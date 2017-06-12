Wordpress Parent Automattic Is Closing Its San Francisco Office Because Its Employees Never Show Up (qz.com) 68
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: Automattic, the technology company that owns WordPress.com, has a beautiful office in a converted San Francisco warehouse, with soaring ceilings, a library, and a custom-made barn door. If you like the space, you're free to move in. The office at 140 Hawthorne went on the market after CEO Matt Mullenweg came to the realization not enough employees used it. As he explained on the Stack Overflow podcast earlier this year: "We got an office there about six or seven years ago, pretty good lease, but nobody goes in it. Five people go in it and it's 15,000 square feet. They get like 3,000 square feet each. There are as many gaming tables as there are people." Automattic has always given its 550 employees the choice of working remotely; the San Francisco space was an optional co-working space, spokesman Mark Armstrong said. The company maintains similar offices in Cape Town, South Africa, and outside Portland, Maine, and gives employees a $250-a-month stipend if they want to use commercial co-working offices elsewhere. And if they'd rather work at Starbucks, Automattic will pay for their coffee.
Nice, real nice (Score:5, Interesting)
What I would like to know is "Does it work?". Does it really work to have all/most of your employees working from wherever they want?
I would love to believe it does, but I also know that not everyone functions the same way.
So, assuming that my previous assertion holds, how do you go about getting everyone, including the undisciplined, to function in an office-less work environment?
You bet. Look how reliable and secure Wordpress is!
You bet. Look how reliable and secure Wordpress is!
Re: (Score:2)
It would be like blaming a privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel on the office policies at Red Hat.
Re: (Score:3)
how do you go about getting everyone, including the undisciplined, to function in an office-less work environment?
You don't hire them; in the same way you wouldn't hire any other unqualified person.
The place I currently work also has no office, because they're too widely geographically distributed (in different countries) to easily meet in a single place more than about once a year.
Start people off as contractors -- and if they work will with your distributed team -- hire them. If they don't work in that environment, don't.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Same way to get "the undisciplined" to function in the face of any other adversity/distraction/what-have-you.
Do you have a daily interaction with your staff, such as a daily scrum? If not, that's your problem, you need frequent real-time interaction. It used to be called "management by walking around" and it's extremely effective. Nowadays it could be literally in-person walking around, or via video/webconf, or IM/slack, or via phone/Skype. Just make sure it's regular so people can plan for it, and make it
Re: (Score:2)
The penalty for poor management is death.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, it does matter. You the employer should offer (1) family counseling and (2) rehab, as medical benefits, or (3) more challenging work, since the fantasy baseball hobby is apparently more rewarding than the "productive" bullshit work you do.
You're quite right on the first two, of course. Counselling / rehab services are the right way to deal with family and substance issues. With respect to fantasy baseball and other distractions, I'd find it hard to give something more challenging to someone who's not able to get other presumably easier things done in a timely, high-quality fashion. If the employee specifically says they're bored with the current tasks, then sure, give them more and harder stuff to do -- provis
Re: (Score:2)
Some places have staff that are professional enough that daily meetings are not required to properly supervise their work.
The "daily scrum" fad is good for some situations but pointless for others.
Re: (Score:2)
Fair enough. I know for some work -- especially detailed architecting/design work -- even a 15-minute meeting can spoil a whole day.
Uninterrupted time for constant attention is an incredibly scarce resource, and being "in the zone" can't be turned on and off like a lightbulb. If someone is in that mode, of course I'm sympathetic to it. Bear in mind that the OP was about employees who have a hard time staying on task when not in the office.
Also note that in my post above I didn't say "meetings"; I said "real
Re: (Score:3)
It's not about that.
In some professions or projects a team can be expected to get things done and daily feedback is pointless. Three weeks of reporting daily "still going and don't need any help" gets nothing done.
It just creates tension treating everyone like those.
Re: (Score:2)
It just creates tension treating everyone like those.
Yep, it absolutely does. I'm about to change jobs because of this... I was quite happy and productive working remotely, hot-desking, etc..
And seriously, having a standup on Monday and thinking there might be some change since Friday when the production issues were going on? WTF? No, I don't work weekends.
Re: (Score:2)
2) Give people who require an office space (or who are unable to furnish their own office space that is separated from their living quarters) a stipend for a remote office workspace provider like Regus [regus.com].
Effectiveness matters more (Score:2)
That's the road to failure as an org. The organisation is going to have to interact with external people who do not fit your culture and those "difficult" people are what gets you ready for those interactions and/or the people that handle them. Clients sometimes don't pay, and a nice guy who is just happy to let it all go in n
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I even wrote "on all sides of politics" in an attempt to avoid such replies.
Please just take it as an example to show that I think you have been fed utter trash that led you to getting your point above so spectacularly wrong. A nice little club where everyone cheers for the same football team may be great in social situations, but when getting a job done it's
Re: (Score:2)
Can't comment on others, but I for one cannot work from home. I essentially lose the difference b/w working & not working - not something that I experience when I'm physically in an office. At home, if I feel tired, I can just go take a nap, and nobody would be the wiser. At work, I'd have to keep myself awake, if in that predicament.
One thing that struck me - does Automattic have plenty of employees in San Francisco? It seems that they were just pissing away cash by having what would be an expens
Re: (Score:3)
I work from home approximately 4 days a week right now. I get far more work done when I'm at home than I do when I'm at the office.
