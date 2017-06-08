Lowe's To Lay Off About 125 Workers, Move Jobs To India (go.com) 88
An anonymous reader shares a report: Home improvement retailer Lowe's says it's laying off approximately 125 information technology workers, the third round of job cuts this year. Chief Information Officer Paul Ramsay said in a memo that the affected workers were notified Wednesday. He said the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company has spent the last several years planning a strategic IT workforce team to respond better in what he called "this highly competitive 24/7 retail environment." Some of the jobs will be relocated to Bangalore, India.
Re:Making American Great Again (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Making American Great Again (Score:4, Funny)
"All laid off IT workers will be given lifetime employment in my coal mines." - King Donald
Fortunately, it'll be a short lifetime - a win-win.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure he'll be all over this. He cares about American jobs after all.
If he does, he'll instruct USCIS to pay better attention to H1-B petitions that are being adjudicated right now, and make sure that none of the petitions apply to beneficiaries with a comparable skillset to those that are being laid off. In other words: until these 125 people have a new job, USCIS should scrutinize pending H1-B petitions.
Let's be honest, that would only make sense, and if these guys are any good they'll have a new job tomorrow.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
There's nothing Trump can do about it. He may tweet about it, but there's nothing in his powers he can do.
You're right of course, but the President tweeting about this might be a good thing to do. It will give people some pause before making a purchase at Lowes.
Taking it al back (Score:2)
$550 worth of lumber is going back to Lowe's today.
Fuck them.
Re: (Score:2)
And then you'll go to Home Depot. Same shit, different label. It's everyone, including me, who goes to these big box stores that validates their business model to squeeze every last cent out of the system for what it costs to deliver the goods to the customer.
If more people were willing to pay a little bit extra and go to companies that treated their employees fairly and bought their goods from firms that did the same the world would be a better place. Not that there are many of these stores around.
As an a
Re: (Score:2)
Boy, is that the truth. Last year, when I was interviewing after a merger and a mass layoff, I actually had people say that "if someone else doesn't think highly enough of you to hire you, then why should we?"
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Why didn't you blame Obama when this happened? Because he did shit for the American Worker.
Obama's legacy is being written right now, and it is going to be not so kind to him.
Re:Making American Great Again (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
He implemented Romneycare nationwide.
Not the best healthcare plan, but at least insurance companies had a lot less ability to weasel out of paying your healthcare, even if you were too expensive or had been ill before.
Re: (Score:1)
The President can't write checks, only Congress can do that. Obama started his term during the worst recession since the 1920s, and left the job with a stock market at record highs, unemployment numbers at near record low, and 20 million Americans on health insurance who couldn't previously get it. On top of that, he vastly improved relations with all our allies around the world, who were delighted to get to deal with a mature, respectful, and thoughtful President after #43's reign. Of course Americans then
Re: (Score:2)
Other than just saying it was worse. How is was america worse during the Obama Administration?
The Economy improved after a bad recession.
Gas prices became low
Improved rights for discriminated groups
A larger portion of the population now has health insurance.
Yes they are trade-offs for these decisions, but for the most part from 2008-2016 increasingly got better.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
He hasn't gone far enough.
No American should be employed.
Re: (Score:2)
What passwords? I don't remember anything since I got a pink slip.
If laid off Lowes staff hold any "secret" passwords needed to run the company, whoever let that happen should be laid off too.
Every secret password here is shared in a team password vault.
Midnight shed shopping. (Score:2)
Not sure where this 24/7 notion comes from. Lowe's has pretty mundane business hours and a pretty limited reach. They aren't exactly IBM. A 3rd shift IT workforce seems like it would be nothing but a total bother instead of some sort of benefit.
125 jobs also doesn't seem like enough of a potential gain in terms of salary cuts to offset the potential PR blowback.
Re: (Score:2)
125 jobs also doesn't seem like enough of a potential gain in terms of salary cuts to offset the potential PR blowback.
Those probably aren't the only cuts, just the ones making the press because 'some' of them will be offshored. But its still over $1M per year in salary saved just on that part. The only blowback will be from slashdotters and the like, I can't see many people would stop shopping at Lowes because of this. It is a very small cut for a company their size, but its smart to make moves before you need to have huge cuts.
Re: (Score:2)
125 jobs also doesn't seem like enough of a potential gain in terms of salary cuts to offset the potential PR blowback
People economize. If you can somehow cut costs, you can get lower prices. People will always attempt to maximize the ends achievable by their means, and so will reach for the lowest-price thing that they expect to do the job.
