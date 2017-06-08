Theresa May Says UK Will 'Tear Up' Human Rights Laws If Needed For Terror Fight (bbc.com) 56
Hours ahead of the UK general election, the prime minister and Conservative party leader Theresa May proposed to "tear up" human rights law which, she asserts, stops her government dealing effectively with terrorism. From a report: She said she wants to do more to restrict the freedom of those posing a threat and to deport foreign suspects. The UK could seek opt-outs from the European Convention on Human Rights, which it has abided by since 1953. Labour said the UK would not defeat terrorism "by ripping up basic rights." The Lib Dems said it was a "cynical" move ahead of Thursday's election. The Conservatives have faced criticism over police cuts and questions about intelligence failures following the terror attacks in London and Manchester. Her remarks come days after she expressed desires to assume more controls and regulation on the ways the internet works.
Of course (Score:5, Insightful)
The fact that she, as Home Secretary, gutted those services should be enough to tell you that she doesn't actually care about the problem, she's just using it as an excuse.
Re: (Score:1)
What if she wants attacks to happen?
Re: (Score:3)
Sad to see our cousins across the pond aren't the only ones having to deal with this caliber of bullshit from their politicians.
Apparently living in a free society does have certain unfortunate and tragic costs; but that doesn't mean you should cash in your chips and go full frontal Stasi.
What would Churchill say about this turn of events.
Re: (Score:3)
What would Churchill say about this turn of events.
Winston did have this to say about what his country finds itself up against:
http://thefederalistpapers.org... [thefederalistpapers.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Where did this thought come from? More funding for the police could have stopped this attack how exactly? Their response time was pretty good. But "stopped the attackers" to me actually implies you think they could have prevented the attack.
You do realize that they knew about these guys right? May is absolutely right that they need to tone down some of the more retarded human rights protections that are getting in the way of deporting or at least jailing jihadis.
Re: (Score:1)
Exactly. More cops would have just been sitting around wishing they could arrest these wackjobs or even deport them.
Re: (Score:2)
fund actual police and security services that could have potentially stopped the attackers in the first place
Ahhh, always nice to treat the symptoms and not the cause.
Ergo (Score:2)
We're going to fight the terrorist agenda of disrupting our way of life in order to make their voices heard, by disrupting our way of life thus making their voices heard.
Can't imagine why people continue to use terrorist tactics.
/s
Re: (Score:2)
Having more police wouldn't have helped if the police are powerless to arrest someone until they act, or even to deport a suspect if they're known to associate with terrorists and be sympathetic to them (as the three koran-thumpers in the last attack were).
Re: (Score:2)
Having more police wouldn't have helped if the police are powerless to arrest someone until they act,
So....arrest them before they commit a criminal act? Do you have to be Muslim for that to be ok? Or can the police arrest a guy standing outside a bank because they think he might be about to rob it, too?
or even to deport a suspect if they're known to associate with terrorists and be sympathetic to them (as the three koran-thumpers in the last attack were)
So it's now illegal to be around people that might be terrorists or to sympathize with them (but not in any way help them)? Tell me, are you trying to fight ISIS, or become them?
USA and now UK (Score:1)
You are being manipulated to give up your essential freedoms. Statistically, terrorism is a tiny concern compared to the danger you submit yourself to daily.
Re: (Score:2)
That may be true. But in this case May is just looking for the ability to "deport foreign terrorist suspects back to their own countries." That hardly seems unreasonable to me. If you immigrate to my country and start engaging in terrorist activity (or associating with known terrorists) your invitation to stay should be rescinded.
Re: (Score:2)
Khuram Shahzad Butt, a 27-year-old British national born in Pakistan. Again a British national, how do you deport him?
I understand the feeling, but what you are supporting is a violation of due process, is Britain going to start a department of pre-crime. Where if they think you may commit an act they will arrest you? When we start punishing people for what they think instead of their actions, any pretense of a free socie
I remember how I felt... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
The mistake is simple: it's easier to keep an orderly society if everyone is enslaved by a small, powerful policing force with severe response to any deviation from orderly behavior; however, this does not provide people with security.
Re: (Score:2)
Slippery slope is almost universally a bullshit argument. Yes it's theoretically possible that this could evolve into a horrible police state that disappears innocent people. But realistically if they use it to lock up jihadis, it'll be a good thing. If the kind of people who would start using it on regular people get elected, it seems like you're kind of screwed anyway because wouldn't they just do the same stuff secretly?
Re: (Score:1)
Theoretically possible? Did you miss your history lessons on East Germany and Mao's China? Based on history, it's a guarantee.
Re: (Score:2)
Slippery slope is almost universally a bullshit argument. Yes it's theoretically possible that this could evolve into a horrible police state that disappears innocent people.
I'll just leave this [wikipedia.org]here
Is "Tear Up" a direct quote? (Score:3)
Not an punctuation expert but the headline and summary seem to indicate that the use of the words "Tear up" came from May's mouth. Did she really say that?
Re: (Score:2)
Not "Tear up", per se, but here's a quote from her in the article:
"And if our human rights laws get in the way of doing it, we will change the law so we can do it."
Yeah, that doesn't sound fucked up at all.
You gotta figh!, for your right! (Score:1)
to tear up their rights!
Oh yeah, bin laden won! He is dancing in his watery grave.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not your "right" to stay in a country if you immigrate there and start engaging in terrorist activity or associating with known terrorists. A country should have every "right" to deport you for it, though. And it sounds like that's all May is asking for here.
Unfortunatly (Score:2)
Dishonest Use of "Tear Up" (Score:4, Informative)
May actually tweeted, "I'm clear: if human rights laws get in the way of tackling extremism and terrorism, we will change those laws to keep British people safe." (https://twitter.com/theresa_may/status/872181737933217794?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedailybeast.com%2Ftheresa-may-if-human-rights-laws-get-in-our-way-we-will-change-them)
There's no need to compromise your integrity to sully May. She's doing well enough on her own.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, let's waste a vote on possibly the most useless political party in the western world.
Re: (Score:2)
If only the traditional moderate third party hadn't turned itself into a single-issue campaign group this time, and picked an issue heavily opposed by public opinion at that. The Lib Dems' political incompetence and ability to make strategic blunders seem almost boundless, and until they do something about that weakness, they're never going to attract and maintain enough support to actually do anything about policies that matter. I fear we are now doomed to a generation of two-party politics in England, wit
Captain Picard has the answers! (Score:2)
Patrick Stewart sketch: what has the ECHR ever done for us?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Foolishness. (Score:2)
Speaking after Saturday's London attack, Mrs May said "enough is enough" and that "things need to change" in the terror fight.
The death and injury of people is tragic but destroying the rights of your own people is just idiotic. Terrorists aren't killing millions, they killed maybe 100 in the last decade. More people die from drowning than terrorist attacks!
Clearly, think of the children! (Score:2)