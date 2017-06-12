Why Ethereum Is Outpacing Bitcoin (venturebeat.com) 119
Even as Bitcoin hits its all-time high, people's interest in other cryptocurrencies hasn't waned, especially Ethereum. But what makes Ethereum popular among some? From an article on VentureBeat: Despite its recent appreciation in value, as a technology, Bitcoin has stagnated over the last three years. Two rival factions have emerged with violently opposing views on what should be done to allow the Bitcoin network to handle more transactions than it can right now. While Bitcoin has been paralysed by indecision, Ethereum has raced ahead with technology that not only does everything Bitcoin can do faster, in higher volume, and at lower cost -- it does a lot more besides. [...] Bitcoin is really only useful as a store of value. Even then, its usefulness for actually transacting value is limited. In a world where people are used to online payments being confirmed instantly, Bitcoin transactions can take anywhere from tens of minutes to several hours, depending on how busy the network is. It's also expensive -- especially if you're only sending small amounts. The average transaction currently costs about $1.50. Ethereum, on the other hand, was never intended as a Bitcoin competitor. Ethereum is actually a platform for new kinds of decentralized (often financial) applications (dApps) that run on a peer-to-peer network of computers. These dApps are designed to disintermediate the kinds of relationships and transactions for which we have traditionally required things like banks, public registries, and the legal system. For technologists, this is exciting stuff, and a vibrant community of software developers has enthusiastically embraced it. Hundreds of projects, startups, and companies at every scale -- including the likes of Intel, Microsoft, and Samsung -- are building software using Ethereum.
Answer: Marketing (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously, please stop the virtual currency spam.
Yes, I get it: 1% of
/.ers had high end gaming rigs back when Bitcoin first started, so some old /.ers are Bitcoin Millionaires and want to dump their coins. But the other 99% of us aren't Bitcoin Millionaires, and we're getting really tired of this shit on the frontpage all the time.
#FuckThe21stCenturyTulipFarmers
Re: Answer: Marketing (Score:1)
Bitcoin and Ethereum are competitors, which invalidates your point. Logically Bitcoin millionaires would be against Ethereum, not advertising and promoting it as a replacement. Please change, or you will always be poor.
We all want to know (Score:3)
Which one does Elon Musk prefer?
Or if he's busy bilking the taxpayer, umm I mean being entrepreneurial, then ask Bennett Haselton.
Re: (Score:3)
At this point, Bitcoin is so difficult to mine that only people with "mining farms" with dedicated equipment and cheap electricity in China can make a profit at it.
Ethereum is still relatively new, and can still be profitably mined with a gaming rig filled with high end AMD video cards. It makes sense the miners would switch over to the latest cryptocurrency that gives you the best profit.
Back when I used to do mining, I went from Bitcoin to Litecoin to Feathercoin (remember that worthless crap?) because I
Re: (Score:1)
Oh yes, I forgot about all the stuff I've bought along the way with it, mobile phone, graphics card, motherboard, cpu, memory...and loads of e-liquid etc.
Yes, I'm an idiot.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh really? Damn, I thought I was clever for buying some, waiting for it to rise, cashing out my initial investment and still being left with a few btc. My bad, obviously an idiot.
Re: (Score:3)
Looks like somebody is salty they didn't buy any bitcoin back when it was worth $1. If it helps you get over your rage neither did I. I sure did buy a lot of Ethereum at $1 though
;-)
Or they DID buy Bitcoin back when it was $1, but subsequently had their exchange hacked and drained.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, I get it: 1% of
/.ers had high end gaming rigs back when Bitcoin first started
So it is 1% against 99% all over again!
Where are the social justice warriors? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
That, and also: I see no reason why I would want my money transactions to be anonymous, which seems to be the only advantage of this. In fact, I want my payments to be visible, so I can prove that I made a payment, or on rare occasions, can reverse a payment if a service wasn't delivered.
Re: (Score:2)
Either I'm completely not understand the public-ledger part of bitcoin et al, or this isn't anonymous at all.
Re: (Score:1)
It was either ignorance or irony. Either way, +1 Funny!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure that some of the Ethereum miners are realizing that we're in a cryptocurrency bubble at this point, and that the value of their Internet funny money is about to crash. It makes sense for them to make one last big push to get give their get rich quick scheme some publicity in the tech blogs before unloading their holdings to the any new suckers who are reading them.