Ever notice that people who cook a lot buy high-end kitchen appliances? $400 food processor, $100 knife, $450 KitchenAid mixer, and so forth. They expect these things to perform better. They'll last longer than the $20 things they buy, produce better results, and do so more-quick
Re: (Score:2)
Off-hours is the best time to implement new technologies.
Also there is the online store, processing inventory...
With increase risk of computer security problems, off sourcing is increasingly a dangerous idea.
Hiring an IT worker in India who is half as good but time times cheaper, back in the old days would seem like a good decision. However today, half as good, means you could be leaving yourself vulnerable
IRIS By Lowe's (Score:2)
If IRIS by Lowe's is any indication, Lowe's either offshored the coding to the lowest bidder, on the notion that with enough heads banging on keyboards, they'll be able to beat much more capable competition... or the US team was already headbanging on keyboards, producing rotten code, and Lowe's figured they had nothing else to lose.
Either way, it's hard to see the future looking bright for IRIS.
It should not even be a blip on the radar (Score:4, Insightful)
Where was the outrage when blue collar jobs by 100,000s were disappearing all through 80s and 90s? Textile jobs, furniture making... before that auto jobs, before that railroad jobs
... White collar and the educated never cared, never bothered and were telling the 50 year old furniture makers to learn new trades. Well, it is all coming back to them, now they cry a river for the loss of 125 jobs.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
So your hot take on this is that shitty things happened to other people, shitty things are now happening to these people, everyone deserves shit because that's the way the world works, shut up and like it?
Fantastic. When you wonder why the world sucks, go look in a mirror.
Interesting fact about Lowes and Home Depot (Score:5, Interesting)
Founder of Lowes is a Hillary supporter and contributed money to her campaign.
Founder of Home Depot is a Trump supporter and contributed money to his campaign.
These two companies form a duopoly in the home improvement stores in the US, and the Republican/Democrat parties are a duopoly in government.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I love Menards and miss having them since moving to the South.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've done a lot of work with a local Ace/True-Value hardware store and it was so much easier to deal with for random/weird things than the big boys. I was involved in a project to renew/rebuild part of a camp/retreat centre, and so we were buying a lot of different items to make things happen. To get our stuff on-site involved sending it up a lake on a boat.
Anyhow, for big ticket electrical items (spools of wire, conduit, 15 new electrical panels and associated breakers, etc... we dealt with the local elect
Re: (Score:2)
Founder of Lowes is a Hillary supporter and contributed money to her campaign.
Founder of Home Depot is a Trump supporter and contributed money to his campaign.
These two companies form a duopoly in the home improvement stores in the US, and the Republican/Democrat parties are a duopoly in government.
Duopoly?
What About 84 Lumber?
They will bring Jobs to America
Just another company that won't get my business (Score:2)
Toys-R-Us
Disney
Carnival Cruise Lines
And now Lowe's
Re: (Score:2)
Of course, the converse is also true -- we need to show support for companies that keep their IT in-house, or have insourced recently. (Because even companies are allowed a chance at redemption.)
Re: (Score:2)
Can you list any corporation that hasn't fsck'ed their IT department at some point?
Re: (Score:1)
its not, and you obviously don't
Re: (Score:2)
Their registers are monochrome screens so I'm leaning towards AS/400.
note to self.... (Score:2)
Note to self: Don't call Lowe's and expect a useful or coherent answer.
That's a new... (Score:2)
Self-interested hyprocisy (Score:2)
Race to the bottom (Score:2)
Long term, I think that most IT jobs at non-IT companies will be outsourced, and those outsourcers will do anything to raise the margin on their deals. This includes offshoring anything that they possibly can and/or replacing native workers with H-1Bs. The offshoring firms have a well-known loophole in the law that sets the minimum salary for an H-1B at $60K per year, not adjusted for inflation. I actually think that closing this loophole while keeping the program for its intended purpose is the way to go.
Re: (Score:2)
lose the ability to understand what's actually being provided under the hood
As far as I can see, we're already there. Unfortunately, the decision makers, who got to be decision makers by being ridiculously, unrealistically optimistic, are also assuming that reality doesn't matter. I would have thought that all of the security breaches that have happened, and continue to happen, would have brought the world to its senses, but it looks like they've decided to double-down on the "details and facts don't matter".
So could somebody tell me... (Score:2)
Well that explains it (Score:2)
When I can't find any help in Lowe's, I usually figure they're out back smoking. So now it turns out they're in India?