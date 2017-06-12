Trump-Style Tactics Finally Stopped Working For Uber (buzzfeed.com) 31
BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith describes a three-year-old meeting that Uber held -- which saw several influencers including actor Ed Norton among attendees -- as the beginning of the ride-hailing company's long slow meltdown. Later today, the company is expected to announce that its CEO Travis Kalanick would be temporarily stepping away, and his closest lieutenant is all set to hand his resignation. On Sunday, the company held a board meeting, which according to several journalists, lasted for nearly seven hours. The meeting capped a difficult stretch for the ride-hailing company, which is trying to weather an investigation into its workplace culture, a lawsuit by Google parent Alphabet over the alleged theft of self-driving car trade secrets, a federal probe into its business practices, and the recent departures of top executives. Back to Ben: At the dinner (which took place three years ago), Emil Michael, the right hand of CEO Travis Kalanick, heatedly complained to me about the press. The company, he told me, could hire a team of opposition researchers to fight fire with fire and attack the media -- specifically to smear a female journalist who has criticized the company. I suggested to him that this plan wouldn't really work because the story would immediately become a story about Uber behaving like maniacs. "Nobody would know it was us," Michael responded. "But you just told me!," I replied. [...] Instead of making any meaningful changes, Uber simply pressed on for years. It found both continued growth and accumulating scandals. Many of its crises, like those remarks to me, were tinged with misogyny, whether sexual harassment of its engineers or pulling a rape victim's medical files. After one of those engineers, Susan Fowler, stepped forward with a blog post detailing systemic sexual harassment and discrimination -- a post that was followed up by a series of devastating stories by The New York Times, Recode, and others -- the company invited former Attorney General Eric Holder to lead an internal investigation. Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Michael is set to resign, and Reuters reported Kalanick will take a leave of absence ahead of what's expected to be a deeply damning Holder report. (Kalanick is also coping with a family tragedy.) They will leave having built the most valuable private company in the world. But it is a company whose cultural darkness is inseparable from its place as the icon of the tech boom. Uber -- and the boom -- have been defined both by massive new conveniences and by a corporate culture that is aggressive, paranoid, and dismissive of, in particular, complaints from women; a culture of enemies lists and cavalier approaches to the law.
But, you know.....the people getting those nice, convenient rides at reasonable prices, couldn't care less about all this.
Did an Uber Driver Run Over Your Dog? (Score:3, Insightful)
As much as I hate to side with, "not appropriate for Slashdot" crowd, this seems more fitting for Slate or Salon.
Using this as a template we can look forward to seeing stories on intrigue and corporate politics at Dillards, because, you know, they use computers in their Point of Sale systems.
Uber faced a legitimately wrong uphill battle in their business model, that of established taxi companies with government granted monopolies barring their entry into the market. They have a reasonable product that may do us all some good, but rather than addressing legitimate concerns they tried to be as slimy as existing taxi companies.
Uber has a lot of dirt, but my guess that a lot of this negative media has been influenced by the Teamsters Union. The Teamsters have deep pockets, years of experience in influencing public and political opinion, and a real reason to destroy Uber. The proof will be if once Uber goes down they turn the guns on Lyft, and we start seeing a similar blitz on them.
Personally, I prefer Uber as a service, so I'll be sorry to see it go, but they should have realized from the get go who they were up against.
SJW virtue signalling.
I'm sure it's getting them some action in bed. Right? Right?
Trump-style tactics would be fraud (Score:4, Insightful)
To be like Trump, they'd have to have their HQ redone, then refuse to pay for the work under the justification that any lawsuit against them would be so expensive that they'd win by default.
BuzzFeed "news" (Score:5, Insightful)
Headlines have always been click-bait, especially front-page ones. The nature of the bait changes over time and with audience, but if you wrote off all media that used baiting headlines you wouldn't have any sources left.
Even most non-fiction books and scientific papers do it these days.
these are Nixon-style tactics!
There may be good reporting in here but the Trump bashing shows how petty they are. I want neutral reporting.
"Clinton-style" (Score:4, Insightful)
Hmmm...that's been the Clinton couple's bread-and-butter for decades. (Why do you think she was the only "major" candidate for the Democratic nod last time?) Trump's a fast learner, but he's got a ways to go to catch up.
