What the Hell Is Happening To Cryptocurrency Valuations? (techcrunch.com) 68
The investment category of cryptocurrencies hit a new milestone this week, one that would have been unfathomable just a couple of years ago: $100 billion in combined market capitalization. The break above the 12-digit threshold is largely attributable to bitcoin, which is by far the largest digital currency in the still-nascent category, and which has been on a tear lately. From a TechCrunch article: There is one rational explanation that, if true, would totally justify this rapid increase in price across some of the major cryptocurrencies. And that is, maybe these currencies are actually worth these high prices, and maybe even worth many times more than that at which they are currently trading. But the problem is we have no way to figure out their value. Cryptocurrencies aren't public companies with earnings and expenses and EPS. For example, we can look at Apple's financials and determine its book value -- what the company's assets would be worth if hypothetically liquidated today. Of course, stocks trade at a premium to this, because people are enthusiastic that Apple will continue to perform well and this book value will continue to rise. But we can't do this with cryptocurrencies. We could guess -- and compare it to things like the total money or gold supply in the U.S. For example, if you're someone who thinks of cryptocurrencies as a store of value, the total estimated value of all gold in the world is more than $8 trillion dollars... meaning if bitcoin would ever replace or supplant gold, its current value is pennies on the dollar.
tulpenmanie (Score:1)
Is this like were you can auction off a $20 for more than $20?
The way that works is the two highest bidders have to pay, but only the highest bidder gets the money. People will bid up to the value of $20 because why not it's free money. But the 2nd place bidder will keep driving up the price in an attempt to lose less money.
I'm not convinced that it would get bid up to $20. What idiot would enter an auction where the second place bidder still pays but gets nothing in return? Does this situation exist in some context? If you're the only bidder, fine, wager a buck. Otherwise, the only way to win is not to play.
Whats the Beanie Baby market looking like these days...?
Was also thinking "tulip mania." But hey, maybe it's a new virtual collectible good. Various trading cards, CS gun skins, and EVE ships don't have any inherent value either.
Ransomware (Score:4, Interesting)
The power supply I just bought on Newegg would seem to indicate otherwise.
The WannaCry payment address has only collected 17 BTC https://blockchain.info/address/12t9YDPgwueZ9NyMgw519p7AA8isjr6SMw
to be compared with today's trade volume of 500,000 BTC. So, ransomware is not driving demand.
Well, actually anything that requires censorship resistance, so not just ransomware, but more like sex, drugs, and rock and roll.
What's happening (Score:3)
Yes, this.
It's pretty much a Ponzi scheme.
Re:What's happening (Score:4, Informative)
I have no problem saying that cryptocurrency is a bubble and that there's a huge amount of speculation over hype driving up prices.
What we're seeing is definitely not a Ponzi scheme, which is its own, very special -- and very different, form of fraud.
It becomes a Ponzi scheme when one or a small group of people benefit from the wealth, and the value of current bitcoins is driven by a constant flow of new buyers.
Stop Ransomware (Score:1)
Stop ransomware and you kill Bitcoin.
This is an actual story (Score:2)
We are witnessing a birth of a new form of human cooperation. It's like it's the Internet and it's 1996. Things are still geeky, but eventually a killer app like social media will make this mainstream. Maybe when there are millions of coins all interchangeable, anyone can set one up and gain liquidity for their business. I was listening to the BoostVC podcast which had Billy Draper talking about how Initial Coin Offering are now competing with venture capitalists for funding companies and they are setti
Bitcoin will be the new pets.com or webvan!
Or the new gold bullion. Gold has been used as store of value for thousands of years, and has held its value pretty well.
Why are proponents of gold standard also proponents of Bitcoin? You can't get any more fiat than Bitcoin. Nothing at all backs it up, even less than government promise backing up real money.
The *theory* is that there is some hard upper limit that cannot be manipulated on a whim by humans in control, one by physical reality and one by math.
In practice, it's not so clean, and contrary to how preppers feel, in general the economy is much better now than it was in the gold standard days.
Of course gold is volatile, in terms of relative value to everyday goods, both up and down. The largest Fiat currencies tend to be stable realitve to everyday goods.
Store of Value (Score:2)
Which is exactly what distinguishes gold from BitCoin, which is not a stable store of value. It may be one in the future, but this kind of volatility does not bode well.
It's basically "hey guys, let's all of the sudden agree that this currency I made up and hold a lot of is a viable one!"
Nothing unusual (Score:1)
This is how you blow bubbles. The real trick is knowing when to cash out.
Speculation (Score:2)
There is one rational explanation that, if true, would totally justify this rapid increase in price across some of the major cryptocurrencies. And that is, maybe these currencies are actually worth these high prices, and maybe even worth many times more than that at which they are currently trading
Or more likely its a speculative bubble and like the stock price of Tesla it has far outpaced the current underlying fundamentals. They are basing this on valuations of derivative instruments relating to (mostly) bitcoin. Like a stock there is no cause and effect link between the market price and the actual value of the underlying asset. All it takes to get an absurd "valuation" is one party purchasing an interest in a fund or company dealing in bitcoin for a large amount of money. If I buy 10% of your
This is an important thing to highlight. There is the actual money changing hands, and then the extrapolation of that to a presumed total value. Said total value is fictional, and would obviously happen if suddenly 99% of people said they wanted to get rid of their bitcoin today.
