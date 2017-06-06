Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Open Source Software Technology

Why Women Devs Are Hard To Recruit and Even Harder To Keep (windowsitpro.com) 426

Posted by BeauHD from the open-source-community dept.
An anonymous reader writes: The results of a recent survey conducted by GitHub sheds light on the issue of why women developers are hard to recruit and keep in the business of tech. Windows IT Pro reports: "The 2017 Open Source Survey 'collected responses from 5,500 randomly sampled respondents sourced from over 3,800 open source repositories on GitHub.com, and over 500 responses from a non-random sample of communities that work on other platforms.' Although the survey focused on open source and asked 50 questions on a wide range of topics that were in no way focused on gender issues alone, some of the data collected offers insight into why the developer industry as a whole has trouble recruiting and keeping female devs. Indeed, the severity of the gender gap in open source is substantial. In the survey, 95 percent of respondents were men, with the response rate from women at only 3 percent -- a degree of under-representation that's not seen elsewhere in this study. Other groups show numbers that are more proportionate to their numbers in the general population, with 'ethnic or national minorities' representing 16 percent of the respondents, immigrants at 26 percent, and 'lesbian, gay, bisexual, asexual, or another minority sexual orientation' at 7 percent. The problems that women in tech face are pretty much what you might expect. Twenty-five percent of the women surveyed report 'encountering language or content that makes them feel unwelcome,' compared with 15 percent of men. Women are six times more likely to encounter stereotyping than men (12 versus 2 percent), and twice as likely to be subjected to unsolicited sexual advances (6 vs 3 percent)."

Why Women Devs Are Hard To Recruit and Even Harder To Keep More | Reply

Why Women Devs Are Hard To Recruit and Even Harder To Keep

Comments Filter:

  • how 25 versus 15 percent is six times more likely (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @06:06AM (#54557843)

    I've never heard anyone concerning male nurse and babysitters.

  • Another way to put it? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @06:08AM (#54557847)

    "The problems that women in tech face are pretty much what you might expect. Twenty-five percent of the women surveyed report 'encountering language or content that makes them feel unwelcome,' compared with 15 percent of men. Women are six times more likely to encounter stereotyping than men (25 versus 15 percent), and twice as likely to be subjected to unsolicited sexual advances (6 vs 3 percent)."

    So basically males are 0.88 times as likely to not be stereotyped or made feel unwelcome and 0.97 times as likely to be not hit on and that is supposed to be the crucial difference in recruiting and keeping employees of both sexes? By the way...

    six times more likely ... 25 versus 15 percent

    ...what?

  • The problems people experience with open source projects are very broadly felt. Just as one example, 70% of people reported a problem with rudeness and name-calling. That dwarfs the issues with stereotyping, which was reported by only 10%. What's up with that? We should let the data guide us to what needs to be focused upon. Sure, issues with women in OSS need to be fixed, but I bet if we get better with the 70% issues it'll go a long way towards fixing the 10%, too.

    • Re:Why make this into yet another gender thing? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @06:25AM (#54557907)

      The problems people experience with open source projects are very broadly felt. Just as one example, 70% of people reported a problem with rudeness and name-calling. That dwarfs the issues with stereotyping, which was reported by only 10%. What's up with that? We should let the data guide us to what needs to be focused upon. Sure, issues with women in OSS need to be fixed, but I bet if we get better with the 70% issues it'll go a long way towards fixing the 10%, too.

      What issue? Not enough women in OSS?

      If so, do you think we also need to solve the problem of not enough men in college, which is now 60% women? And that is a huge number compared to the number of people working OSS.

      Just because a field isn't close to being 50/50 between men and women doesn't mean the cause is sexism.

      Because men and women ARE different.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The summary is clickbait. TFA is much more balanced.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Somewhat supportive anecdote here.

      I ran a software team for years where 1/4 of my developers were women. But originally the team leader reported to me; my role was supposed to be more big picture stuff. The problem was the team was delivering total crap, and when I looked into it I discovered that the lead developer, while technically knowledgeable, was a narcissistic bully.

      The reason the team wasn't performing was that the lead developer was dumping all kinds of stupid interpersonal bullshit on everyone.

  • I looked at who did the study... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @06:15AM (#54557863)

    The lead researcher (Anna Filippova) just completed a PhD on the role of conflict expression in shaping distributed teams. She has also studied the collective user experience with privacy management strategies on Facebook, how to crowdsource history, and Twitter brand sentiment following crisis communication campaigns.

    I'm too lazy to dig further, since the last time slashdot did a puff piece on women and minorities in tech, it wasn't even by scientists and ... I just don't care enough anymore to try to stop being jaded.

  • Biggest difference (Score:5, Insightful)

    by religionofpeas ( 4511805 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @06:15AM (#54557869)

    The biggest gap is here: "In the survey, 95 percent of respondents were men", even though an on-line open source collaboration is the perfect place for a female developer to be judged purely on the quality of the code rather than gender. Just pick a gender neutral alias and start coding.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Women shouldn't have to pick a gender neutral name and profile photo. Many guys in Github use selfies on their profiles, and often their real names. It can help get job offers, aside from anything else.

