British PM Seeks Ban On Encryption After Terror Attack

"British Prime Minister Theresa May has used last Saturday's terrorist attack to again push for a ban on encryption," according to ITWire. Slashdot reader troublemaker_23 shared their article, which quotes this strong rebuttal from Cory Doctorow: Use deliberately compromised cryptography, that has a back door that only the "good guys" are supposed to have the keys to, and you have effectively no security. You might as well skywrite it as encrypt it with pre-broken, sabotaged encryption... Theresa May doesn't understand technology very well, so she doesn't actually know what she's asking for. For Theresa May's proposal to work, she will need to stop Britons from installing software that comes from software creators who are out of her jurisdiction... any politician caught spouting off about back doors is unfit for office anywhere but Hogwarts, which is also the only educational institution whose computer science department believes in 'golden keys' that only let the right sort of people break your encryption.
In the real world, people just buy a set of knives from Lidl, rent a van, and discuss the plans in someone's living room. Banning encryption isn't going to stop any of that.
You, as many people, are assuming that she's getting this wrong through stupidity. Even if she is stupid, the people asking for this aren't. They know that every terrorist involved in the recent attacks was reported, by the British muslim community, five or more times over. Less encryption means only more data that the police have to, but aren't able to follow up. For these people terrorism is a pretext, in fact I would't be surprised if they don't want to encourage more of it.
"Tories are Democrats!"
If you want to compare European politics to the US... you can't. Even our far-right parties would be on friendly speaking terms with the US far-left.
You, as many people, are assuming that she's getting this wrong through stupidity
I'm sure she's stupid either way, even if she has sinister plans.
The recent election proves beyond all doubt that she is an idiot. Extremely poor judgement.
Doesn't matter anyway, she won't be PM for very long. Bookies are saying Tuesday.
The final phase of total lockout from the world. (Score:3)
Well, you did it U.K.
First, massive monitoring of your citizens with country wide CCTV, that didn't help crime statistics at all, so you extended that with the worlds most advanced facial recognition system.
Second, laws on what you look at, what you view and thought crimes, congratulations, you're now only ONE step away from draconian laws Orwellian surveillance state.
Third phase, Brexit - no one comes in, no one goes out. We decide who does what in OUR country, the mindless sheeple will do what WE say. Sip your tea and shut up sir. Pomeroy.
Fourth and FINAL phase - Total monitoring of every citizen, forbid all encryption, have anything to hide? You are hereby found guilty by the court of LAW until WE say otherwise.
How did you guys manage to let all that slip past you? Are you this desperate? My God - England! You're letting them take every ounce of dignity and freedom you had left.
We've only had an elected Primeminster for 1 year out of the last 10, that should be a ridiculous enough situation to bring about some politcal reform and actually have some representation but we're apparently stuck with First Past the Post regardless of it not working for over a decade now.
I've voted every time I've had chance to, been strategic too knowing the failings of our system. It's in a spirallng stall hurtling towards the ground now our country. Tempted to leave.
That's all very techically true but what I meant is;
2007-2010 Gordon Brown become PM when Blair resigns,
2010-2015 David Cameron PM but his party didn't have a sole majority casuing the coalition,
2015-2016 David Cameron spends 1 year as PM who's party has actually won a majority then resigns after EU Membership referendum,
2016-2017 Teresa May becomes PM after all competition withdraws from Tory Leadership Contest,
No, you've had an elected prime minister for 0 years out of the last 10.
That's because in the UK the public doesn't elect the prime minister. They elect ministers, the ministers chose a prime minister amongst themselves.
The MPs of the ruling party choose the Prime Minister, not just the ministers.
We don't elect ministers either. Ministers are MPs chosen by the Prime Minister (or the Leader of the opposition for shadow ministers) for particular roles.
"country wide CCTV, that didn't help crime statistics at all"
Fake news.
BTW regardless of the size of the impact, one of the greatest benefits of CCTV is objectivity. When minorities commit more crime on camera you can simply show the images, avoids all the social justice systemic X lies and stupidity.
Law of the jungle. (Score:1)
If one outlaws encryption, only outlaws will have encryption.
Okay then you go and login to your bank's website unencrypted.
Oh wait, you don't want to do that? So you are saying that you DO have something to hide.
Got it.
Also we'll be requiring you to deposit the keys for your house and your safes in your home, in case we need to see what is inside there. Then we won't need to worry about "warrants" since we have your consent since you "voluntarily" handed over the keys to us.
Gotcha.
