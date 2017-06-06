Why Women Devs Are Hard To Recruit and Even Harder To Keep (windowsitpro.com) 59
An anonymous reader writes: The results of a recent survey conducted by GitHub sheds light on the issue of why women developers are hard to recruit and keep in the business of tech. Windows IT Pro reports: "The 2017 Open Source Survey 'collected responses from 5,500 randomly sampled respondents sourced from over 3,800 open source repositories on GitHub.com, and over 500 responses from a non-random sample of communities that work on other platforms.' Although the survey focused on open source and asked 50 questions on a wide range of topics that were in no way focused on gender issues alone, some of the data collected offers insight into why the developer industry as a whole has trouble recruiting and keeping female devs. Indeed, the severity of the gender gap in open source is substantial. In the survey, 95 percent of respondents were men, with the response rate from women at only 3 percent -- a degree of under-representation that's not seen elsewhere in this study. Other groups show numbers that are more proportionate to their numbers in the general population, with 'ethnic or national minorities' representing 16 percent of the respondents, immigrants at 26 percent, and 'lesbian, gay, bisexual, asexual, or another minority sexual orientation' at 7 percent. The problems that women in tech face are pretty much what you might expect. Twenty-five percent of the women surveyed report 'encountering language or content that makes them feel unwelcome,' compared with 15 percent of men. Women are six times more likely to encounter stereotyping than men (25 versus 15 percent), and twice as likely to be subjected to unsolicited sexual advances (6 vs 3 percent)."
I've never heard anyone concerning male nurse and babysitters.
Best comeback of the week! Bravo!
New York has a law preventing male daycare workers from changing diapers.
However in my work environment and my department it is nearly 50/50 male vs female in IT. The difference is the following.
1. I am on the east coast. There seems to be less gender discrimination there.
2. I work in IT but not in a tech company. I have found for the most part woman seem to gravitate towards IT jobs with the focus on supporting the greater good vs trying to be the greater good.
3. I work with an older workforce. This has
How is that law not gender discrimination?
Who says it isn't? Remember, discriminating against (white) males is always OK.
Less horny young men
So young men, and horny, but less so?
;)
Another way to put it? (Score:5, Insightful)
"The problems that women in tech face are pretty much what you might expect. Twenty-five percent of the women surveyed report 'encountering language or content that makes them feel unwelcome,' compared with 15 percent of men. Women are six times more likely to encounter stereotyping than men (25 versus 15 percent), and twice as likely to be subjected to unsolicited sexual advances (6 vs 3 percent)."
So basically males are 0.88 times as likely to not be stereotyped or made feel unwelcome and 0.97 times as likely to be not hit on and that is supposed to be the crucial difference in recruiting and keeping employees of both sexes? By the way...
six times more likely
... 25 versus 15 percent
...what?
TFA is much more coherent and accurate than the summary.
The most important thing seems to be this:
"Negative experiences have real consequences for project health. 21% of people who experienced or witnessed a negative behavior said they stopped contributing to a project because of it"
In other words being a dick is a great way to kill your open source project.
Linus could've fooled me...
If a project needs a Code of Conduct, I don't want to be part of that project.
Really? You did care at some point?
Mind if I ask why?
Why make this into yet another gender thing? (Score:3)
The problems people experience with open source projects are very broadly felt. Just as one example, 70% of people reported a problem with rudeness and name-calling. That dwarfs the issues with stereotyping, which was reported by only 10%. What's up with that? We should let the data guide us to what needs to be focused upon. Sure, issues with women in OSS need to be fixed, but I bet if we get better with the 70% issues it'll go a long way towards fixing the 10%, too.
The summary is clickbait. TFA is much more balanced.
I looked at who did the study... (Score:2, Flamebait)
The lead researcher (Anna Filippova) just completed a PhD on the role of conflict expression in shaping distributed teams. She has also studied the collective user experience with privacy management strategies on Facebook, how to crowdsource history, and Twitter brand sentiment following crisis communication campaigns.
I'm too lazy to dig further, since the last time slashdot did a puff piece on women and minorities in tech, it wasn't even by scientists and
... I just don't care enough anymore to try to stop
Biggest difference (Score:3)
The biggest gap is here: "In the survey, 95 percent of respondents were men", even though an on-line open source collaboration is the perfect place for a female developer to be judged purely on the quality of the code rather than gender. Just pick a gender neutral alias and start coding.
