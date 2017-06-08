US Ranks 28th In the World In Average Wireless Broadband Speeds (dslreports.com) 7
An anonymous reader quotes a report from DSLReports: The United States is 28th in terms of wireless broadband data speeds, according to the latest Akamai state of the internet report (pdf, hat tip ReCode). According to the data collected by the company, the United States average mobile broadband speed is now a not-entirely unrespectable 10.7 Mbps. But that speed pales in comparison to the top average speeds being seen in the UK (26 Mbps), Cyprus (24.2 Mbps), Germany (24.1 Mbps), and Finland (21.6 Mbps). The report is quick to note that US carrier efforts to boost speeds via next-generation broadband aren't quite as cutting edge as carrier marketing departments might have you believe. Many U.S. carriers have promised that their own fifth generation (5G) broadband deployments should deliver theoretical speeds up to 1 Gbps as well, but serious deployment isn't expected until 2020 or so. Some of this lagging can be explained away by the United States' mammoth geography, though some of it can also be explained by what, until recently, has been fairly muted but theatrical competition between major carriers.
USA is 28th? (Score:2)
That means Canada is probably 280th.
Usage caps? (Score:3)
Is there a sorting for the usage caps per country? I know Germany may have super-fast speeds, but most data plans cap you at 2 GB per month (mine at 500 MB per month) and then drop you to 64 kbps. Or to NONE AT ALL unless you buy more at extorrtionate prices.
Remember, its your FCC (Score:2)
The fiasco with net neutrality is plenty of evidence
Re: (Score:2)
Making America #1 in ping times. The biggest! The most! The longest! And uncut!
And who beats America in download times!. Again, we've got the biggest most wonderful numbers!