Seriously, the cryptocurrency traders have been doing these pump and dump schemes with Bitcoin/Litecoin/Dogecoin/etc for years.
Re: Answer: Russians (Score:4, Insightful)
Never change, slashdot. Never change.
Re: (Score:2)
But since the KGB is gone, who will do the possible programming?
Re: (Score:2)
What kind of fool do you take us for?
LOL, you really want to know?
Re: (Score:1)
That has got to be the most I'll informed, paranoid and stupid statement I've heard.
I agree.
Keep believing mainstream media and a war will break out that will leave millions dead in hours because we are tired of the shit.
This one is about as ill informed, paranoid and stupid as the statement you criticized.
Re: (Score:2)
Vladimir Putin has installed Donald James TRUMP as a KGB puppet. TRUMP has been brazen enough to flaunt it by marrying Russians. Putin in recent days has decided to have an Etherium like cryptocurrency to take over the Russian Rooble. The next step in the process is likely to be TRUMP issuing a parallel cryptocurrency to replace the dollar and then merge with the Russian cryptocurrency. In this way the Dollar will die for the world currency and Russia will use its cyber warfare/tactics to undermine e-security of the USA and leave America in the dust.
Rooble? Seriously?
You're a Russian Rooble.
Slashdot: PR flacks (Score:1, Insightful)
Can we stop reposting press releases verbatim? VentureBeat has been a shill site since its inception.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Someone at
/. clearly has a lot of Ethereum coins and isn't happy about the price.
Why do I keep seeing stories about Ethereum on Slashdot? Stop it already!
https://slashdot.org/index2.pl?fhfilter=Ethereum
Re: (Score:2)
Ethereum went from ~$10 to ~$400 in a year. That is a 40x increase and far greater than bitcoin.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Well, until they decide to arbitrarily roll back whatever transactions they feel like.
-99.75% inflation(deflation) (Score:2)
And a 400x increase in less than two years.
A currency with a built-in effective inflation rate of negative 99.75% isn't useful as a currency at all.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes but no but fiat currency is literally theft and unconstitutional.
--
urdacha
Re: Unbiased? (Score:1)
It's fucking great how many idiot internet nerds think they are discovering the pump and dump scam for the first time.
so many statements... (Score:4, Insightful)
Despite its recent appreciation in value, as a technology,
Bitcoin has stagnated over the last three years.
- 3 years ago I think the price was about 640USD or so, today it's about 2640USD.
Bitcoin is really only useful as a store of value.
- value of what? Bitcoin cannot keep value, it can move by 20% up or down in a single day.
Even then, its usefulness for actually transacting value is limited.
- all speculative crypto-currencies are of limited value of transacting, as they appreciate they become more expensive to deal with and nobody actually wants them, people want to get some money that is more stable (even though AFAIC USD is inherently flawed and failing as money, it is still more stable in intraday trading so far, it doesn't jump up and down by 20% in a day)
Ethereum, on the other hand, was never intended as a Bitcoin competitor.
- of-course not. All crypto-currencies that are not backed by anything exist for the reason of creating inflation in the crypto-currency world (expansion of the money supply), the only real difference is who gets their hands on the newly created coins first. So people who are interested in mining Bitcoins but are too late in that game come up with a different currency of their own, then this repeats. Bitcoin itself may be limited in total number of coins that can be created but the supply of crypto-currencies in general is absolutely limitless. A new one can be started every day (or more often than that).
Hundreds of projects, startups, and companies at every scale -- including the likes of Intel, Microsoft, and Samsung -- are building software using Ethereum.
- until they all jump ship to another one.
Re: (Score:1)
Bitcoin cannot keep value, it can move by 20% up or down in a single day.
Heh, so can gold, or any other commodity. Place yer bets...
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
yet for thousands of years gold has proven itself to be valuable to people enough that it was used as money without any government decree and at the same time it is a useful, rare enough material, pliable, divisible, easily measurable by weight and purity, not poisonous, stable, not reactive, etc.