You could make up a fake name but at that point the fact that they have to do that, when men don't, is already inherently hostile.
Sure, but at least you're coding. And after you've become famous as an excellent developer, you can reveal your true name.
Give me a break. Nothing your suggesting would make any difference and has nothing to do with the "problem" of women not being interested in coding
Of course it would make a difference. If nobody knows your gender, you won't be treated any differently. Problem solved.
Thanks BeauHD! (Score:4, Interesting)
BeauHD:
Never one to disappoint. You always bring us the best women are repressed slant pieces written by women's studies students, usually self-published on facebook or medium, and then slathered with the barest hint of academic credibility to try sneaking it onto peoples' eyeballs as credible news.
This is your second time in the last two weeks.
I did - and I commented on it up above. Earlier. Since you don't read before you criticize, I'll copy and paste for you.
The lead researcher (Anna Filippova) just completed a PhD on the role of conflict expression in shaping distributed teams. She has also studied the collective user experience with privacy management strategies on Facebook, how to crowdsource history, and Twitter brand sentiment following crisis communication campaigns.
I'm too lazy to dig further, since the last time slashdot did a puff p
This survey was designed by GitHub with valuable input from the research and open source communities. We especially thank: Anna Filippova (Carnegie Mellon University), Andrea Forte (Drexel University), Edward Galvez (Wikimedia Foundation), Rebecca Weiss (Mozilla), and Laura Dabbish (Carnegie Mellon University) for conversations, research questions, and prior art that informed the questionnaire design.
Anna Filippova is not the "lead researcher". Not to mention the fact that the second person in that list is a professor at Drexel in the College of Computing and Informatics and Laura Dabbish is a faculty member at CMU with a PhD in Computer Science.
The study was done by Github. You can download the data for yourself. They don't list everyone involved, but none of the people named for assistance are in women's studies.
The article is a bit crap but the study is really very good.
As if it's a bad thing (Score:1)
and twice as likely to be subjected to unsolicited sexual advances (6 vs 3 percent).
FFS just get over it. Men are expected to initiate relationships. It's called life. It's not a problem. If you don't like it you might as well kill yourself now.
and twice as likely to be subjected to unsolicited sexual advances (6 vs 3 percent).
FFS just get over it. Men are expected to initiate relationships. It's called life. It's not a problem. If you don't like it you might as well kill yourself now.
It's not a problem *for you*. Because you're a man and don't have to deal with it every single day. And precisely what authority do you have to determine what is and isn't a problem for other people? Why is it so hard to imagine that it might be an issue to get unwanted attention from a physically larger potentially threatening person, or a person in a financial position of power over you?
Why is it so hard to imagine that it might be an issue to get unwanted attention from a physically larger potentially threatening person, or a person in a financial position of power over you?
That's not hard to imagine, but plenty of women do want attention from tall rich guys, and are waiting for them to make the first move. How are you going to tell the difference ?
Hmm... (Score:2)
This may seem a bit sexist, but still...
Nobody on the internet knows you have a penis. Nobody knows you have a vagina. You only reveal that when you blab about it.
Pretty much all FOSS work is done in such impersonal settings, over the internet. Unless the developer uses an alias that is super female sounding, like "KittenLove_xoxo" or something, there is nothing to suggest that she does not have a penis. If she can roll with that, and can work in a male dominated environment, there is nothing to prevent h
Like I said-- T. McCoder vs Tiffany McCoder.
The former is still accurate, but does not out your gender.
You can sign a legal document as "Mickey Mouse" if you want.
Also, Legal aliases are a thing. People who work at / own collections agencies use them all the time.
Lets just see:
So the summary has the wrong numbers in it. But, what the hell, blame a female developer who, apparently can't code.
Yup. Sure to make this into a welcoming site.
Most of them are anonymous coward internet trolls too. I think it is better to classify them as such (trolls), rather than as valid respondents.
That's like trying to use Youtube Comments as a statistical demographic for anything other than research on troll populations.
Why? (Score:2)
Why does bullshit like this get published? It's a non-random survey. It provides no useful scientific evidence. It doesn't even bother to compare the numbers with other industries. But you can be damned sure people with an agenda link to it.
Lemme guess (Score:2)
Without reading the "study": Because they keep wasting time doing surveys nobody gives a fuck about instead of writing code?