turn by turn navigation systems)

        basically it's the new virtue signaling outrage issue. The real problem is distracted drivers.

        Good luck legislating away every conceivable cause of dist

    • and get over it. Whenever a city/state tries to mandate something that is the most common current cause of something bad it fails and just limits our freedoms more. In Mass we made it illegal to text while driving; why? well obviously because the odds of driving poorly are much higher while texting - which is very true; however just pull over people that are driving poorly. There is already a law for that.

      This is very easy to do: the signal that a driver is driving poorly is that they crash into things. So, just give tickets to the people who crash into things.

      Oh, wait, you'd like to solve the problem before the drivers crash and kill people? Oops, sorry, that's harder.

      • Oh, wait, you'd like to solve the problem before the drivers crash and kill people? Oops, sorry, that's harder.

        It is harder, which is why it is yet to be solved through policy.

        Here's an idea. Not all crashes kill people. In fact most don't. We should be able to stop lot's of people after they crash but before they kill anyone.

Slashdot Top Deals

MATH AND ALCOHOL DON'T MIX! Please, don't drink and derive. Mathematicians Against Drunk Deriving

Close