Gold is the perfect money that people recognised and used as such. Bitcoins and other crypto-currencies may be used as money but again, should the demand for Bitcoin money disappear the value of Bitcoin is gone co
Re: (Score:1)
The origin of money, in Sumer, appears to have been virtual, as an expression of credit. Gold seems to have emerged as a way of trading with groups not linked into the Sumerian network of debt obligations, based on its desirability as something that was either pretty or scared, both based on it not tarnishing.
Re: (Score:2)
yet for thousands of years gold has proven itself to be valuable to people enough that it was used as money without any government decree
So were stones.
Re: (Score:1)
Then again, there was that one day [infogalactic.com] when the dollar lost nearly 70% of its value.
But that was an intentional act of government. Shifts in the value of bitcoin happen by market forces.
The "price" of bitcoin is the result of people trying to buy and sell it. Naturally, the bigger the market, the less effect any one transaction has on the price. Dolla
Re: (Score:1)
Bitcoins today, dogecoins tomorrow, catcoins the day after, etc. The bandwagon will jump ship and move to another coin that promises *more* instability, not less. What is the use of bitcoins that are 'stable' in dollar value? There isn't any, people will dump those and will move to another crypto-currency not backed by anything else if that crypto-currency promises huge swings in prices that is basically gambling.
Whenever you are born you will observe yet another (many) crypto-currency being used for the
Re: (Score:1)
Not when you're playing the fast ponzi scheme scam game that created the bitcoin market. You don't want stability, you want serious upwards volatility that you can take advantage of before a huge crash.
Re: (Score:2)
I've been on the jury for two cases involving ponzi schemes.
A rose by any other name...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
In short, the swings in the price of bitcoin are the result of you being born when you were, and not because bitcoin has any sort of inherent instability. If you had been born a few decades later, either you'd see a much larger and more stable bitcoin market, or you'd only ever see the name in the history books.
That right there is most certainly a "sort of inherent instability" -- the fact it is very easy to imagine the value of all bitcoin going to exactly zero in a manner that few other currencies do not suffer from, except for hollywood scenarios involving flesh-eating zombie hordes. It is easy to badmouth real currencies for being imperfect, because they are imperfect. But real currencies have the advantage of being tied to economies in a manner that gives them some significant degree of inherent stability.
Re: (Score:2)
" Bitcoin itself may be limited in total number of coins that can be created but the supply of crypto-currencies in general is absolutely limitless. A new one can be started every day (or more often than that)."
This is a key point. The last stage in any investment bubble is the appearance of me-too investments that are marketed as being available for people who missed out on buying South Sea tulip farm mortgages over the Internet on margin when the bubble started.
Those investments have a history of crashing
Re: (Score:2)
https://medium.com/@WhalePanda/i-was-wrong-about-ethereum-804c9a906d36 [medium.com]
Ethereum mining (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Drugs and illegal goods (Score:2)
It doesn't matter which one is technologically superior. The one that will become the most adopted is the one that is most widely accepted for the purchase of drugs and other illegal goods.
Re: (Score:1)
Copy / paste much? (Score:1)
Even as Bitcoin hits its all-time high, it has waned people's interest in other cryptocurrency,
What the? Do you mean interest in Bitcoin has waned? Or are you trying to say it is whetted or perhaps piqued people's interest in other cryptocurrency? That's what the rest of the story is stating, while the above seems to state the exact opposite.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not even sure "wane" is transitive. "Wax" can be.
Ethereum (Score:1)
Thank you posting about Ethereum. Most news sites only talk about Bitcoin. As a nerd, I like hearing what's next and what tech works better.
Buck Fifty? (Score:2)
I can't believe the average Bitcoin transaction fee is (currently) $1.50. I swear I read a couple years ago it was a few satoshis (fractions of pennies). How did a decentralized system become more expensive than the credit-card oligopoly's processing fees? Epic fail, Bitcoin. I guess that explains why it wasn't being used for micropayments. I have a feeling this is like the real-estate market, where everyone wanted the prices to go up, and then people wonder why noone's buying homes anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
Bitcoin is too effin' slow to be used for micropayments.
Re: (Score:2)
As I understand it, the validation of transactions becomes increasingly more expensive with the number of transactions previously validated.
