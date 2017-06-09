Theresa May Loses Overall Majority In UK Parliament (cnn.com) 17
Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain has lost her overall majority in Parliament on Thursday, plunging Britain into a period of renewed political chaos less than two weeks before it is scheduled to begin negotiations over withdrawing from the European Union. While May's Conservative party won the most seats, the party didn't win enough to govern without the support of minority parties. CNN reports: It was devastating result for May, who had called the election three years earlier than required by law, convinced by opinion polls that placed her far ahead of opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. The result also plunges Britain into a period of renewed political chaos, with Brexit talks likely to be delayed and May's personal authority shredded. There was already talk in Conservative circles that she might have to resign, less than a year after taking over from David Cameron, who resigned following the Brexit referendum. The pound fell on currency markets in the wake of the results. After the result was declared in her constituency of Maidenhead, May gave a faltering speech. "At this time more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability," she said, suggesting she would attempt to form a government even if her party loses its majority. Corbyn said the early results showed May had lost her mandate and called for her to resign. Further reading: New York Times
Bye Theresa (Score:2)
Weak and wobbly.
Screw you, May! Your cheapass manipulations of the voting public didn't work.
I still don't get why people are still in a huff with the lib dems though.
Weak and wobbly indeed (Score:1)
Even 250 seats is too much for her, let alone 313.
But what has UK politics got to do with slashdot, did I miss something?
But what has UK politics got to do with slashdot, did I miss something?
Maybe
/. has more UK than US readers
or maybe encryption (Score:2)
Theresa May wanted to have "back doors" in encryption schemes to allow government access and everyone with a clue laughed at her
she stood by the claims and this is what happens....
maybe next time a politician dreams of this we can remind them of how this turned out...
John Jones
Slahsdot is a hotbed of extreme leftists, and the defeat of a middle-of-the-road conservative makes them want to gloat in a venue they know will be kept as a blissful monoculture by moderation.
Furthermore, the UK is one of the USA's closest allies, not that Agent Orange really gives two fucks about that.
Maybe he has a point. What is the strategic value of the UK? If Europe still mattered, Germany would be the country to consider for a strategic alliance. But now the whole continent is at best a quaint and pricey tourist destination for Arizona retirees bored with Cabo and San Miguel.
What happened next? (Score:3, Informative)
Seeing into the abyss? (Score:2)
I'm just wondering if much of electorate that placed these people in power have gazed into the abyss of populism and seen that darkness ahead. I certainly hope so because there is still time to set things right in the world.
Should couldn't even ... (Score:2)
... be bothered to participate in the multi-party televised election debates. In the debate the Tories did turn up, she sent the Home Secretary, whose father had died days beforehand.
Weak leadership.
There's a saying... (Score:3)
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Tories have played stupid games in the last two elections they called for. They've won stupid prizes as a result.