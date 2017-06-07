Wikimedia Executives Receive Six-figure Golden Handshakes (theregister.co.uk) 40
Andreas Kolbe writes: The Wikimedia Foundation's (WMF) recently released Form 990 shows that the organisation has developed a practice of handing outgoing managers six-figure severance payments, The Register reports. The foundation, which relies entirely on unpaid volunteers to generate the content of its websites, has taken around $300 million dollars over the past five years through fundraising banners placed on Wikipedia. The WMF says it is "committed to communicating with our volunteers, donors, and stakeholders in an open, accountable, and timely manner", but has long been criticised for providing little transparency on the salaries of its executives, limiting itself to the legally required Form 990 disclosures that only become public two years after the event.
Intentionally misleading fundraising
I always thought it was interesting that the wikipedia fundraising banners always make it sound like they're running out of money to run servers, but not even 25% of the money raised is even for servers. It's mostly for all these salaries and side projects that are mostly pointless or meaningless.
They do. It's called the "Form 990" and it's right here. (Exec compensation is on page 51.)
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/foundation/4/44/Wikimedia_Foundation_2015_Form_990.pdf
If you're dumb enough to donate to Wikipedia, well, I've got another couple of "charities" you might be also interested in.
They're the only company in Silicon Valley I'd consider a net win for Humanity by their existence. They deserve more to be honest.
The money the WMF raises does not go to the contributors who create the content. (Okay, some volunteers apply for grants for something or other, and get them, but that is a very, very small percentage of contributors.) The broad mass of volunteers does not get anything.
The WMF does not write the content, and does not check it. They don't even purchase accounts for volunteers to access paywalled sources. (Ther
Wish I Could....
Duh
Get some real world experience. Executive board members are not doing much of anything other than bullshitting most of the time, making a very small number of high level decisions that get pushed down to the people actually running the company and either golf 280 days a year or serve on several other boards (because they have plenty of time when they don't have a fucking job) doing the same thing.
Yes I have a problem with this...
...and you should too.
My problem with this stems from the piss-poor job that has been done dealing with the king-of-the-hill mentality among frequent editors, basically those people who have made Wikipedia their hobby and will edit-out other peoples' contributions simply because they do not like them. The upper management of the Foundation is making far too much money for the lack of oversight of what's going on at the edge where the actual action happens. Frankly, from the outside it looks like the wild-west, where there is no oversight and those trolls who camp on articles. For all it looks like from the outside there may as well be one guy with an office outside the datacenter keeping the servers and connection working, and leaving the whole built-architecture alone.
I don't have a problem with good salaries, but I expect good results for those salaries. I expect management to be poking-in and tweaking things and making things run well if they want donation dollars to pay them to keep their money-sink running. It's rather insulting to be begging for money from the public to then go around pay pay themselves handsomely while doing a poor job of running the entity that the money was given to support.
hasn't this "king-of-the-hill mentality" been an endemic so-called problem with wikipedia for the past ten-plus years, during which, of course, wikipedia has been functioning well enough for almost everyone (and certainly no worse than it has ever actually functioned; wikipedia is only bad when compared to what might possibly have been in a thought-experiment world)? as long as people like, presumably, you keep fighting, there's enough churn to keep the outskirts from totally locking up and the system will
I find it hard to complain about this issue.
If Wikipedia truly was awful in some general way, the idea that somebody got $xxx,xxx severance while the organization kept pleading for money in a very obnoxious way I might be annoyed.
But generally speaking, the content is amazing in its depth and breadth on so many topics for the general reader (and possibly even for people who are in-field experts) and the "fund raising" seems so infrequent that it seems hard to complain.
The very fact that it exists at all wit
Content production, curation, quality checking etc. is all left to unpaid volunteers. That is by design – the WMF doesn't want to be a publisher or arbiter of content. In part, that's because they would then become potentially liable for defamation, errors, etc., whereas now, they're just an online service provider protected from any such liability by Section 230(c) of the Communications Decency Act. Contributors themselves a
is to run a not for profit.
...and have hordes of kind people working on your project at "no profit".
Healthy reminder
They have competition [infogalactic.com]. Why waste money supporting them when you can send it to a lean organization that is run by people who are ruthlessly dedicated to not repeating Wikipedia's mistakes?
Hardly a neutral point of view, there
The only site beating wikipedia for not being neutral is rationalwiki.
Just look at Goodwill...
Non-profit doesn't mean charity in the Christian sense.
Goodwill's CEO took over $700k in compensation in 2015, and the eight execs below him took close to $200k each on average.
https://www.goodwill.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/Goodwill-Industries-International-Form-990-2015.pdf/ [goodwill.org]
Cost of Doing Business
WMF operates their charitable, non-profit business in the same world as everyone else. Their headquarters is in the USA and their charitable status does not exempt them from employment law. Employment law dictates severance pay on an increasing scale based on a number of factors, including:
1) the wages at time of severance (executives have high wages);
2) the seniority of the employee (executives are most senior); and
3) the age of the employee (executives tend to be closer to retirement).
Executives get large
This seems to contradict your assertion that employment law dictates s
And there also is no legal requirement under California law that employers provide severance pay to an employee upon termination of employment.
So... that's where my donation to WikiPedia went
Is this number high or low?
Potential employees at a nonprofit expect to receive salaries, and executives are no exception. If you don't pay them market-competitive salaries, then you are likely to get less talented workers. On the executive level, this means yes, you do have to worry about bonuses. The question is, how much responsibility did these executives have? How do their salaries and bonuses compare to their peers in other organizations? The bonuses could be too high, but they could also be too low. Of course, transparency is
In 2007, for example, when Wikipedia was already a top-10 internet site, the WMF had less than a dozen employees (compared to something approaching 300 today). How much value have the $350-odd million in donations and the hundreds of employees added since then, over and above