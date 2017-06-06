Many Colleges Fail to Improve Critical-Thinking Skills: WSJ (wsj.com) 25
Freshmen and seniors at about 200 colleges across the U.S. take a little-known test every year to measure how much better they get at learning to think. The results are discouraging. From a report: At more than half of schools, at least a third of seniors were unable to make a cohesive argument, assess the quality of evidence in a document or interpret data in a table (Editor's note: the link might be paywalled; alternative source), The Wall Street Journal found after reviewing the latest results from dozens of public colleges and universities that gave the exam between 2013 and 2016. At some of the most prestigious flagship universities, test results indicate the average graduate shows little or no improvement in critical thinking over four years. Some of the biggest gains occur at smaller colleges where students are less accomplished at arrival but soak up a rigorous, interdisciplinary curriculum.
I believe the better generalization would be that Colleges are teaching students "What" to think, and not "How" to think. Since cognitive dissonance is painful, and it feels good to belong to something you believe is important, it's easy to get people to go along with the game.
When you consider that the people with political power on the left are pushing for more "free" college the prospect 10 years down the road could look much worse.
Isn't that what the TV movie "The Wave" was supposed to show was a bad thing 25-30 years ago? Or I could be mis-remembering it, as it's been a long time since I saw it.
I think the better generalization is that colleges are being used as prep for employment, and teaching us the loads of data required to function in a corporation in a particular discipline. Most of that work is not creative or intellectual at all and requires knowledge to perform, but not necessarily make judgement calls. I guess thinking is optional, being the right cog is required.
In reality very few people even would be allowed (funded) to use critical thinking in anything more than a trivial capacity, there simply isn't enough to go around...unless you can afford to go out alone, which very few of us can.
Seems to match what I stated.
To your second point, critical thinking is essential all the time every day. People in power have historically attempted to keep people from learning the skills, because their bullshit is easier to see.
Post-Modernist theory being taught as fact. Newton and Euler considered to be irrelevant CIS gendered, dead-white males. (If these a$$holes even know about Euler.)
A populace capable of critical thinking would not be easily herded into reactionary mobs. Only a few of us actually want that. Many others talk about critical thinking, but just claim that anyone who disagrees with them hadn't learned critical thinking.
I'm glad I'm not the only one who has noticed this, but it saddens me at the same time.
Fail to improve is radically different than fail. (Score:2)
So you can't tell if a good school merely failed to improve rather than had their students fail.
Everyone should have critical thinking skills, and if you don't have any, then college should teach you that skill. But that is NOT the only thing a college should teach. Once you have that skill, there are many other skills you need, from pure knowledge, to creativity, to social skills (beyond drinking), pattern recognition, basic com
