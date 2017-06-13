Kim Dotcom Loses Latest Battle To Recover Seized Assets (cnet.com) 18
The Justice Department wants to keep Kim Dotcom's millions of dollars worth of seized assets, citing the Megaupload founder's fugitive status. The department filed a brief on Friday, which cited his fugitive status as well as a lack of evidence supporting claims that poor health was preventing him from entering the U.S. CNET reports: Dotcom has been in the news since 2012, when the FBI and the US Department of Justice shut down file-sharing site Megaupload and charged the site's operators with the piracy-related offenses. The U.S. government also seized $42 million in assets. Dotcom, alongside Mathias Ortmann, Bram van der Kolk and Finn Batato, are wanted for trial in the U.S. on 13 counts, including copyright infringement, conspiracy to commit racketeering, money laundering and wire fraud. In February, the New Zealand High Court found that Dotcom, a New Zealand resident, and his co-accused were eligible for extradition to the United States.
Oh please! He owes like around 42 billion! CHAAA!
Yeah but take away the amount he ads in for his over inflated ego and he's in the red
... russian red.
Hell I can say that my "name" is worth 450 Trillion Dollars, that does not make it true.
If you remove is over inflated ego and his misguided sense of worth from the equation, $45 Million may be more than what he's actually worth.
And here I thought the Supremes denied (Score:1)
What the actual fuck kind of a god damn hack job is this submission? gtfo with this garbage. Maybe you should wait until the Supreme Court actually, you know, decides what to do with the petition.
Ass fucks.
The headline is not consistent with the article. (Score:3)
Also:
Kim Dotcom isn't a US citizen and has been going to all his NZ court dates. Hardly what I'd call a fugitive.
I've got my fingers crossed (Score:2)
That in August, he'll lose the appeal and is finally removed from New Zealand.
Additionally, they should revoke his residency since he lied on the application about previous criminal convictions.