Earth

Entrepreneurs Fight Air Pollution With CO2-Reducing 'CityTrees' (cnn.com) 42

Posted by EditorDavid from the branching-out dept.
CNN is reporting on "CityTree", a unique 10-foot tall mobile installation which removes pollutants from the air." An anonymous reader quotes their report: Berlin-based Green City Solutions claims its invention has the environmental benefit of up to 275 actual trees. But the CityTree isn't, in fact, a tree at all -- it's a moss culture. "Moss cultures have a much larger leaf surface area than any other plant. That means we can capture more pollutants," said Zhengliang Wu, co-founder of Green City Solutions.

The huge surfaces of moss installed in each tree can remove dust, nitrogen dioxide and ozone gases from the air. The installation is autonomous and requires very little maintenance: solar panels provide electricity, while rainwater is collected into a reservoir and then pumped into the soil... "We also have pollution sensors inside the installation, which help monitor the local air quality and tell us how efficient the tree is." Wu said. Its creators say that each CityTree is able to absorb around 250 grams of particulate matter a day and contributes to the capture of greenhouse gases by removing 240 metric tons of CO2 a year... Wu also argued that the CityTree is just one piece of a larger puzzle. "Our ultimate goal is to incorporate technology from the CityTree into existing buildings," he said.
So far they've installed 20 CityTrees -- each of which costs about $25,000.

  • CO2 is a global problem, not a city problem (Score:3)

    by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @04:41PM (#54597707)

    CO2 is a global problem, not a city problem. There is no reason to locate CO2 consuming moss in any particular location, so it should be where it grows best, which is likely not downtown. This is obvious public "art" to make a statement, and not a serious attempt to mitigate AGW. Anyway, it does look cool.

    • [citation needed]

    • Particulate emissions and NO2 levels are largely local problems, especially when you look at health effects versus distance from source. You should want to clean up air in cities because there are lots of harmful emissions there, and because a lot of people live there. Especially in developing nations, along with China and India, it's wildly expensive to adopt the kind of environmental controls that the US and Europe use. I'm not sure that this gadget provides $25,000 worth of benefit, but I agree with t

    • It really is infuriating that the powers that be decided to cover the entire world in sealed domes, preventing air passing from one area to another.

    • I see this as part of the solution not a fix to the problem.
      Global warming is a big problem there isn't a magic bullet to fix the problem as there isn't one source that caused it.
      The building of cities has caused a lot of deforestation and this is one of the factors in the problem. So if we have condense ways of cleaning the air in cities we can still keep the advantage of the concrete cities while adding the benefit of plant life to help reduce carbon.

      Even if cities were plastered with these thing it isn'

  • Silly (Score:2, Insightful)

    by XXongo ( 3986865 )
    $25000, for moss?! How silly. They should have just planted trees.

    By the way, surface area is irrelevant if there isn't air flow past the surface, like there would be for an actual tree.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      $25000, for moss?! How silly. They should have just planted trees.

      By the way, surface area is irrelevant if there isn't air flow past the surface, like there would be for an actual tree.

      Chances are those who are far more educated than you or I on this topic have done a lot more than simply assume what design is more efficient, to include the long-term financial aspect.

  • Tree that can show advertising ... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How wonderful. Now that is something corporations can get behind.

  • So, each "citytree" removes 240 metric ton of CO2 a year?

    Right.

    That's 529,109 pounds of molecular CO2, per year.

    What does it do with it all?
    Turn it into biomass?

    Or unicorns?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zocalo ( 252965 )
      Those numbers are definitely really fishy and don't stand up to even basic scrutiny. Even if you allow for the device magically extracting the O2 and releasing it directly back into the atmosphere with 100% efficiency that still leaves almost 1 metric ton *per week* of carbon that has to go somewhere. Growth of the moss might take up some of it, but nothing like 1 metric ton/week, so where's the rest of it meant to be going?
  • If it captures 240 metric tons of CO2 a year, they better have it on a strong foundation. That is going to get really heavy.

  • Just not for $25,000

    Here's the thing... We need to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, the only viable way to do this is photosynthesis, then, we need some way to sequester the bulk material. If the numbers they quote are accurate, 275 trees, then this could be interesting. Also, I honestly don't see how something like this isn't less than about $500 worth of stuff.

    The moss "filters" should be replaceable. Grow them, when they are done, remove them, dry and press them in to flat surface then laminate, violla! a

  • There used to be a lot of confusion about how the carbon cycle [wikipedia.org] works but I hoped that we're over that now. In short, plants use up only as much carbon as they need to grow, the rest just goes through them. This installation will never become carbon negative.

    It might help with air pollution, but for $25000 apiece planting 275 trees may still be more economical.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jzanu ( 668651 )
      Not with the literal space in cities available at high premiums. The major advantage of moss in this structure is its density. That requires careful engineering to support the equivalent of a major industrial greenhouse in such a slim footprint.
  • This structure delivers the equivalent of a large park with hundreds of trees worth of pollution control to a street corner. Think about that for a little while. A city with one or more of these in every major plaza is equivalent to building a functioning city inside of a forest with direct benefits to human health. There are few public investments more worthwhile than this for major cities.

