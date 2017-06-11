Former FBI Director Predicts Russian Hackers Will Interfere With More Elections (nytimes.com) 81
An anonymous reader quotes the New York Times: James B. Comey, the former director of the F.B.I., testified that the Russians had not only intervened in last year's election, but would try to do it again... Russian hackers did not just breach Democratic email accounts; according to Mr. Comey, they orchestrated a "massive effort" targeting hundreds of -- and possibly more than 1,000 -- American government and private organizations since 2015... As F.B.I. director, he supervised counterintelligence investigations into computer break-ins that harvested emails from the State Department and the White House, and that penetrated deep into the computer systems of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Yet President Barack Obama's administration did not want to publicize those intrusions, choosing to handle them diplomatically -- perhaps because at the time they looked more like classic espionage than an effort to manipulate American politics...
Graham Allison, a longtime Russia scholar at Harvard, said, "Russia's cyberintrusion into the recent presidential election signals the beginning of what is almost sure to be an intensified cyberwar in which both they -- and we -- seek to participate in picking the leaders of an adversary." The difference, he added, is that American elections are generally fair, so "we are much more vulnerable to such manipulation than is Russia," where results are often preordained... Similar warnings have been issued by others in the intelligence community, led by James R. Clapper Jr., who has sounded the alarm since retiring in January as director of national intelligence. "I don't think people have their head around the scope of what the Russians are doing," he said recently.
Daniel Fried, a career diplomat who oversaw sanctions imposed on Russia before retiring this year, told the Times that Comey "was spot-on right that Russia is coming after us, but not just the U.S., but the free world in general. And we need to take this seriously."
Once again we find out that Obama did nothing even though he had the information at hand. Then proceeded to lie about it to the American people. And finally cast the blame on the candidates who were victims. Very Barry.
Yup. Just like Bush had months of daily warnings of an impending attack but chose to do nothing. Which led to the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history. Then Bush lied to the American people about the need to invade and occupy a foreign country which had nothing to do with the attacks, which led to the deaths of thousands of U.S. soldiers, over 250,000 Iraqi civilians and a $3 trillion+ price tag foisted on the American people.
Very Bush.
Bush had months of daily warnings of an impending attack but chose to do nothing.
The intelligence provided the president is shared with congressional leaders, and as I recall was not what the intelligence community refers to as 'actionable intelligence' - there was nothing specific to act on.
You want to play the blame game, what about Clinton's siloing of the intelligence bureaus that prevented the field reports of the middle-eastern flight school students that had no interest in learning to take off or land, but only in controlling a plane once airborne from ever being investigated?
Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.
Republicans who were communicating with Russians who were being monitored had their conversations picked up. There was no "active wire tapping and spying on a republic candidate for president". None. Zero. Claiming that is like getting busted at a sweep of a whorehouse and then whining that "they" are out to get you.
Obama didn't do nothing, he got the actions documented so that the incoming administration would have justification to go to war. Going to war is what you really want, right? You should spend your pre-teen angst on figuring out the most evil way to retaliate.
Some of you seem like you don't even read the news you comment on. Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats when he found out, closed the embassies they were housed in and accused them of using the premises the conduct espionage.
No shit? (Score:2, Interesting)
Of course they will. Did anyone think otherwise?
I guess if you really bought into the "Trump works with Russia" DNC story, then you would expect it to end.
But any rational person would realize that Russia, like the USA, will attempt to interfere in any election where they think they can get away with it and get an advantage.
Oh That's Rich (Score:1)
...and National Security advisors of every other nation predict that that the United States will continue to interfere in their elections.
Hell, Obama intervened in the French election and no one in the MSM batted an eye.
And the Israeli election also...
The Russians interfered in elections before 2016, so why would they stop after 2016, since (according to Democrats) The Russians masterfully caused "Their Candidate" to win the election?
I hear that Israel has some influence in US elections too.
You have confused Obama's open intervention with the Russians' covert intervention, hacking, pretending to be Americans on Slashdot, that sort of thing.
He's most pissed that he was being shitcanned while on the other side of the continent. No chance to clean up his office, shred stuff, etc.
I'm OK with him not being able to clean up his office, shred stuff, etc. - when you or I do it it's called 'destroying evidence'.
I love Tom Clancy books! Red storm rising is great because the useless weather sperg gets laid!
Re:Destroy Russia (Score:4, Insightful)
I think China is a hundred times more of a threat than Russia. Russia grandstands. They want attention. China doesn't want attention.
... Because they're an actual threat. They manipulate information, they manipulate currencies, they have tons of spies and the largest group of hackers on the planet. 27% OF ALL ATTACKS come from China, and as much as 47% can be tracked back to China. This is not a fucking joke. This is the calm before the storm. China has the largest standing military (over a MILLION MORE than the USA). For all the "military-industrial-complex" people harp on the USA (and it's warranted) 99% of the public has no idea how big a threat China is becoming.
And manipulating the election? China does that too in both the US and the UN. Google it.
We've also had tons of ACTUAL state secrets "leaked" and straight up SOLD to China. Not this "war in iraq"/"poor civilians got shot" shit that's just a PR blunder. ACTUAL secrets that represent tens of BILLIONS of dollars and decades of US research that ends up overseas. Like ultra-high resolution modern radar systems. We're paying for it, and they're benefiting from it.
