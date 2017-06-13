Hello's Sleep-tracking Kickstarter Hit, Which Raised Over $42M In Three Years, Collapses (bbc.com) 32
Reader AmiMoJo writes: A sleep-tracking tech start-up founded by a Briton, which was one of Kickstarter's biggest success stories, has collapsed. Hello raised more than $2.4m (1.9m pound) for its Sense bedroom monitor via the crowdfunding site in 2014, and went on to attract a further $40.5m. Private backers included Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek and Facebook Messenger chief David Marcus. Hello confirmed it would "soon be shutting down", via Medium's news site. The equipment produced a unique score for the previous night's sleep and aimed to wake the owner up at the best point in their sleep cycle.
milli (Score:4, Funny)
$2.4m (1.9m pound)
So, 0.0024USD, and 0.0019 Pounds? No wonder it failed, you can't buy anything with less than a penny!
Try "would've". Or "would have".
"m" is the SI unit abbreviation for milli.
"M" is the SI unit abbreviation for Mega.
Neither of these units are applied to currency, thus the high likelihood for this post to result in confusion.
Currency, oddly enough, uses "MM" for million. Never figured out why, but it's evidently the standard for finance.
If I remember correctly it's to avoid confusion, as "M" can stand for mille; i.e. thousand.
Currency has long traditions. I'm not sure, but it could go all the way back to MM of Roman numerals, literally "thousand thousand".
Don't get me started on million, milliard, billion vs. million, billion, trillion...
You'd have a point, except that there is no SI unit for currency, so SI units don't really make sense in this context. By your logic $42M would be 42 megadollars. The values happen to line up for this case, but $42B doesn't line up so well.
A Briton (Score:2)
It was a BBC article, and James Proud (the aforementioned Briton) relocated to Silicon Valley after getting a grant from Peter Thiel to kick it off. Thus the BBC was highlighting the fact that the founder was British.
What has the world become (Score:2)
This amazes me.
Apps that tell us when to drink water, devices that track our sleep, measure our heart rate, tell us when to pee, poop and have orgasms*, what the fuck is going on?
use all those apps and devices and instead of dying at 50 because you smoked, drank and partied too much, you'll die at 50 of boredom.
Live a little, for fuck's sake.
(*) some of those are not yet available, but just wait a few years
Technically, an app that tells you when to have an orgasm would really be able to answer the question of just what the fuck was going on.
You might be on to something here.
It was a good idea (Score:2)
To their credit, they managed to produce the hardware and software and get it to market, and apparently it worked fine. There is just a lot of competition in that space right now (like this: https://www.amazon.com/Withing... [amazon.com]), plus most all fitness trackers (Fitbit, and even the Apple Watch) do a decent job tracking sleep. Personally I use my Apple Watch with a free app to track my sleep, and as a bonus I get to see how all my cardio exercise results in nice low heart rates while I'm in deep sleep.
Easy solution (Score:3)
Don't waste money on shit like this. You'll sleep better.