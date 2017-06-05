Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Wall Street Journal's Google Traffic Drops 44% After Pulling Out of First Click Free (bloomberg.com) 38

Posted by BeauHD from the cause-and-effect dept.
In February, the Wall Street Journal blocked Google users from reading free articles, resulting in a fourfold increase in the rate of visitors converting into paying customers. The tradeoff, as reported by Bloomberg, is a decrease in traffic from Google. Since the WSJ ended its support for Google's "first click free" policy, traffic from Google plummeted 44 percent. From the report: Google search results are based on an algorithm that scans the internet for free content. After the Journal's free articles went behind a paywall, Google's bot only saw the first few paragraphs and started ranking them lower, limiting the Journal's viewership. Executives at the Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., argue that Google's policy is unfairly punishing them for trying to attract more digital subscribers. They want Google to treat their articles equally in search rankings, despite being behind a paywall. The Journal's experience could have implications across the news industry, where publishers are relying more on convincing readers to pay for their articles because tech giants like Google and Facebook are vacuuming up the lion's share of online advertising. Google says its "first click free" policy is good for both consumers and publishers. People want to get the news quickly and don't want to immediately encounter a paywall. Plus, if publishers let Google users sample articles for free, there's a better chance they'll end up subscribing, Google says. The tech giant likens its policy to stores allowing people to flip through newspapers and magazines before choosing which one to buy.

  • WHAT?! (Score:2, Flamebait)

    by slashmydots ( 2189826 )
    After what the WSJ did to Youtube (cost them 1 billion dollars) how the holy shit does WSJ still have anything to do with Google? Why didn't they delist them, ban them from adsense, and try to pretend they don't exist on the internet as payback for their bullshit?
    • They want Google to treat their articles equally in search rankings, despite being behind a paywall.

      Essentially :Free Advertising disguised as news.

      • "They want Google to treat their articles equally in search rankings, despite being behind a paywall"

        When I Google I look for article(s) that I can read, not articles that I have to hand over my wallet in order to read

        I only hand my wallet over to my wife

  • Let me fetch my tiny violin for that bastion of biased Republican reportage, shall I?
    • Why would I pay? When newspapers finally come to the realization that digital distribution has a low overhead (and we all know it) compared to print and decides to reflect that in their digital subscription pricing, I won't even consider it. Get a few thousand subscribers for $60-XXX per year or get a few million at $12 a year.

      Fortunately for News Corp, all of Wall Street Journal's news is proprietary.

    • The WSJ is NOT hurting. They are gaining subscribers, and they are losing freeloaders. I will no longer read WSJ articles, but that is no loss for them, because I never paid them for anything and I never will, and I never click on the ads. Eyeballs are worth nothing if they can't be monetized.

    • Oh, you should really look at the WSJ closer. Despite the often-ridiculous stances of their editorial page, their news room is one of the most reputable and high quality in the business. We should be thanking them for keeping quality reporting and investigation alive in this environment.
  • I had subscriptions to The New York Times and Wall Street Journal for years, so the paywall situation doesn't effect me. However, I agree with the way Google prioritizes free content vs. paywall content. WSJ will have to find the sweet spot between offering free content and acquiring subscribers. Just like every other content creator on the Internet.

    • Exactly, the majority of people searching get no value from paywalled content.

      It's less relevant in the real sense that it's irrelevant to the majority of users.

      Also, conversion to paid doubled on real numbers, so it sounds like it went fine (44% decrease, 4x conversions).

    • Was tempted.. but nah! You OWN that flab, buddy! XD
      https://www.cdreimer.com/slashdot.html
  • You cannot establish a medium (the Internet) based on free and open access and expect to convert it into a paid medium. The simple truth is that there a re million sources for news. Whether or not they are reputable doesn't matter to the mass consumer (or so it appears). If you begin to charge for content, you will only receive the small sampling of people who care about the reputation of your site. So - STOP WHINING. Geeze. This is the market people. Stop trying to fit your old broken models on t

  • Google is correct (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Monday June 05, 2017 @10:30PM (#54556577)

    They index and rank what is available. If you want something to be indexed and ranked... make it available. I've no sympathy at all for someone who wants simultaneously have and eat their cake.

    The market will find a balance between monetization and reader base. I suspect it will involve giving away a complete summary and limiting subscribers to those interested in in-depth analysis.

  • Goodbye WSJ (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Want to know the future? Look at what college kids are doing. When Forbes implemented their paywall the number of citations they recieved, and more importantly the number of citations the authors and articles highlighted in Forbes, dropped to almost nothing. Just look up the cite numbers at your local Alma Mater Library portal.

    Forbes is dead to anyone under 28.

    Now the Wall Street Journal wants to go the same route. What do these companies think will happen when potential customers grow up, go to university,

  • WSJ should pay for google adsense then (Score:5, Insightful)

    by blahbooboo ( 839709 ) on Monday June 05, 2017 @10:39PM (#54556637)

    So WSJ wants what is essentially free advertising for its articles. If it's so important, WSJ should pay Google with Ad Sense like every other company.

  • Google's search result would be trash if every other link led to a page that needs subscription. Plain and simple. Then there are those geolocked sites, too...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      A search engine works for the user who is exposed to ads. The result is the user gets the content they want. A paywall is not content.
  • The WSJ was one of the first to move to a subscription service model online. If you are at a certain level in politics, business or finance you read the WSJ and that is not going to change.

  • For decades, sites have been falling over themselves to appear more palatable to search engines. Now REVOLT! Good for the net. Keep it up.

  • Support a Bitcoin payment per article then I'd be willing to pay!

  • Solution (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Provide two versions of each story, a short form and a long form. The short form is free. And no, that isn't what they do already. What they provide now is a teaser, which is NOT a short form - it's a teaser that provides no value for those who aren't willing to subscribe or do what it takes to see the long form.

    The free, short form has to provide worthwhile benefits for those who read it, and be linkable from sites like this one.

  • https://www.wsj.com/articles/w... [wsj.com]

    On May 19th, WSJ published an editorial AGAINST Net Neutrality. Now, they want a provider to lean over backwards to give them better access to customers, for "fairness". LOL hypocrites.

  • Well, you know the problem with Google's "first click free", was that if you repeatedly used incognito mode to Google search any WSJ article headline and open the link, every click turned out to be free... So the WSJ may have gotten wise to that and realized that completely cutting off people would finally get them to pony up the money.

    Same for a lot of paywalls where they want to get you in the door but aren't measuring the unintended effects (cannibalizing their own subscription rate) very well....

