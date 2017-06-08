Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Lowe's To Lay Off About 125 Workers, Move Jobs To India

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: Home improvement retailer Lowe's says it's laying off approximately 125 information technology workers, the third round of job cuts this year. Chief Information Officer Paul Ramsay said in a memo that the affected workers were notified Wednesday. He said the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company has spent the last several years planning a strategic IT workforce team to respond better in what he called "this highly competitive 24/7 retail environment." Some of the jobs will be relocated to Bangalore, India.

  • Not sure where this 24/7 notion comes from. Lowe's has pretty mundane business hours and a pretty limited reach. They aren't exactly IBM. A 3rd shift IT workforce seems like it would be nothing but a total bother instead of some sort of benefit.

    125 jobs also doesn't seem like enough of a potential gain in terms of salary cuts to offset the potential PR blowback.

    • 125 jobs also doesn't seem like enough of a potential gain in terms of salary cuts to offset the potential PR blowback.

      Those probably aren't the only cuts, just the ones making the press because 'some' of them will be offshored. But its still over $1M per year in salary saved just on that part. The only blowback will be from slashdotters and the like, I can't see many people would stop shopping at Lowes because of this. It is a very small cut for a company their size, but its smart to make moves before you need to have huge cuts.

    • 125 jobs also doesn't seem like enough of a potential gain in terms of salary cuts to offset the potential PR blowback

      People economize. If you can somehow cut costs, you can get lower prices. People will always attempt to maximize the ends achievable by their means, and so will reach for the lowest-price thing that they expect to do the job.

      Ever notice that people who cook a lot buy high-end kitchen appliances? $400 food processor, $100 knife, $450 KitchenAid mixer, and so forth. They expect these things to perform better. They'll last longer than the $20 things they buy, produce better results, and do so more-quick

    • Off-hours is the best time to implement new technologies.
      Also there is the online store, processing inventory...

      With increase risk of computer security problems, off sourcing is increasingly a dangerous idea.
      Hiring an IT worker in India who is half as good but time times cheaper, back in the old days would seem like a good decision. However today, half as good, means you could be leaving yourself vulnerable

  • If IRIS by Lowe's is any indication, Lowe's either offshored the coding to the lowest bidder, on the notion that with enough heads banging on keyboards, they'll be able to beat much more capable competition... or the US team was already headbanging on keyboards, producing rotten code, and Lowe's figured they had nothing else to lose.

    Either way, it's hard to see the future looking bright for IRIS.

  • It should not even be a blip on the radar (Score:4, Insightful)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Thursday June 08, 2017 @01:40PM (#54578183) Journal
    USA typically has been creating 100,000 to 200,000 new jobs a month. This 125 job loss should not even be a blip in the radar, but it is being taken so seriously with good media coverage.

    Where was the outrage when blue collar jobs by 100,000s were disappearing all through 80s and 90s? Textile jobs, furniture making... before that auto jobs, before that railroad jobs ... White collar and the educated never cared, never bothered and were telling the 50 year old furniture makers to learn new trades. Well, it is all coming back to them, now they cry a river for the loss of 125 jobs.

    • As a person in technology I don't care about 100,000 jobs if they are all Walmart jobs likely to be taken away by automation anyway. Do you even know how many of those jobs are quality jobs with a +$50K salary, benefits, and a certain amount of job security?

    • So your hot take on this is that shitty things happened to other people, shitty things are now happening to these people, everyone deserves shit because that's the way the world works, shut up and like it?

      Fantastic. When you wonder why the world sucks, go look in a mirror.

  • Interesting fact about Lowes and Home Depot (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Thursday June 08, 2017 @01:41PM (#54578199) Homepage Journal

    Founder of Lowes is a Hillary supporter and contributed money to her campaign.

    Founder of Home Depot is a Trump supporter and contributed money to his campaign.

    These two companies form a duopoly in the home improvement stores in the US, and the Republican/Democrat parties are a duopoly in government.

    • Menards is pretty big, but not coast to coast.

    • Founder of Lowes is a Hillary supporter and contributed money to her campaign.

      Founder of Home Depot is a Trump supporter and contributed money to his campaign.

      These two companies form a duopoly in the home improvement stores in the US, and the Republican/Democrat parties are a duopoly in government.

      Duopoly?
      What About 84 Lumber?

      They will bring Jobs to America

  • I guess I'll add Lowe's to the growing list of companies that won't get any of my business because they've fscked over their IT departments:

    Toys-R-Us
    Disney
    Carnival Cruise Lines
    And now Lowe's

    • Of course, the converse is also true -- we need to show support for companies that keep their IT in-house, or have insourced recently. (Because even companies are allowed a chance at redemption.)

    • Can you list any corporation that hasn't fsck'ed their IT department at some point?

  • Note to self: Don't call Lowe's and expect a useful or coherent answer.

  • Did you complain when hundreds of small hardware stores closed down after Home Depot and Lowe's expanded across the country, bringing lower prices for your purchases with them?

  • Long term, I think that most IT jobs at non-IT companies will be outsourced, and those outsourcers will do anything to raise the margin on their deals. This includes offshoring anything that they possibly can and/or replacing native workers with H-1Bs. The offshoring firms have a well-known loophole in the law that sets the minimum salary for an H-1B at $60K per year, not adjusted for inflation. I actually think that closing this loophole while keeping the program for its intended purpose is the way to go.

    • lose the ability to understand what's actually being provided under the hood

      As far as I can see, we're already there. Unfortunately, the decision makers, who got to be decision makers by being ridiculously, unrealistically optimistic, are also assuming that reality doesn't matter. I would have thought that all of the security breaches that have happened, and continue to happen, would have brought the world to its senses, but it looks like they've decided to double-down on the "details and facts don't matter".

  • Why exactly does Chief Information Officer Paul Ramsay have to be an American located in America? What does he do that an Indian in Bangalore couldn't do better for half the price in this highly competitive 24/7 retail environment?

  • When I can't find any help in Lowe's, I usually figure they're out back smoking. So now it turns out they're in India?

