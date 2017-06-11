Real Estate Firm Identifies America's 'Top 25 Tech Cities' (cushmanwakefield.com) 29
Cushman & Wakefield, one of the world's largest real estate firms, launched a new report identifying America's top tech cities. An anonymous reader quotes their report: Washington, DC has emerged as the promising tech city center after San Jose (Silicon Valley) and San Francisco... A dominating hub for life sciences and government, Washington, DC also serves as a significant outpost for tech companies seeking proximity to policymakers as well as for burgeoning cyber-security investment. The top 25 tech cities were determined by analyzing the concentration of factors such as talent, capital, and growth opportunity -- the key ingredients that comprise a tech stew. The heartiest of these tech epicenters are: 1. San Jose, CA (Silicon Valley); 2. San Francisco, CA; 3. Washington, DC; 4. Boston/Cambridge, MA; and 5. Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill, NC...
Report co-author and Regional Director, Northwest U.S. Research at Cushman & Wakefield, in San Francisco, Robert Sammons, said that while it was not surprising to see San Jose (Silicon Valley) and San Francisco continue to dominate, that mass-transit issues and escalating housing costs in those areas have fanned a tech spillover into secondary markets such as Austin (no. 7), Denver (no. 8), San Diego (no. 9), and Salt Lake City (no. 24)... Mr. Sammons cited cost-of-living in Seattle (no. 6) as a lingering issue, somewhat mitigated by a recent uptick in residential development that's outpacing San Francisco's, as well as mass transit challenges.
There's also several cities in the Midwest among the top tech cities, including Madison, Wisconsin (no. 10), Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota (no. 11), Indianapolis, Indiana (no. 23), and Nashville, Tennessee (no. 25).
Re: (Score:2)
It possible to find a house 4 BR 2 Bath home for about 1-2 K per month with 30 year mortgage. Try doing that in CA.
Here in upstate NY, we can get 2000sqft for about $1k per month, and a decent programmer will not have to look hard to find work.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, but then, it's possible to find 4BR/2Bath homes for ~2.8k a month near Silicon Valley (say, Scott's Valley, Freemont, Dublin, Morgan Hill), and you'll get paid about 3k more a month than in the mid west.
The thing that matters when you do your sums is your total cash left at the end of the month, not how much rent/mortgage costs.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure Christ had something to say about judging others, too. Something about a mote and a beam, right? Where's the Christ-like behavior, creimer?
Look at the Apostles who followed Christ. What did they do most of the time? Argue.
Symptom of a disease (Score:2)
The growth of D.C. is a symptom of the disease of big and growing federal government and growing centralization of power. This is growing lobbying, growing kickbacks, growing corruption, growing waste. D.C. should be near the bottom of the list in private sector wages, GDP, property values, etc.
Re: (Score:1)
I live just outside of D.C., it's an odd place. You are either rich or dirt poor. 47% of D.C. residents are below the poverty line and you can end up in some really bad neighborhoods very quickly if you make a wrong turn.
wrong technology . . . (Score:2)
There seems to be some confusion about what the word 'tech' means. We've long ago reduced machinery to a lesser category, however new and clever it might be. For some reason tech is now synonymous with digital electronics and sometimes the software that makes it function, even though there is almost nothing new in these areas in recent decades. Faster, smaller, yadda...
It might be worthwhile to remember that biotechnology has discovered and engineered much that is new in recent decades. Knowledge in this fi
Re: (Score:2)
One of the most popular technology teachers on youtube sticks to mechanical technology.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I'd really like to see the top 25 real estate cities for this stuff. Obviously not San Jose. SF, maybe; it wouldn't be the oddest thing in Golden Gate Park.
Washington DC - alternative explanation (Score:2)
Given all the spying the three-letter agencies do, both on Americans and on foreigners - there's a huge demand for contract work.
After all, the government doesn't want to pay benefits...