Theresa May Says UK Will 'Tear Up' Human Rights Laws If Needed For Terror Fight (bbc.com) 95
Hours ahead of the UK general election, the prime minister and Conservative party leader Theresa May proposed to "tear up" human rights law which, she asserts, stops her government dealing effectively with terrorism. From a report: She said she wants to do more to restrict the freedom of those posing a threat and to deport foreign suspects. The UK could seek opt-outs from the European Convention on Human Rights, which it has abided by since 1953. Labour said the UK would not defeat terrorism "by ripping up basic rights." The Lib Dems said it was a "cynical" move ahead of Thursday's election. The Conservatives have faced criticism over police cuts and questions about intelligence failures following the terror attacks in London and Manchester. Her remarks come days after she expressed desires to assume more controls and regulation on the ways the internet works.
The fact that she, as Home Secretary, gutted those services should be enough to tell you that she doesn't actually care about the problem, she's just using it as an excuse.
What if she wants attacks to happen?
Sad to see our cousins across the pond aren't the only ones having to deal with this caliber of bullshit from their politicians.
Apparently living in a free society does have certain unfortunate and tragic costs; but that doesn't mean you should cash in your chips and go full frontal Stasi.
What would Churchill say about this turn of events.
What would Churchill say about this turn of events.
Winston did have this to say about what his country finds itself up against:
http://thefederalistpapers.org... [thefederalistpapers.org]
Be afraid.
Run for your lives!
Where did this thought come from? More funding for the police could have stopped this attack how exactly? Their response time was pretty good. But "stopped the attackers" to me actually implies you think they could have prevented the attack.
You do realize that they knew about these guys right? May is absolutely right that they need to tone down some of the more retarded human rights protections that are getting in the way of deporting or at least jailing jihadis.
Exactly. More cops would have just been sitting around wishing they could arrest these wackjobs or even deport them.
Those three suspects WERE investigated and "looked into." What good does that do when you don't have the authority to arrest or deport them until they've actually committed an act of terrorism? It's not a crime to associate with terrorists, or be a terrorist sympathizer, or to espouse terrorist ideology. So what were these extra cops going to be able to do after their big investigation besides shrug their shoulders?
Even if you doubled the number of cops, you wouldn't be able to keep every suspected terrorist
You do realize what you're advocating is a guilty-without-trial option, right?
No, I'm advocating for a country's right to rescind the invitation for an immigrant to stay.
fund actual police and security services that could have potentially stopped the attackers in the first place
Ahhh, always nice to treat the symptoms and not the cause.
Ergo (Score:4, Insightful)
We're going to fight the terrorist agenda of disrupting our way of life in order to make their voices heard, by disrupting our way of life thus making their voices heard.
Can't imagine why people continue to use terrorist tactics.
/s
Having more police wouldn't have helped if the police are powerless to arrest someone until they act, or even to deport a suspect if they're known to associate with terrorists and be sympathetic to them (as the three koran-thumpers in the last attack were).
Having more police wouldn't have helped if the police are powerless to arrest someone until they act,
So....arrest them before they commit a criminal act? Do you have to be Muslim for that to be ok? Or can the police arrest a guy standing outside a bank because they think he might be about to rob it, too?
or even to deport a suspect if they're known to associate with terrorists and be sympathetic to them (as the three koran-thumpers in the last attack were)
So it's now illegal to be around people that might be terrorists or to sympathize with them (but not in any way help them)? Tell me, are you trying to fight ISIS, or become them?
This is unlike nazism - where the undesireables didn't get the option to leave in peace - they were killed off deliberately.
They didn't [wikipedia.org] huh? And they only started deliberately killing them after the Battle of Britain prevented Germany from deporting millions of Jews to Madagascar
[wikipedia.org].
USA and now UK (Score:5, Insightful)
You are being manipulated to give up your essential freedoms. Statistically, terrorism is a tiny concern compared to the danger you submit yourself to daily.
Re:USA and now UK (Score:4, Insightful)
More impotantly, Western people giving up their freedom is exactly what the terrorists want.
That may be true. But in this case May is just looking for the ability to "deport foreign terrorist suspects back to their own countries." That hardly seems unreasonable to me. If you immigrate to my country and start engaging in terrorist activity (or associating with known terrorists) your invitation to stay should be rescinded.
That may be true. But in this case May is just looking for the ability to "deport foreign terrorist suspects back to their own countries." That hardly seems unreasonable to me.
You seem to be using a definition of the word 'reasonable' I have not come across before. Deporting anyone on the basis of suspicions without a fair trial is, to me, by definition unreasonable.
Khuram Shahzad Butt, a 27-year-old British national born in Pakistan. Again a British national, how do you deport him?
I understand the feeling, but what you are supporting is a violation of due process, is Britain going to start a department of pre-crime. Where if they think you may commit an act they will arrest you? When we start punishing people for what they think instead of their actions, any pretense of a free society gets obliterated.
No, she's looking for the ability to ban porn. That's what she does. She looks for excuses to increase powers, and then rather than using them for the purpose she claimed, she uses them to ban Internet porn instead.
UHCR or not, it's also pretty hard to deport British people, and the vast majority of terrorists (and presumably suspected terrorists) in Britain are British.
Britain has a long and ultimately successful history with fighting terrorism. May has been throwing out all the lessons learned over the past 50-60 years, and is intent on adopting populist measures that have a proven record of failure. She'll be bringing back internment next, which'll be just as successful as Gitmo or internment was in NI in the 1970s. ie very successful - if you're recruiting for a terrorist group.