It's all about how you handle it though. I have a lot of flexibility in what I can do and when, but I only exercise it when I have a good reason to (an appointment I need to attend, etc) otherwise I sit down in my home office at 0800 and I leave at 1600 and between those hours I only leave the room to use the washroom or get lunch from the fridge. In short, I may as well be punc
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, same here. We lost our nice office digs a couple of years ago, and the skeleton crew of 4-5 peeps 3000 miles away from HQ have been working from home since then. We still meet at a co-working space once a week when we can make it.
I don't have the discipline yet... I prefer being in a office with a constant supply of tea and people to communicate with in person. We get increasingly hostile towards each other when we're working remotely. Plus I'm having some sort of existential crisis by feeling lik
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It works better for some than others, but then traditional office spaces don't work for some people either.
It's good to have options available, and let the staff choose what works best for them.
Open-Plan Offices Are Death. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
That's what my current group has. Absolutely the single worst aspect of my job. Anyone who advocates for open plan
a. either has never been in one
b. or wears slip-on shoes because he's too stupid to operate velcro.
Re:Open-Plan Offices Are Death. (Score:5, Interesting)
I worked for a major bank. They built these beautiful new offices. Gorgeous, lovely atrium, glass lifts, great coffee machines, lovely building.
And then they populated it with desks. Not even cubicles, just desk dividers.
And then they said "pick your desk when you come into the office" - yup, hot desking.
Well, I hated it.
If you came in late, there were no desks available (so you don't want me to do any work then? Ok, sure).
When you did find a desk, you had to spend a while moving everything so it fitted you.
Then you had to get the computer going - that mostly worked, but not always.
And of course the killer - what if you need to chat with someone - where the hell are they? People wandered the office, seeking - I built a "FindPeople" app but they took years to get it installed.
And of course, it's so lovely to work among strangers every day. Great for morale.
It was horrible. I cannot imagine what miserable effect it had on morale overall, but mine certainly plummeted. Eventually my work deteriorated so much I had to leave.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No I wasn't fired - it was close, though. They put me on a special watch for a while (yet more meetings and [oh joy] counseling), but I survived that, then finally a chap I previously worked for offered me a spot and I jumped at the chance.
I could do about 40% of my job remotely (Score:2)
Card tables? (Score:5, Insightful)
So, their office basically looks like it is a basketball court with a few card tables thrown together. Not even some external monitors. No surprise that nobody shows up to that office. At least provide some proper desks and decent KVM setups with dual monitors.
Re: Card tables? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
So, their office basically looks like it is a basketball court with a few card tables thrown together. Not even some external monitors. No surprise that nobody shows up to that office. At least provide some proper desks and decent KVM setups with dual monitors.
Our office is open seating but each seating area has a a group of proper office desks, every other station has dual monitors, KVM, mini-walls, and lockers. It also includes tables with bar type stools, areas with stand desks, and proper office carpeting for noise reduction. Plus we have meeting rooms and huddle rooms for when you need privacy. Everything from decor, desks, chairs, etc. is set up like a real office. The main difference being un-assigned seating and the mini-walls which creates an open sp
Re: (Score:3)
Not to mention, the ping pong table is a bad idea where it's placed [windows.net].
Every time a ping pong ball is missed, it will bounce on the concrete floor for one minute and it will roll 75 feet away. This is neither good for the employees actually working because of the distraction, nor is it good for the employees that are actually playing (unless they're Olympic level ping pong players). This problem could have easily been handled with some carpeting and some glass partitions.
Same goes for the movie watching/presen
Re: (Score:2)
My guess is that they bought it as real estate speculation and just threw in some disposable "office stuff" to try to get some use out of it while waiting for prices to grise. There doesn't seem to be anything in those pictures that couldn't be packed up and moved out in a single day.
Open floorplan (Score:5, Insightful)
The robots took its job (Score:2)
The office was replaced by robots, which did everything that the office used to do. Now the office is out of a job and looking for work.
Funny - the article mentioned Marissa Mayer (Score:2)
It was supposed to be a counterpoint regarding how some companies don't believe in remote work. But given her inability to turn Yahoo around (I'm being charitable)... I think they might've been better served by looking around for a non-dying company to hold up as a counter-example.
Forgot something... (Score:2)
I bet people would use it more if they'd actually remembered to furnish the place.
Oops.
Read the signs (Score:1)
So they need cash. First step, sell off lower-priority assets. Next step, early retirements and some layoffs. Followed by business line re-prioritization. Then they'll probably force the remaining workers back into offices in lower-cost real estate. Unless there are lawsuits, in which case it can all happen at once...
Automattic is a pretty cool company (Score:1)
Automattic appears to be a pretty cool companyto work with. There's a bestseller book written on it "The year without pants". A read I recommend. Small Teams working together, zero paperwork,everything online, teammeeting every 3 months in a place of their choosing anywhere in the world and an anual global Meetup that Mat organises. Basically a digital nomad Hippster paradise. They do get work work done but for someone who likes to travel or can muster the discipline it's an amazing company. That no one co
"Wordpress Parent Automattic Is Closing" (Score:2)
It's that damn auto-correct in their navigating apps that prevents them from driving to work.:-)