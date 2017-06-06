Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Education The Almighty Buck

Many Colleges Fail to Improve Critical-Thinking Skills: WSJ (wsj.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the world-we-live-in dept.
Freshmen and seniors at about 200 colleges across the U.S. take a little-known test every year to measure how much better they get at learning to think. The results are discouraging. From a report: At more than half of schools, at least a third of seniors were unable to make a cohesive argument, assess the quality of evidence in a document or interpret data in a table (Editor's note: the link might be paywalled; alternative source), The Wall Street Journal found after reviewing the latest results from dozens of public colleges and universities that gave the exam between 2013 and 2016. At some of the most prestigious flagship universities, test results indicate the average graduate shows little or no improvement in critical thinking over four years. Some of the biggest gains occur at smaller colleges where students are less accomplished at arrival but soak up a rigorous, interdisciplinary curriculum.

Many Colleges Fail to Improve Critical-Thinking Skills: WSJ More | Reply

Many Colleges Fail to Improve Critical-Thinking Skills: WSJ

Comments Filter:
  • trying to fool citizens with fake news. Come one, WSJ! If students did learn critical-thinking, to whom would you sell the fake news story?

  • By design (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A populace capable of critical thinking would not be easily herded into reactionary mobs. Only a few of us actually want that. Many others talk about critical thinking, but just claim that anyone who disagrees with them hadn't learned critical thinking.

  • Wish I could say I was surprised (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Not even posting this under my own name because I know damned well a shitstorm is what I'll get for my trouble. No thanks.

    I'm glad I'm not the only one who has noticed this, but it saddens me at the same time.

    Corporations, Rich People, Governments, organized religion -- they don't want people learning how to 'think'. They may allow them to learn certain things so they'll be productive and useful workers, and so they can afford the Bread and Circuses that keep them occupied when they're not making thei
  • Critical thinking is not a part of STEM. Be careful what you try to cram down everyone's throat.

  • The article I read did not give enough specifics (I skipped the paywall one).

    So you can't tell if a good school merely failed to improve rather than had their students fail.

    Everyone should have critical thinking skills, and if you don't have any, then college should teach you that skill. But that is NOT the only thing a college should teach. Once you have that skill, there are many other skills you need, from pure knowledge, to creativity, to social skills (beyond drinking), pattern recognition, basic com

  • I once taught math at a "Top Tier" college and was absolutely appalled by what I saw: kids cared more about whining for better grades than actually working for them. I once had a student who got upset that I deducted 1/3 of her quiz grade because she left one of the questions blank (out of three). She could not understand, for the life of her, why I would do such a thing. Another complained to the chair that I gave him a poor grade on his final project (half was blank, and what was written managed to contra
  • The cynic in me has to wonder if this is because those in charge don't want their new sheeple to know how to think for themselves.

Slashdot Top Deals

10 to the 6th power Bicycles = 2 megacycles

Close