Lowe's To Lay Off About 125 Workers, Move Jobs To India (go.com) 33
An anonymous reader shares a report: Home improvement retailer Lowe's says it's laying off approximately 125 information technology workers, the third round of job cuts this year. Chief Information Officer Paul Ramsay said in a memo that the affected workers were notified Wednesday. He said the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company has spent the last several years planning a strategic IT workforce team to respond better in what he called "this highly competitive 24/7 retail environment." Some of the jobs will be relocated to Bangalore, India.
"All laid off IT workers will be given lifetime employment in my coal mines." - King Donald
Fortunately, it'll be a short lifetime - a win-win.
I'm sure he'll be all over this. He cares about American jobs after all.
If he does, he'll instruct USCIS to pay better attention to H1-B petitions that are being adjudicated right now, and make sure that none of the petitions apply to beneficiaries with a comparable skillset to those that are being laid off. In other words: until these 125 people have a new job, USCIS should scrutinize pending H1-B petitions.
Let's be honest, that would only make sense, and if these guys are any good they'll have a new job tomorrow.
Why didn't you blame Obama when this happened? Because he did shit for the American Worker.
Obama's legacy is being written right now, and it is going to be not so kind to him.
What passwords? I don't remember anything since I got a pink slip.
If laid off Lowes staff hold any "secret" passwords needed to run the company, whoever let that happen should be laid off too.
Every secret password here is shared in a team password vault.
Midnight shed shopping. (Score:2)
Not sure where this 24/7 notion comes from. Lowe's has pretty mundane business hours and a pretty limited reach. They aren't exactly IBM. A 3rd shift IT workforce seems like it would be nothing but a total bother instead of some sort of benefit.
125 jobs also doesn't seem like enough of a potential gain in terms of salary cuts to offset the potential PR blowback.
Those probably aren't the only cuts, just the ones making the press because 'some' of them will be offshored. But its still over $1M per year in salary saved just on that part. The only blowback will be from slashdotters and the like, I can't see many people would stop shopping at Lowes because of this. It is a very small cut for a company their size, but its smart to make moves before you need to have huge cuts.
IRIS By Lowe's (Score:2)
If IRIS by Lowe's is any indication, Lowe's either offshored the coding to the lowest bidder, on the notion that with enough heads banging on keyboards, they'll be able to beat much more capable competition... or the US team was already headbanging on keyboards, producing rotten code, and Lowe's figured they had nothing else to lose.
Either way, it's hard to see the future looking bright for IRIS.
It should not even be a blip on the radar (Score:4, Insightful)
Where was the outrage when blue collar jobs by 100,000s were disappearing all through 80s and 90s? Textile jobs, furniture making... before that auto jobs, before that railroad jobs
... White collar and the educated never cared, never bothered and were telling the 50 year old furniture makers to learn new trades. Well, it is all coming back to them, now they cry a river for the loss of 125 jobs.
Interesting fact about Lowes and Home Depot (Score:3)
Founder of Lowes is a Hillary supporter and contributed money to her campaign.
Founder of Home Depot is a Trump supporter and contributed money to his campaign.
These two companies form a duopoly in the home improvement stores in the US, and the Republican/Democrat parties are a duopoly in government.
I love Menards and miss having them since moving to the South.
Just another company that won't get my business (Score:2)
Toys-R-Us
Disney
Carnival Cruise Lines
And now Lowe's