I remember how I felt... (Score:5, Insightful)
The mistake is simple: it's easier to keep an orderly society if everyone is enslaved by a small, powerful policing force with severe response to any deviation from orderly behavior; however, this does not provide people with security.
Slippery slope is almost universally a bullshit argument. Yes it's theoretically possible that this could evolve into a horrible police state that disappears innocent people. But realistically if they use it to lock up jihadis, it'll be a good thing. If the kind of people who would start using it on regular people get elected, it seems like you're kind of screwed anyway because wouldn't they just do the same stuff secretly?
Except that this isn't new behaviour for May. She's been trying to get privacy invading laws through since even before she was Home Secretary.
Her personal politics are that if the state can see everything, they can arrest people for thought crime and pre-crime offences, and save money on investigative policing. I do not like it one bit.
Worst argument I've seen in a while.
Theoretically possible? Did you miss your history lessons on East Germany and Mao's China? Based on history, it's a guarantee.
Slippery slope is almost universally a bullshit argument. Yes it's theoretically possible that this could evolve into a horrible police state that disappears innocent people.
I'll just leave this [wikipedia.org]here
It's bullshit. They already have cameras on every corner and all kinds of spying in place. The problem is one of competency. They have what they need they're just mismanaging it. She could start by pulling all the coverage off of Asange. How asinine to waste millions penning a journalist in an embassy. So what if he escapes? He's done nothing to the UK.
I remember how I felt on 9/11, too. I did not want my rights taken away and I did not want to invade a country unless they were absolutely behind it. And American politicians chose to do do both. Fuck you as always, American politicians.
Is "Tear Up" a direct quote? (Score:3)
Not an punctuation expert but the headline and summary seem to indicate that the use of the words "Tear up" came from May's mouth. Did she really say that?
Not "Tear up", per se, but here's a quote from her in the article:
"And if our human rights laws get in the way of doing it, we will change the law so we can do it."
Yeah, that doesn't sound fucked up at all.
But she only says she'll change the laws so they can do what they want. Are you REALLY SURE you want the law changed to "Anyone voting against Theresa May's party can be locked up indefinitely."?
They've got two speeches mixed up. That bit's from one about what she intends to do to some animals when she wins.
It's interesting to note that anti-terror legislation has been aimed at animal rights & other groups of dirty scruffy hippies before. Some of them are a bit crazy, but the IRA they ain't.
You gotta figh!, for your right! (Score:2, Insightful)
to tear up their rights!
Oh yeah, bin laden won! He is dancing in his watery grave.
It's not your "right" to stay in a country if you immigrate there and start engaging in terrorist activity or associating with known terrorists. A country should have every "right" to deport you for it, though. And it sounds like that's all May is asking for here.
It's not your "right" to stay in a country if you immigrate there and start engaging in terrorist activity or associating with known terrorists. A country should have every "right" to deport you for it, though. And it sounds like that's all May is asking for here.
What if you were born there [slashdot.org] and start engaging in terrorist activity?
Dishonest Use of "Tear Up" (Score:5, Informative)
May actually tweeted, "I'm clear: if human rights laws get in the way of tackling extremism and terrorism, we will change those laws to keep British people safe." (https://twitter.com/theresa_may/status/872181737933217794?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedailybeast.com%2Ftheresa-may-if-human-rights-laws-get-in-our-way-we-will-change-them)
There's no need to compromise your integrity to sully May. She's doing well enough on her own.
Yeah, let's waste a vote on possibly the most useless political party in the western world.
Call them what you want, they were the only party in the last couple of decades that managed to almost completely halt the creeping fascism that's been going on when they got into coalition.
That in itself makes them less useless than any other UK political party if you give even the slightest shit about liberty, but then, if you hate the lib dems, you probably don't give a shit about liberty, because, well, that's kind of their thing.
Horseshoes and hand grenades. Fuck the Lib Dems.
If only the traditional moderate third party hadn't turned itself into a single-issue campaign group this time, and picked an issue heavily opposed by public opinion at that. The Lib Dems' political incompetence and ability to make strategic blunders seem almost boundless, and until they do something about that weakness, they're never going to attract and maintain enough support to actually do anything about policies that matter. I fear we are now doomed to a generation of two-party politics in England, wit
Captain Picard has the answers! (Score:2)
Patrick Stewart sketch: what has the ECHR ever done for us?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Foolishness. (Score:3)
Speaking after Saturday's London attack, Mrs May said "enough is enough" and that "things need to change" in the terror fight.
The death and injury of people is tragic but destroying the rights of your own people is just idiotic. Terrorists aren't killing millions, they killed maybe 100 in the last decade. More people die from drowning than terrorist attacks!
Perhaps that explains it. As they say, if you can't beat them - join them.
William Roper: So, now you give the Devil the benefit of law!
Sir Thomas More: Yes! What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get after the Devil?
William Roper: Yes, I'd cut down every law in England to do that!
Sir Thomas More: Oh? And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned 'round on you, where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? This country is planted thick with laws, from coast to coast, Man's laws, not God's! And if you cut them down, and you're just the man to do it, d
Clearly, think of the children! (Score:3)
Hey, it might work! (Score:2)
If the common rhetoric is true -- that terrorists just hate our freedom -- then the most obvious way to stop them is to just have no freedom! Win-win, right!
Just compare this to what Winston Churchill famously said in 1942: "The power of the Executive to cast a man in prison without formulating any charge known to the law, and particularly to deny him the judgment of his peers is in the highest degree odious and is the foundation of all totalitarian government, whether Nazi or Communist." And the UK was in thousand-fold greater danger then than it is now.
Why everyone appears to be so thin-skinned these days? And why the first objective of modern-day rulers is t