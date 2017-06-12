Sharp To Americans: You Don't Want to Buy a Sharp-Brand TV (wsj.com) 35
Sharp has sued China's Hisense Electric, which licensed the Sharp brand for televisions sold in the U.S., accusing Hisense of putting the Sharp name on poor-quality TVs and deceptively advertising them (alternative source). From a report: The court action is the latest effort by Osaka-based Sharp to retrieve the right to use its own name when selling TVs in one of the world's largest markets. Sharp is trying to recover its position as a global maker of consumer electronics. Hisense rejected the allegations and said it was selling high-quality televisions under the Sharp name. The dispute illustrates the risks when the owner of a well-known brand name gives up control over products sold under that name.
Maybe if they didn't want their brand to take a substantial hit, they shouldn't have licensed it out.
This falls into the no-shit category, but let's wait for the PRC trolls to come and explain to us that we're mistaken about low quality products being made in China, and utilization of that particular business model being an epic mistake. I say this having been a designer of electronics, having seen what their factories do and just how difficult it is to keep them on task and pulling shady ass shit we explicitly asked them not to do. I cannot imagine how bad it is when you give up all control.
We've seen how bad it is when you give up control, look at that latest Fantastic Four movie. It makes the unreleased Roger Corman licensing-placeholder look watchable.
My favorite tale of Chinese manufacturing is that factories making genuine products for Western companies have been known to put on extra shifts to turn out knockoffs, using the same machines and tooling that the Western company has paid for. I recall a significant number of fake Cisco products were found to be made in the same factory as the genuine stuff.
Handing your blueprints over to counterfeitors as well as paying for their machines is an almost comical way of slitting the throat of your business.
All of Apple's products are made in China... Thus proving that China churns out low quality products
Then they don't have a lot of room to complain about their deal-with-the-devil unless the contract specified the nature of the quality of the final products in ways that can be objectively measured and quantified.
Outsourcing gives you unpredictable quality? Gee, who wouldda thought!
Maybe if they didn't want their brand to take a substantial hit, they shouldn't have licensed it out.
That doesn't follow. Licensing in an of itself has no impact on the brand or the quality. It's all about *how* you license it. Though if it got as far as a lawsuit it would seem the licensing contracts didn't have oversight, but the flip side of the coin is the fact that they are being sued about quality is an indication that quality was a controlling factor of the license.
You can't license away quality control, but you most definitely can license away a lot of the rest of the business without any issue.
That's debatable. I have a 40" HiSense TV at home which i paid US$220 for and i have zero complaints about its quality. The panel itself looks the same, if not better than any Sharp 40" offering at about twice the price.
Anyway, didn't Sharp licence its brand name to HiSense?
Horse puckey. Sharp had a number of quite nice [wikipedia.org] products over the years which were ahead of their time. If you ever had one of those TRS-80 pocket computers, you were running a Sharp device and didn't even know it due to the cross branding.
Hisense USA is based in Atlanta (Suwanee GA), not China, though their parent company is Chinese.
All that means is that there's a shell company that imports drek from China, handles local customer disservice and warranty non-fulfillment.
Nearly every multinational company does the same thing -- Apple's Ireland shell company has made a lot of news lately as a tax haven, IIRC. That doesn't make Apple an Irish company.
It sure did pay the bills back in the '80s when I worked in TV/VCR repair. The TV sets regularly caught fire when the flyback transformers carbonized (prompting a class action lawsuit and a huge settlement), and their VCRs were a constant source of mechanical issues, far worse than most of the competition.
and I'm not giving my money to Rupert Murdoch.
You sold the rights to your name to make a quick buck, now stop whining when someone uses it in a way you don't like. If you wanted your name only to be associated with good (ok, reasonable) quality gear you should have kept it in house.
Don't knock it, it worked for the USA President (depending on how you define "worked")
If you wanted your name only to be associated with good (ok, reasonable) quality gear you should have kept it in house.
That is 100% dependent on the terms of the license. You understand that word right? License? Not sale. They don't own the brand, they just have a license to it.
Sharp was a top tier brand -- Sony and Sharp co-funded an LCD panel factory, and Sony TV's used Sharp's LCD panels. (The whole reason Sony was involved in the factory is because they wanted Sharp's LCD panels).
The problem is that Sharp happened to buy the factory just before the housing crisis -- and the market for new TV's vanished overnight. If you took any time to look outside the world of the PlayStation, you'd see that Sony had some serious problems selling their TV & home theatre products during t