Here's a report from 2017 that China is reaching "near parity with the West's military." That should horrify you. China does not give two shits about your civil liberties or peace among nations. They've been the sole reason North Korea hasn't been bombed into dust. Why? Because it's in their best interests.
http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
Russia is a freaking distraction. An underdog. China is a resting giant quietly growing a military capable of conquering new territory.
Russia is after its old glory and aims to destroy the rest of the world to get it. There is no ambiguity, there is no hesitance. Putin is evil and must be removed. Russia must be reformed again, and it may require that Putin is assassinated first. He is poised to invade the Baltic with paratroopers, and NATO can't defend anything at its current readiness. War is inevitable, and taking initiative is the primary concern.
Don't try to hide the only strategic analysis of revealed Russian aggression. They must be fought directly and quickly or the losses will be even greater.
During the Cold War, China had Coke and the USSR had Pepsi.
In Other News (Score:1)
Water is Wet, the Sky is Blue, and Maxwell's Laws are Prettier than You.
This is a very serious matter--yet another reason electronic security matters and with major geopolitical implications. But it's also incredibly obvious to anyone who has been paying attention.
As an outsider i'm quite shocked that this isn't a bigger scandal than it is in the US. I think the only reason is a group of people are in flat-out denial when it comes to anything that might tarnish Trump's image.
This is Cold War shit all over again.
And Hillary looked sooooo stupid up on the stage holding that giant Reset Button.
News from 1920 (Score:2)
The Soviet Union used propaganda and dirty tricks to try to interfere with EVERY US election they existed, and Russia just continues the tradition. They didn't call it fake news back then, it was just journalism with an agenda. Walter Duranty wasn't an accident, ya' know.
The only difference is that instead of stealing letters and publishing them, they're hacking email accounts and publishing them. Still no hacking of voting machines, still no manipulation of vote counts. In other words, still no 'hackin
another false flag? (Score:5, Insightful)
SO far they claimed Russia hacked the 2016 election
Really? The only ones I have seen make that claim are pundits on Fox News and Breitbart trying to defend their 'Dear Leader', the greatest negotiator of all time. Most of the rest of the media claims the Russians hacked the DNC and used carefully timed leaks of that information in an attempt to influence the voting behaviour of the US electorate.
Insert "collapse from its own contradictions" here (Score:5, Insightful)
Y'know, I've watched as the left has argued the morality of Russia, in the Korean War (citing civilians killed by the US), in Iranian revolutions (never mentioning the KGB-supported power grab), in the VIetnam War (where they've taught forty years of history dividing the two sides into the good guys who the KGB supported, which conducted purges of the population after the war, and America), the various Central American communist parties, which are paragons of social justice until their economies collapse like Venezuela...
We even enacted a so-called peace deal with Iran where we released large amounts of money to them and the next _month_ suddenly Russia had the funds to bomb rebels in Syria at Iran's behest.
But suddenly, in the year 2016, after all that, it's important that we fight Russia, after giving them all those countries (never mind that they couldn't even hold onto the ones in Eastern Europe besides Belarus) and even giving (via Iran) the money to keep their Air Force afloat in bombs to drop on civilians.
I don't think I've ever seen someone argue the morality of any particular country that they didn't live in. It seems like you may be conflating people's desire to avoid war and the involvement of foreign nations in wars.
I also don't think we should be fighting Russia but we should be defending ourselves from all forces that seek to mislead the public, both foreign and domestic.
Russian against free world by exposing facts? (Score:5, Insightful)
So the free world will fall apart if everyone in it knows the truth about their government? I find it interesting how US government justifies spying on their own citizens with "if you're doing nothing wrong you have nothing to hide" and yet calls anyone who informs the people they serve with what the government does an enemy of the state. It's not like they hacked the personal sex videos of the Clinton, or some embarrassing comments made off-the-record; what they allegedly exposed were facts that have to do with her profession and potential corruption. I get that exposing those possibly affected the outcome of the election, but shouldn't the voters be entitled to know what the politicians they vote for actually do?
Put up or STFU (Score:3)
If you are alleging vote frauds, very simple. Liberals, Democrats and Rinos have pushed insecure voting and counting methods for years. I would welcome traceable, simple paper based systems with voter ID.
Given any honest efforts, the Russians don't worry me. But you do.
With the massive surveillance in place, if you can't immediately produce hard evidence, SHUT THE F*** UP and go away!
What Trump Really Fears (Score:2)
As usual the media noise machine has managed to deflect everyone from the real issue. Of course the Russians will interfere if they can. This last time around they probably didn't think when they started that it would work out so well but it did. It was a low cost, low risk enterprise probably intended to a) test the weapons and b) trim Hillary's wings rather than win Trump the White House.
Had Comey not done his political stunt with the Weiner's e-mails it wouldn't have flipped the election and I do
This. The reason that Trump is so condescending with Russia in general is not that he's in bed with the Kremlin but that it is in his best financial interests.
The problem arises when he ends up doing retarded stuff like asking Comey to drop an investigation on Flynn just because it might reflect poorly on him.
In other news: (Score:2)
If you're wondering why it matters (Score:2)
Well, no shit (Score:2)
See the email leak smear attempt just two days before the French presidential election for a more recent example.
Won't anybody DO SOMETHING!!! (Score:1)
I have to say, I used to be all for civil liberties; but now that I'm told that these devious Russians are trying to influence our elections, well then obviously what we need is strict controls in place to shutdown all that FAKE NEWS and ensure that our news sources publish only Real News! Why isn't anybody talking about this!!!!!