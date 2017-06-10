British PM Seeks Ban On Encryption After Terror Attack (boingboing.net) 34
"British Prime Minister Theresa May has used last Saturday's terrorist attack to again push for a ban on encryption," according to ITWire. Slashdot reader troublemaker_23 shared their article, which quotes this strong rebuttal from Cory Doctorow: Use deliberately compromised cryptography, that has a back door that only the "good guys" are supposed to have the keys to, and you have effectively no security. You might as well skywrite it as encrypt it with pre-broken, sabotaged encryption... Theresa May doesn't understand technology very well, so she doesn't actually know what she's asking for. For Theresa May's proposal to work, she will need to stop Britons from installing software that comes from software creators who are out of her jurisdiction... any politician caught spouting off about back doors is unfit for office anywhere but Hogwarts, which is also the only educational institution whose computer science department believes in 'golden keys' that only let the right sort of people break your encryption.
In the real world, people just buy a set of knives from Lidl, rent a van, and discuss the plans in someone's living room. Banning encryption isn't going to stop any of that.
"Tories are Democrats!"
You, as many people, are assuming that she's getting this wrong through stupidity
I'm sure she's stupid either way, even if she has sinister plans.
The recent election proves beyond all doubt that she is an idiot. Extremely poor judgement.
Doesn't matter anyway, she won't be PM for very long. Bookies are saying Tuesday.
The final phase of total lockout from the world. (Score:2)
Well, you did it U.K.
First, massive monitoring of your citizens with country wide CCTV, that didn't help crime statistics at all, so you extended that with the worlds most advanced facial recognition system.
Second, laws on what you look at, what you view and thought crimes, congratulations, you're now only ONE step away from draconian laws Orwellian surveillance state.
Third phase, Brexit - no one comes in, no one goes out. We decide who does what in OUR country, the mindless sheeple will do what WE say. Sip
We've only had an elected Primeminster for 1 year out of the last 10, that should be a ridiculous enough situation to bring about some politcal reform and actually have some representation but we're apparently stuck with First Past the Post regardless of it not working for over a decade now.
I've voted every time I've had chance to, been strategic too knowing the failings of our system. It's in a spirallng stall hurtling towards the ground now our country. Tempted to leave.
No, you've had an elected prime minister for 0 years out of the last 10.
That's because in the UK the public doesn't elect the prime minister. They elect ministers, the ministers chose a prime minister amongst themselves.
Law of the jungle. (Score:1)
If one outlaws encryption, only outlaws will have encryption.
Counter proposal (Score:3)
Couldn't we just ban politicians from making laws about shit they have no clue about? I'm aware that this means we'll get WAY, WAY fewer laws but then, you take a look at the laws we've gotten recently and try to tell me with a straight face that it would be a bad idea.
To be or not to be (Score:2)
The only people who can get into the backdoor'd encryption are good governments stopping crime and terrorism, and every dictatorship out there intending to keep their own people down for ever and ever.
And good governments won't ever abuse it secretly to aid those in power, nor fall from freedom to dictatorship, because we have no historical examples of that ever happening.
Nothing to do with Terror (Score:2)
I guess we all know by now that these power grabs have nothing to do with terrorism and everything to do with consolidating power.
I wonder, do these dip-shits every stop to think what would actually happen without encryption? For fucks sake, your average basement dwelling hacker already has a relatively easy time of it, may as well just open everything up.
While She's At It... (Score:2)
She may just as well ban fire that can harm people and mandate that alcohol be only capable of affecting people who aren't minors.
Politicians seem to miss a couple of key points about encryption. The first big one is that like fire or alcohol or math, encryption exists and they can't simply make it illegal. The second point is that also like fire or alcohol or math, there's no way to limit the use or impact of encryption to certain select parties.
No she doesn't! (Score:1)
Doesn't make a lot of difference. She's managed to engineer a situation where she doesn't have the ability to do so, and will probably be out of a job in a few weeks.
Homegrown Encryption (Score:1)
Wouldn't that make the government vulnerable? (Score:2)
Wouldn't banning encryption be to the detriment of the government as well as their own citizens' personal data that any terrorist would now be able to exploit to say, fake their ID or steal government clearance info and intel?
What could they possibly be thinking?
Silly, just silly. (Score:2)
Two things about this...
A) This will not stop terrorism or terrorists, and it will not make it harder for them to communicate in any meaningful way. They were able to "get it done" before encryption, and they are motivated to the extent that they will get it done without.
That's right, it works this way [xkcd.com]
believes in 'golden keys' (Score:1)
Yeah well, in the UK (and the US too?) I believe they can order you to give yours up if they bump into anything they can't decipher.
Oh yeah (Score:2)
"British Prime Minister Theresa May has used last Saturday's terrorist attack to again push for a ban on encryption,"
Yes, that will undoubtedly stop all the terrorists cold. Fer sure. I mean, it's a proven fact that one could commit an act of terrorism without encryption. It's impossible.
