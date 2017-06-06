Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Before Silicon Valley, New Jersey Was Tech Capital (npr.org) 39

Posted by msmash from the changing-age dept.
New submitter artmancc writes: It was in New Jersey that Thomas Edison invented sound recording, motion pictures, and the light bulb in what is considered the first modern corporate R&D facility. In other words, Edison invented the modern lab -- teams of people working together, sharing ideas and perfecting devices. In the century after Edison, New Jersey became the place to set up shop if you wanted to invent. On top of all the other assets, the state had lots of inexpensive land available. The transistor and cellular communications came out of AT&T's Bell Labs, also in New Jersey. If it was 1955 and you had to bet on where the next half-century of technical innovation would emerge, the Garden State would be the most likely winner, not some farmland south of San Francisco. As a couple of Jersey natives at NPR note, it didn't quite work out that way. What happened?

Before Silicon Valley, New Jersey Was Tech Capital

  • In a word, patents (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @01:35PM (#54561363)

    Back in those days the only way to escape Edison's patent lawsuits was to flee to the West Coast. Long story short, we have been fighting the patent system in order to progress for the entirety of the history of the United States.

    • Back in those days the only way to escape Edison's patent lawsuits was to flee to the West Coast.

      Which is, incidentally, not only why we have Silicon Valley but also why we have Hollywood.

  • Didn't Edison (the "Wizard of Menlo Park") leave New Jersey and set up in Menlo Park, California?

  • What an unfortunate and malodorous outcome.

  • tl;dr (Score:3)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @01:48PM (#54561465) Journal
    The reason California became the tech hub was because of non-compete laws in New Jersey. Shockley couldn't build a lab in New Jersey to compete with Bell Labs because it would have been against state law, but California didn't have such laws.

    In California, anyone who had an idea could quit their job and start a new company. So people did it. In New Jersey, they expected you to stay with the company for life, and had laws to enforce that paradigm. I'm saying this based on what the article presented. If you want to know the answer, skip to the bottom, the rest of the article is just entertaining filler.
  • I'm going to be contrarian here and say that, Thomas Edison was a great man. At the very least, setting up a lab for inventing was very impressive, and clearly a predecessor to Bell Labs.
  • Not only Edison. New Jersey is the place where Curtis-Wright (the manufacturer of Lindberg trans-Atlantic flight airplane engine), this is biopharmaceutical hub and the place of one of the largest ports in the worlds. AT&T and its offspring Verizon have/had headquarters here. The departure of the cinema business to Los Angeles has always been attributed to the availability of sun. I will take a great risk of being downvoted, but I have to bring what is obvious: 1. The unions. 2. Property taxes. Proba
    • I got out of there 13 years ago. When I was a kid it was full of little farms and things like that but now it's been plastered over with dull poorly built suburbs.
      • I got out of there 53 years ago. When I was a kid it was full of little farms and things like that but now it's been plastered over with dull poorly built suburbs. Back then, our suburbs weren't poorly built.

  • What happened is the tech industry moved to Boston, around Route 128. From there we had technology giants like DEC, Polaroid, Thermo Electron, Bolt Beranek and Newman, Raytheon, Wang, Honeywell, MITRE, Analog Devices, etc.

  • Two words - Internet bubble.
    One word - Lucent.
    Bell Labs and innovation died because AT&T spun off Lucent in the internet bubble days and put Bell Labs in it. I went to Murray Hill maybe a couple of years before Lucent existed and it still had really smart people there who were interested in doing cool things. Lucent didn't really know what it was doing and it basically killed Bell Labs through incompetence. Lucent doesn't really exist any more. It's passed through 2 more owners and now is som

  • It's hard to make new things in an environment that values stability and incrementalism, which pretty much defines the attitude of the Northeastern US.

    Even the Liberals in the Northeast are conservative.

  • What happened... (Score:5, Informative)

    by Pollux ( 102520 ) <speter@tedata[ ]t.eg ['.ne' in gap]> on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @02:06PM (#54561623) Journal

    William Shockley and the Traitorous Eight [wikipedia.org], that's what happened.

    The article alludes to this: William Shockley, one of those brilliant Nobel laureates who invented the transistor, moved to California to open his lab in Mountain View, the current home of Google. His employees also left to found their own companies.

    In a nutshell, Silicon Valley gave birth to this innovation, because New Jersey and Bell Labs demanded loyalty to the company. If the company didn't agree with your ideas, then they wanted those ideas tossed into the garbage can so that you had time to work on their ideas. Shockley thought his ideas were better, so he went out to California to develop them (where New Jersey's anti-competitive laws didn't apply), and brought the Traitorous Eight with him. And then the Traitorous Eight left Shockley to form Fairchild Semiconductor. And so on...

  • New Jersey tech was doing fine, doing boring, staid, telecomm work until AT&T was broken up; the remnants continued on until the recovery of NYC, which really finished off NJ tech.

