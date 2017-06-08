Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Lowe's To Lay Off About 125 Workers, Move Jobs To India (go.com) 33

An anonymous reader shares a report: Home improvement retailer Lowe's says it's laying off approximately 125 information technology workers, the third round of job cuts this year. Chief Information Officer Paul Ramsay said in a memo that the affected workers were notified Wednesday. He said the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company has spent the last several years planning a strategic IT workforce team to respond better in what he called "this highly competitive 24/7 retail environment." Some of the jobs will be relocated to Bangalore, India.

  • Not sure where this 24/7 notion comes from. Lowe's has pretty mundane business hours and a pretty limited reach. They aren't exactly IBM. A 3rd shift IT workforce seems like it would be nothing but a total bother instead of some sort of benefit.

    125 jobs also doesn't seem like enough of a potential gain in terms of salary cuts to offset the potential PR blowback.

      Those probably aren't the only cuts, just the ones making the press because 'some' of them will be offshored. But its still over $1M per year in salary saved just on that part. The only blowback will be from slashdotters and the like, I can't see many people would stop shopping at Lowes because of this. It is a very small cut for a company their size, but its smart to make moves before you need to have huge cuts.

  • If IRIS by Lowe's is any indication, Lowe's either offshored the coding to the lowest bidder, on the notion that with enough heads banging on keyboards, they'll be able to beat much more capable competition... or the US team was already headbanging on keyboards, producing rotten code, and Lowe's figured they had nothing else to lose.

    Either way, it's hard to see the future looking bright for IRIS.

  • It should not even be a blip on the radar (Score:4, Insightful)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Thursday June 08, 2017 @01:40PM (#54578183) Journal
    USA typically has been creating 100,000 to 200,000 new jobs a month. This 125 job loss should not even be a blip in the radar, but it is being taken so seriously with good media coverage.

    Where was the outrage when blue collar jobs by 100,000s were disappearing all through 80s and 90s? Textile jobs, furniture making... before that auto jobs, before that railroad jobs ... White collar and the educated never cared, never bothered and were telling the 50 year old furniture makers to learn new trades. Well, it is all coming back to them, now they cry a river for the loss of 125 jobs.

    • As a person in technology I don't care about 100,000 jobs if they are all Walmart jobs likely to be taken away by automation anyway. Do you even know how many of those jobs are quality jobs with a +$50K salary, benefits, and a certain amount of job security?

  • Founder of Lowes is a Hillary supporter and contributed money to her campaign.

    Founder of Home Depot is a Trump supporter and contributed money to his campaign.

    These two companies form a duopoly in the home improvement stores in the US, and the Republican/Democrat parties are a duopoly in government.

  • I guess I'll add Lowe's to the growing list of companies that won't get any of my business because they've fscked over their IT departments:

    Toys-R-Us
    Disney
    Carnival Cruise Lines
    And now Lowe's