Of course, this applies to all sorts of 'wealth' such as stocks. Even with traditional currency, the economy will come to ignore money sitting somewhere not moving.
Not just China but I see this being used by anyone wanting to move money across borders.
They recently had a story on how Trump was going to start taxing money going to Mexico, I can send money right now to anyone in the world sans any tax.
But not sans a transfer fee and waiting days for the transfer to clear if you didn't pick a high enough number.
I've never had a payment take more than an hour.
https://bitcoinfees.21.co/ [21.co]
You're looking at fees of ~$2, which is cheaper than any other method I know of. Walmart charges $4.50 up to $50 and $9 after that.
Okay.... (Score:2)
maybe these currencies are actually worth these high prices
Hahahahahaha
I have nothing useful to say. Just had to point out that it's not every day that see such absolute BS.
Think about this: money buys what can be made. Making things takes time. Technology makes it take less time. Labor.
You work for 10 hours, you make $10/hr, the thing you make has to cost at least $100 or you don't get paid. Next guy works for 10 hours, makes $20/hr. You have to work 10 hours to buy something he worked on for 5; he only has to work 5 to buy something you worked on for 10.
Trading labor.
You can produce gold. Excessive amounts of labor can generate enough energy to do it by nuclear
Can't what? (Score:2)
I thought the blockchain was public. I'm not particularly knowledgeable of the process specifics or the computing power necessary for it, but if "valuation vs actual worth" is so important, I'm sure someone could simply set up a shop that tracks the amounts, type, frequency of transactions, among other stats of the currency simply by polling the blockchain and other publicly available records.
And then, with the simple motto of supply and demand, one could estimate the worth at a very trusty rate, maybe even
South Seas Investments will always go up! (Score:1)
Seriously, get a few Russian hackers using cryptocurrencies for payoffs and everyone thinks a diamond isn't just a compressed chunk of coal.
Interesting (Score:2)
You can make as many cryptocurrencies as you wish,
The value of cryptocurrency comes from the network effect. Sure you can take the Bitcoin code, and create a new blockchain, and change the name, but if nobody wants to use your coin, it's not worth anything. In order to gain value over existing coins it must offer some new distinguishing features that people actually care about.
The first people in to a pyramid scheme usually do well. It's everybody else...
Tale of two currencies. (Score:2)
Lets assume for a moment, that you have two currencies, ByteCoin and FOLLAR (Fiat Dollar).
Lets further assume, that both are at some sort of equilibrium at some point, where ByteCoin and Follar are trade one for one.
The Follar, is controlled by a private bank, under the control of a Government, the ByteCoin is controlled by the worker units put in to process transactions.
The Follar has all sorts of currency controls used to spy on and control the citizens of the Country, where the ByteCoin has non of those
government enforces law regarding the crytocurrency,
How does a government control a free people? Cypto Currencies are great liberators of the oppressed.
The only way to oppress / control Crypto Currencies is to oppress those that use them.
If you steal my money from the bank, the law gets involved. If you steal my bitcoins, do they care?
No. But government doesn't care if people steal money out of your house either. And the banks steal money all the time, and that is why they are "heavily regulated" and yet are able to steal Trillions leaving the taxpayer's holding the empty bag.
why would I store my wealth in bitcoins instead of dollars?
You probably don't. You probably store them in convertible documents (Stocks, bo
Since both are fiat currencies, the one with least restrictions will become the preferred currency.
I agree with this but there are several other things that come into play. How easy it is to use? What are the transaction costs? How easy is it to track?
Credit cards are very easy to use but also very easy to track and have a high transaction cost. Credit cards companies managed to trick people into ignoring the transaction cost by giving the buyers kickbacks for using their cards. Bitcoin currently has high transaction costs and isn't able to be settled in real time. I see these are significant hurdl
WTF? It's 'currency' how do you 'value' currency? (Score:1)
The summary seems weird in the claim that its difficult, almost impossible, to 'value cryptocurrency' as we could a company. But who does that with a CURRENCY? How do you value ANY currency? We know for a fact that the value of the US dollar isn't set by any single entity, the volume of US 'dollars' in the economy isn't even controlled by any single entity (banks create money via loans etc.). The 'value' of something is what someone else is willing to pay for it. So the value of cryptocurrencies is $100 Bil
Truth Revealed in 2025 (Score:2)
Bitcoin was created by CIA
Unaccountable, untraceable way to fund their black ops. Much better than selling drugs and running guns (which they used to do in the primitive old days)
Get Ready for the Crash (Score:2)
Unbelievably high values for something that doesn't actually have any intrinsic value are generally followed by crashes.
This is obviously a conspiracy theory, and I have no evidence, but the shady origin of Bitcoin (nobody really knows who Satoshi Nakamoto is) could mean that it was engineered by a national actor to crash national economies. It is, after all, a caricature of fiat currency.