The modern internet runs on encryption. Any time you send a login you (hopefully) are using encryption, otherwise it's trivial to steal credentials. Any time you enter your credit card information into a website you (hopefully) are using encryption, otherwise it's trivial to steal your card number. The modern world absolutely requires encryption for day-to-day activities, even if you're not using encryption on files/messages/whatever to avoid others looking at them you ARE using encryption to power your mod
Counter proposal (Score:3)
Couldn't we just ban politicians from making laws about shit they have no clue about? I'm aware that this means we'll get WAY, WAY fewer laws but then, you take a look at the laws we've gotten recently and try to tell me with a straight face that it would be a bad idea.
To be or not to be (Score:2)
The only people who can get into the backdoor'd encryption are good governments stopping crime and terrorism, and every dictatorship out there intending to keep their own people down for ever and ever.
And good governments won't ever abuse it secretly to aid those in power, nor fall from freedom to dictatorship, because we have no historical examples of that ever happening.
Nothing to do with Terror (Score:2)
I guess we all know by now that these power grabs have nothing to do with terrorism and everything to do with consolidating power.
I wonder, do these dip-shits every stop to think what would actually happen without encryption? For fucks sake, your average basement dwelling hacker already has a relatively easy time of it, may as well just open everything up.
While She's At It... (Score:2)
She may just as well ban fire that can harm people and mandate that alcohol be only capable of affecting people who aren't minors.
Politicians seem to miss a couple of key points about encryption. The first big one is that like fire or alcohol or math, encryption exists and they can't simply make it illegal. The second point is that also like fire or alcohol or math, there's no way to limit the use or impact of encryption to certain select parties.
red herring (Score:1)
The attackers were known to police and MI5. Oops! And PM May is responsible for firing 10000 police officers. Oops again! So this anti encryption and controlling the internet BS is simply a red herring to soothe people.
No she doesn't! (Score:1)
Doesn't make a lot of difference. She's managed to engineer a situation where she doesn't have the ability to do so, and will probably be out of a job in a few weeks.
Homegrown Encryption (Score:1)
Are the phone numbers on file? The voices prints on file? Any words used that are interesting? Is the location of past interest?
The UK hopes to build up the same level of understanding on the internet.
Wouldn't that make the government vulnerable? (Score:2)
Wouldn't banning encryption be to the detriment of the government as well as their own citizens' personal data that any terrorist would now be able to exploit to say, fake their ID or steal government clearance info and intel?
What could they possibly be thinking?
Silly, just silly. (Score:3)
Two things about this...
A) This will not stop terrorism or terrorists, and it will not make it harder for them to communicate in any meaningful way. They were able to "get it done" before encryption, and they are motivated to the extent that they will get it done without.
B) It's irrelevant anyway because there is simply no way to ban encryption or even require "back doors" because there are too many absolute requirements for encryption in numerous systems and situations, and people will not stand for back doors. More than that, if encryption was banned, people would do it anyway.
Remember in the early days of PGP? To download and install the software you had to "certify" you were an American on American soil? And of course anyone on American soil or with a VPN could do all that, or download it in the US and burn it to a CD and send it off to whoever, as many did. You just can't "ban" something that is already out in the wild, it doesn't work that way.
That's right, it works this way [xkcd.com]
believes in 'golden keys' (Score:1)
Yeah well, in the UK (and the US too?) I believe they can order you to give yours up if they bump into anything they can't decipher.
Oh yeah (Score:2)
"British Prime Minister Theresa May has used last Saturday's terrorist attack to again push for a ban on encryption,"
Yes, that will undoubtedly stop all the terrorists cold. Fer sure. I mean, it's a proven fact that one could commit an act of terrorism without encryption. It's impossible.
Make terrorist activities more difficult (Score:1)
For starters, revoke the driving license of any asshole who is or who has ever been a "person of interest" and all of their known associates. That would give police perfectly valid reason to arrest them if caught driving, and prevent them from hiring white vans and 7.5 ton lorries.
They would be reduced to using stolen vehicles which can easily be detected by ANPRS.
Isn't it obvious what's going on here? (Score:3)
To quote another famous British character:
"Something must be done.
This is something.
Ergo, this must be done."
The public are afraid. They demand action to stop the terrorists. Politicians are obliged to provide action, if they value their careers - even if there is no good action they can take within available resource constraints, that just means they need to come up with a bad idea. At least if they put into force a bad idea, they will be seen trying - a better option then to be seen as uncaring or dismissive.
Knee Jerk (Score:3)
What leads May or her advisers to believe that this attack might have been thwarted if they had the powers that they ask for? This is just another tick-mark on the Five Eyes agenda. Conceivably any event could be used to support their argument, no mater how weakly related.
As stupid as banning firearms (Score:2)
Outlaw encryption and only outlaws will have encryption.
A guy I went to college with implemented a split-key encryption type system as his senior project. What's to stop terrorists from rolling their own encryption?
Surely a bunch of guys who can make a remote detonated IED can write some software.
It's all about erosion of citizen rights (Score:2)
About as effective as making killing illegal (Score:2)