Re: (Score:2)
As I understand it, the validation of transactions becomes increasingly more expensive with the number of transactions previously validated.
Not previously validated, that would be silly. But there's issues with the number of concurrent transactions, the blockchain processes those with the greatest fee and you can only push through so many at a time. With the dollar value increasing the BTC values get smaller and the number of transactions bigger, but they don't manage to serve the "long tail". So the fee is kept high, maybe also from some self-serving interest but also to keep the number of transactions down to a manageable level. There are sol
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The high transaction fees could be solved but there is currently a deadlock within the Bitcoin community.
Two feasible solutions are on the table, but there is no consensus:
a) Increasing the block size [bitcoin.it], allows for more transactions to be processed within each 10 minute block. The downside is that the blockchain will grow at a multiple of the current rate. Generally favored by large miners. Decentralizes the network [bitcoin.it]. Is only a short-term solution because it only scales linearly.
b) SegWit & Lightning [cointelegraph.com]. As f
Re: (Score:1)
Yep, the high fees of btc are a bitch at the moment. My personal (and slightly tin-foil-hat) belief is that it has been infiltrated by either people wanting to make money from side-chains OR people (read: government) who want to see it fail.
A simple increase in the blocksize would fix the high fees instantly as more transactions could be handled in a single batch.
Disclaimer: I'm not an expert on Bitcoin by any stretch, so please feel free to correct me...unless you're one of the two types of people mentione
Answer: actually, lots of factors (Score:5, Insightful)
Disclosure: I am a contractor at the Ethereum Foundation. We have no marketing department and almost everyone there are researchers and developers.
Ethereum is simply growing. Who cares if it is outpacing Bitcoin? Bitcoin might be as big as it needs to be, and if not, more people will adopt it. Forget all of the hype, price discussions, its position vs. bitcoin or other technology. Just check out what it can do for you, either as a technologist or just someone using technology.
Basically, Ethereum offers a vast, shared memory and computation space, secured by cryptography and economics, and this enables smart contracts to run without interference or modification. There are clients enabling users to interact with Ethereum smart contracts, either on their phone or on their desktop. That is all functioning now, and busily powering and even funding dozens of startups.
Under active development by Foundation devs and the community are some new pieces: sharding, faster and cheaper transactions with state channels, off-blockchain file/data storage, real-time signaling, and a decentralized name service.
Re:Answer: actually, lots of factors (Score:5, Informative)
This is a bit bullshittish.
ETH and ethereum are two different things. ETH is a cryptocurrency traded that runs on ethereum.
But saying "Big banks and entire countries are interested in ethereum" does not mean that they are interested in ETH, which people are investing in.
A big bank can hard fork the ethereum protocol for their own internal needs and ETH will not be affected. It won't help ETH, it won't hurt ETH, it will be a second protocol fork used by the bank, or country, or private group for their own purposes.
Don't assume that people interested in ethereum are also interested in buying or trading ETH.
Re: (Score:2)
@jamesmartinluther
Oddly enough, I posted an article last night detailing some thoughts that crossed my mind about potential legal issues looming for Ethereum ( https://www.linkedin.com/pulse... [linkedin.com] ) and I'd love to get some feedback from someone connected with Ethereum on how the issues are being address--if at all.
I really don't see how Ethereum gets around their DAO issue when a legal challenge arises seeking a hard fork, it really seems like a sticking point to me.
Best regards,
Tyler
Re: (Score:1)
While Ethereum is a interesting concept with some good fundamentals to back it... Roughly 70% of ETH was minted in a pre-mine. What's the deal with that?
Re: (Score:2)
hmm... Now you're making me ponder if I should book someone to come on and talk Ethereum, incl "vs Bitcoin"
...
PreMine == Fake Market Cap (Score:1)
Ethereum is getting a lot of attention because developers think they have a new language to code away every problem. Except, as we already saw with the hard fork and creation of Ethereum Classic, a turing complete language that is bound to *real value* is not safe.
This very important point aside, the devs pre-mined 12 million coins! There are 21 million bitcoins ever. From the start they printed over half of the tokens the bitcoin network has. Then, because actual circulation is low, we have tokens worth $1
Only if I did (Score:1)