      It's like people used to tell gay people to just "act straight" and avoid showing affection for their partners in public, to avoid any discrimination. People shouldn't have to hide their nature just to be treated fairly.

      • Of course, they "shouldn't have to", but it's an easy solution that works today. Or, you can wait forever for the rest of the world to change.

        • Re:Biggest difference (Score:5, Interesting)

          by Ash-Fox ( 726320 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @09:56AM (#54559261) Homepage Journal

          I have a couple of very active female contributor accounts with female pictures etc. on Github despite being male in real life. Yet, I don't experience any new problems, same with Twitter, Steam etc.

          Yet, I never really get anything particularly sexist that happens to me when I participate online under those accounts... At best, people on Call of Duty call me a "bitch" instead of "fag" and I don't get really anything negative etc. in other games and so on. But, on stuff like Bitbucket, Github, FOSS mailing lists? Nothing, no difference at all.

          I get the impression there is a reason why these articles never tell you to just create a female account and see for yourself and it isn't because people will become traumatized by creating a female alias.

  • Thanks BeauHD! (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Notabadguy ( 961343 )

    BeauHD:

    Never one to disappoint. You always bring us the best women are repressed slant pieces written by women's studies students, usually self-published on facebook or medium, and then slathered with the barest hint of academic credibility to try sneaking it onto peoples' eyeballs as credible news.

    This is your second time in the last two weeks.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The study was done by Github. You can download the data for yourself. They don't list everyone involved, but none of the people named for assistance are in women's studies.

      The article is a bit crap but the study is really very good.

  • Hmm... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by wierd_w ( 1375923 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @06:36AM (#54557949)

    This may seem a bit sexist, but still...

    Nobody on the internet knows you have a penis. Nobody knows you have a vagina. You only reveal that when you blab about it.

    Pretty much all FOSS work is done in such impersonal settings, over the internet. Unless the developer uses an alias that is super female sounding, like "KittenLove_xoxo" or something, there is nothing to suggest that she does not have a penis. If she can roll with that, and can work in a male dominated environment, there is nothing to prevent her from being just as successful in the group as any other member, assuming her code quality is good.

    Nobody sees your tits through IRC, Email, or the like. You might get outed by teamspeak or something, but impersonal digital communications that are the norm for programmer communication? Not so much.

    Even if you need to use a real name when doing development work, you dont need to say your name is "Tiffany McCoder", you can use "T. McCoder" instead. Nobody knows if that is "Tim McCoder", or "Tyrone McCoder" or "Tristan McCoder".... or any other name starting with T. There is no reason to out yourself and get the flood of "OMG! A WOMAN! UNPOSSIBLE!" that is sure to happen.

    Why is it better not to out yourself? Is it because I think you should just buck it up and accept abuse? NO-- it is because I think you should not set yourself up for abuse. If you happen to be a very rare magical unicorn, outing yourself in front of a bunch of naturalists is a good way to get collected as a type specimen. (note, that means you get killed, and collected for science. Probably something you dont want.) Similar things will happen if you out yourself as a woman in a very male dominated profession, because you are so damned rare. Now, if more women did this, and did it stealthfully, and ended up becoming a more normal demographic, the "Magical unicorn! WOW! AMAZING!!" thing would not happen, and it would be safe to say, "Yes, I am a female developer."

    That is to say, if magical unicorns were as common as grasshoppers or normal horses, scientists would not really be all that excited about them, and showing off your magical rainbow unicorn farts in public would not be an issue. Nobody would care, nobody would notice, because rainbow unicorn farts would be everywhere. It is only when magical unicorns are rare that the "OMG! ITS REAL!!" phenomenon happens.

    Female developers are rare. Outing yourself as one will cause you only misfortune in this environment. It has nothing to do with sexism. It has everything to do with novelty and rarity. Avoid the temptation to out yourself. Just be another programmer. Make it or break it on the quality of your code. That's all you need to do.

    • I don't know if it is that easy to not "out yourself" any more. Many open source projects require that you sign Contributor License Agreements, with your real name. I don't know if there are any statistics on this but most high profile projects also use real, full names in their mailing list discussions fairly exclusively. Even if it would be allowed to use a pseudonym, that would instantly make you an outsider compared the rest of the group and would probably come with its own set of biases.

      • Like I said-- T. McCoder vs Tiffany McCoder.

        The former is still accurate, but does not out your gender.

        • Good luck signing a legal document with your first initial.

          • You can sign a legal document as "Mickey Mouse" if you want.

            Also, Legal aliases are a thing. People who work at / own collections agencies use them all the time.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by locofungus ( 179280 )

      Lets just see:

      Re: how 25 versus 15 percent is six times more lik
      This math is brought to you by a female developer ftom facebook who doesn't understand why her code is oftenough rejected.

      So the summary has the wrong numbers in it. But, what the hell, blame a female developer who, apparently can't code.

