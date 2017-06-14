A 12-Month Campaign of Fake News To Influence Elections Costs $400K, Says Report (bleepingcomputer.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer: A 77-page report released today by cyber-security firm Trend Micro explores the underground landscape of fake news, where anyone can buy influence and create artificial trends to serve personal interests. An examination of Chinese, Russian, Middle Eastern, and English-based underground fake news marketplaces reveals a wide range of services available on these portals. The report explores several websites where customers can purchase services ranging from "discrediting journalists" to "promoting street protests," and from "stuffing online polls" to "manipulating a decisive course of action," such as an election. According to researchers, the typical clients of such services are interested in warping the way others perceive reality. These services are usually used for character assassination, swaying political trends, or creating fake celebrities. Trend Micro has compiled a "fake news" price catalog in its report, which is imbedded in Bleeping Computer's article. Some of the most expensive services include $200,000 for helping to instigate a street protest via fake news articles, $50,000 to discredit a journalist, and $400,000 to influence elections.
But trump told me (Score:1)
Mr trumpy told me that this itself is a #fakenews and could never happen in soviet america!!!
Only the commercial monetization is new (Score:1)
This has been going on for a very long time. I first became aware of it back in the 1990s.
I only noticed because I was not in the "mainstream" of political thought and I noticed how news coverage was shaping public perception.
I can respect that these people are wrestling this power from the hands of media conglomerates and making it a commercial service.
LK
Re: Only the commercial monetization is new (Score:2)
Yes, it was at around that time when the new wave of politicians whom you can call "ultrapopulists" appeared.
The only thing different nowadays from say mid-to-late nineties is that the this "ultrapopulism" device was wrestled out of the hands of your usual "mainstream" parties.
So cheap! (Score:2)
So cheap!
Propaganda on a budget (Score:2)
When paying for influence goes on sale, does it not lessen the importance of the elite?
Educated population (Score:3)
Good thing we have such awesome government schools. Without the top notch critical thinking skills these havens of learning provide, our population might be susceptible to these shallow disinformation campaigns.
But who hasn't marveled at the near genius of the average government school student? Achievement, discernment, and wisdom is the true hallmark of a government school education.
Fake news doesn't have a chance.
Re: (Score:2)
Time for me to spend some karma (as I will do) pointing out that the Religious Reich is always trying to shit on public education because nobody would believe any of their shit if they had a grounding in logic and critical thinking. The single strongest negative correlation to religion is education. Church membership is plummeting faster than any time in history. Churches all over the western world are going out of business (being merely businesses that sell... hope) and the buildings being turned into home
How much would it cost... (Score:2)
...To fund proper investigative journalistic institutions, non-commercial like the BBC, that could identify, shame, and counter such efforts?
The journalistic system we have today is basically a self-standing set of dominoes - basically competing to generate attention-getting emotions - looking for any excuse to re-trigger their sequence. It isn't new - yellow journalism has an amazing and lengthy history, but increasingly tabloid coverage is the only news for most folks.
It's not a moralistic thing that's t
Au contraire...way more was spent (Score:2)
Just look at all the articles published by Huffington Post and CNN.com, so many were patently false. Millions was spent publishing fake news to benefit Hillary.
This isn't talked about, because it was in the Democrats' favor.
Re: (Score:2)
Just look at all the articles published by Huffington Post and CNN.com, so many were patently false. Millions was spent publishing fake news to benefit Hillary.
On the bright side, CNN is now launching a real news site [babylonbee.com] for those interested in things that actually happened.