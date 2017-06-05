Wall Street Journal's Google Traffic Drops 44% After Pulling Out of First Click Free (bloomberg.com) 38
In February, the Wall Street Journal blocked Google users from reading free articles, resulting in a fourfold increase in the rate of visitors converting into paying customers. The tradeoff, as reported by Bloomberg, is a decrease in traffic from Google. Since the WSJ ended its support for Google's "first click free" policy, traffic from Google plummeted 44 percent. From the report: Google search results are based on an algorithm that scans the internet for free content. After the Journal's free articles went behind a paywall, Google's bot only saw the first few paragraphs and started ranking them lower, limiting the Journal's viewership. Executives at the Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., argue that Google's policy is unfairly punishing them for trying to attract more digital subscribers. They want Google to treat their articles equally in search rankings, despite being behind a paywall. The Journal's experience could have implications across the news industry, where publishers are relying more on convincing readers to pay for their articles because tech giants like Google and Facebook are vacuuming up the lion's share of online advertising. Google says its "first click free" policy is good for both consumers and publishers. People want to get the news quickly and don't want to immediately encounter a paywall. Plus, if publishers let Google users sample articles for free, there's a better chance they'll end up subscribing, Google says. The tech giant likens its policy to stores allowing people to flip through newspapers and magazines before choosing which one to buy.
"They want Google to treat their articles equally in search rankings, despite being behind a paywall"
When I Google I look for article(s) that I can read, not articles that I have to hand over my wallet in order to read
I only hand my wallet over to my wife
Google *owns* Youtube, bucko
The WSJ is hurting, you say? (Score:2)
Fortunately for News Corp, all of Wall Street Journal's news is proprietary.
The WSJ is NOT hurting. They are gaining subscribers, and they are losing freeloaders. I will no longer read WSJ articles, but that is no loss for them, because I never paid them for anything and I never will, and I never click on the ads. Eyeballs are worth nothing if they can't be monetized.
If you want content, pay for it... (Score:2)
Exactly, the majority of people searching get no value from paywalled content.
It's less relevant in the real sense that it's irrelevant to the majority of users.
Also, conversion to paid doubled on real numbers, so it sounds like it went fine (44% decrease, 4x conversions).
Open Internet vs Chargeable Content (Score:1)
Google is correct (Score:4, Insightful)
They index and rank what is available. If you want something to be indexed and ranked... make it available. I've no sympathy at all for someone who wants simultaneously have and eat their cake.
The market will find a balance between monetization and reader base. I suspect it will involve giving away a complete summary and limiting subscribers to those interested in in-depth analysis.
This. How exactly does the WSJ expect Google to rank their articles properly if they can't crawl them?
Goodbye WSJ (Score:1)
Want to know the future? Look at what college kids are doing. When Forbes implemented their paywall the number of citations they recieved, and more importantly the number of citations the authors and articles highlighted in Forbes, dropped to almost nothing. Just look up the cite numbers at your local Alma Mater Library portal.
Forbes is dead to anyone under 28.
Now the Wall Street Journal wants to go the same route. What do these companies think will happen when potential customers grow up, go to university,
WSJ should pay for google adsense then (Score:5, Insightful)
So WSJ wants what is essentially free advertising for its articles. If it's so important, WSJ should pay Google with Ad Sense like every other company.
Why present something that cannot be accessed? (Score:1)
They'll live. (Score:2)
20 years later.... (Score:2)
For decades, sites have been falling over themselves to appear more palatable to search engines. Now REVOLT! Good for the net. Keep it up.
Bitcoin payment (Score:1)
Solution (Score:1)
Provide two versions of each story, a short form and a long form. The short form is free. And no, that isn't what they do already. What they provide now is a teaser, which is NOT a short form - it's a teaser that provides no value for those who aren't willing to subscribe or do what it takes to see the long form.
The free, short form has to provide worthwhile benefits for those who read it, and be linkable from sites like this one.
"Net Neutrality Drives The Left Crazy" (Score:2)
https://www.wsj.com/articles/w... [wsj.com]
On May 19th, WSJ published an editorial AGAINST Net Neutrality. Now, they want a provider to lean over backwards to give them better access to customers, for "fairness". LOL hypocrites.
not quite.... (Score:2)
Same for a lot of paywalls where they want to get you in the door but aren't measuring the unintended effects (cannibalizing their own subscription rate) very well....