      Meant in jest (maybe)
      Fucking bitches!

      Yup. Sure to make this into a welcoming site.

      As if it's a bad thing

      and twice as likely to be subjected to unsolicited sexual advances (6 vs 3 percent).

      FFS just get over it.

      • Most of them are anonymous coward internet trolls too. I think it is better to classify them as such (trolls), rather than as valid respondents.

        That's like trying to use Youtube Comments as a statistical demographic for anything other than research on troll populations.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by locofungus ( 179280 )

          But that's my point.

          At the time I wrote the above there were 35 posts. Based on the numbers in the survey, one of them would have been from a woman. But 10% of them were openly derogatory to women, another 10% of the "it's your own fault"

          It it any wonder if that lone woman decides to give up and go somewhere else.

          • But that's my point.

            At the time I wrote the above there were 35 posts. Based on the numbers in the survey, one of them would have been from a woman. But 10% of them were openly derogatory to women, another 10% of the "it's your own fault"

            What are you complaining about? The numbers are too low? The numbers you posted[1] seem better than most stories about, well, anything. On other topics you get a much worse signal:noise ratio.

            It it any wonder if that lone woman decides to give up and go somewhere else.

            If random insults from ACs are enough to make women go elsewhere, then twitter, youtube, tumbler, etc will have much fewer numbers of women than they do now.

            [1] I have no idea if your numbers are real or not - my quick scan of this page estimates two comments openly derogatory to women and none of the "it's your own

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by KGIII ( 973947 )

        You do know that there's no shortage of software, right?

  • COED (Score:2, Insightful)

    by shaksys ( 3777257 )
    So men are coming on to women more often then women come onto men? What a shock, something needs to be done about this.

  • Why? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by dcw3 ( 649211 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @06:49AM (#54558025) Journal

    Why does bullshit like this get published? It's a non-random survey. It provides no useful scientific evidence. It doesn't even bother to compare the numbers with other industries. But you can be damned sure people with an agenda link to it.

  • Without reading the "study": Because they keep wasting time doing surveys nobody gives a fuck about instead of writing code?

  • .. on the issue of why women developers are hard to recruit and keep in the business of tech.

    Without any statistical information to as the rate at which and reason why both men and women have chosen to leave their positions at a multitude of "tech" businesses, the very premise of this article is based on a judgement without merit. Literally speaking, it's prejudice, specifically sexist.

  • Now that's interesting, and maybe the answer (Score:4, Informative)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @07:19AM (#54558161)

    The answer to the question why people might prefer men to women when it comes to working on a code project.

    May I refer you to figure 3 of the article. Yes, I know, RTFA is not very Slashdott-y, but bear with me. Could you? Thank you. We see the differences in men and women when it comes to what's important to them in a project they want to participate in. What we can see in the figure is that values like Responsive Maintainers, License or Development progress are pretty much on par with both sexes when it comes to importance.

    Looking at values like "welcoming community", "contribution guide" or "code of conduct", you will see a distinct difference in the value men and women attribute to them, with women putting considerably more emphasis on these things.

    In other words, at least this is my interpretation and please, I would very much enjoy hearing yours, women want to "feel good" while working on a project, while men don't give a fuck about that and just want to get shit done.

    • women want to "feel good" while working on a project

      Or that women don't want to be made to feel bad. They're asking for the sorts of things that might put a brake on anti-social behaviour.

      Although the error bars are large, one thing that caught my eye is that if you've got a niche project then you might do well by trying to attract women (and making sure they don't quit) as it appears that men are more likely to want the status that goes with working on a popular project.

      • Yes, it looks like men prefer to see their work being used, the only times the "male" dots are located outside the error margins of the "female" ones (due to a low sample size, I'd assume) is the "feel good" reasons, though.

        And, bluntly, while I can't really say I don't give a fuck how my coworkers feel about working together, I also can't say that I feel it should be a major issue. We're here to get a project off the ground, not to rub our shoulders and tell each other our lifetime stories.

        • But you're assuming that women are picking those things because they want to be made to feel good.

          But if they already perceive the environment as hostile, anti woman, sexist, misogynistic, etc, then what they might be looking for is evidence that it won't be tolerated rather than an environment that makes them feel good.

          I can't see there's any way to distinguish which, if any, interpretation is correct based on the data in the survey.

  • women just aren't interested (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ooloorie ( 4394035 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @08:14AM (#54558467)

    There is no gender barrier to starting open source projects on GitHub. There is no barrier to recruiting talented women into your feminist collective femputer software project. If women are just as interested and productive in open source as men, they wouldn't need the munificence of men in order to have them work on male-dominated open source projects, there would be lots of open source projects run by women where women could go to feel welcome.

    The lack of women-run open source projects, female developers, etc. is a simple consequence of straight women being statistically much less interested in starting or participating in such projects. (Note that, despite facing discrimination and prejudice, gays actually are overrepresented among GitHub open source developers.)

Slashdot Top Deals

You know, the difference between this company and the Titanic is that the Titanic had paying customers.

Close