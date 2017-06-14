Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Congressman Steve Scalise Among 5 Shot at Baseball Field (nytimes.com) 108

Posted by msmash from the news dept.
From a New York Times report: A lone gunman opened fire on Republican members of the congressional baseball team at a practice field in a Washington suburb Wednesday, using a rifle to shower the field with bullets that struck five people, including Steve Scalise, the majority whip of the House of Representatives. Two members of Mr. Scalise's protective police detail were wounded as they exchanged gunfire with the shooter in what other lawmakers described as a chaotic, terror-filled ten minutes that turned the baseball practice into an early-morning nightmare. Police said a total of five people were shot, two critically. Standing at second base, Mr. Scalise was struck, in the hip, according to witnesses, and collapsed as the shots rang out, one after another, from behind a chain-link fence near the third-base dugout. Witnesses said Mr. Scalise, of Louisiana, "army crawled" his way toward taller grass as the shooting continued. Alternative source: NBC News, CNN, BBC, NPR, WashingtonPost, and WSJ.

Update: 06/14 15:40 GMT: In remarks at the White House, President Trump said the Alexandria shooting suspect has died from injuries.

Congressman Steve Scalise Among 5 Shot at Baseball Field

  • Thoughts and prayers (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Ensign_Expendable ( 1045224 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @11:14AM (#54617139)
    Thoughts and prayers out to the victims and their families. Speedy recovery for the injured.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      I hope they quit supporting the idea of every nut job having a gun. I'm sure they won't, but that's what's in my "thoughts and prayers".

      • I hope they quit supporting the idea of every nut job having a gun.

        Only if every auto accident is an argument to ban automobiles...

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by DogDude ( 805747 )
          Only if every auto accident is an argument to ban automobiles...

          1. Guns kill more people in the US every year than car accidents.
          2. Cars have productive uses. Guns don't.

          Eliminating guns would eliminate a few people's selfish hobbies. Eliminating cars eliminated the entire economy.
      • The shooter was obviously not a gun enthusiast....

        He had a high powered semi-auto long gun (likely either an AR or AK)...he put out approx 50 rounds or more and he only wounded 4 people or so??

        Sheesh..this guy couldn't shoot worth shit...

        I'd dare say if it it comes down to a fight between the libs and the conservatives, the libs will lose that battle.

        Fortunately, this guy couldn't shoot very well...but wow...with an AR, you could start off with a drum and have like 72 shots, and then quickly can change

  • So It Begins. (Score:1, Insightful)

    by laserhead ( 4279745 )
    Look at the result of the hatred spread by of the lefty media. Illusions blind their and their follower's minds. And they start to kill. Where is the love, peace, and tolerance, things they claim to stand for? Ironic, isn't it?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Welcome to how we feel after having to be afraid of nutty Jesus-y shooters for the past decades. Feels great, huh?

      • Welcome to how we feel after having to be afraid of nutty Jesus-y shooters for the past decades. Feels great, huh?

        In any form of recent years...what incidents are you speaking of?!?!

        I don't know of any people going out trying to kill a mass of people in the name of Christ...please, enumerate them.

  • Sanders supporting liberal socalist (Score:3, Interesting)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @11:24AM (#54617249)

    This is getting out of hand... WAY out of hand. The specific targeting of the right needs to end. I'm not talking about the nut jobs with guns, but those who engage in irresponsible verbal targeting that encourage the nut jobs with guns and provide them targeting.

    Come on folks, all this hateful rhetoric needs to come to a full and final stop. Those on the other side of the isle are NOT (in general) trying to do harm to others or the country and it's way past time we stop trying to claim they are. Attach the principles, argue about what the country should do, discuss the issues, but leave the personal attacks and outlandish claims alone.

    This shooting illustrates just one of the reasons why this is important..

    • Trump suggested using the 2nd ammendment as a threat against Hillary if she won.

      http://www.nbcnews.com/politic... [nbcnews.com]

      Reap what you sow.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      You're right. It should start with the President and his "Second Amendment solutions".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guises ( 2423402 )

      Come on folks, all this hateful rhetoric needs to come to a full and final stop.

      The specific targeting of the right needs to end.

      Oh yeah, that's really helping. "Come on everyone, let's all get together and agree that it's that half of the country who are to blame for everything."

  • Soap box, ballot box, ammo box. There's nothing happening in the USA right now that can't be fixed by judicious use of the second after some campaigning with the first.

    I am curious as to the shooter's personal politics and motivations. Hopefully they're more nuanced than "He's just nuts", because random violence is less predictable and thus less preventable and more frightening than predictable violence.

  • Media hate campaign (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @11:28AM (#54617305)

    This is what you get when you engage in hate campaigns. Is it what you wanted? If not, then find something to believe in besides hating people. Find something to talk about besides how much you hate [whomever] and how much your hate is justified because [reasons].

  • Shooter was a trump hater (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Social media posts from the shooter confirms he was a leftist trump hater.

  • I support Gun Control for those who advocate for it. Anyone who registers to vote as a Democrat may not own a gun. That will take care of the problem in the urban areas, right? And it will also keep guns out of the hands of the tolerant, inclusive, loving left who feel the need to shoot up congressmen.

    The rest of us will be able to peacefully enjoy responsible gun ownership.

    • Not a thing of the left, gun ownership is a right wing cause.
      Tell that to Gabrielle Giford, of Jo Cox in the UK, both shot by right wing nutjobs.
      Then there is multiple killer Anders Breshvik, another far right nut job.
      Luckily, civillised countries control guns properly, and dont end up with 5 year old girls killing their insructors with machine guns. At least it thins the herd.

  • When I read and post on these forums, I am disparaged for being conservative. I am called ignorant, racist, and violent...because I disagree with the Bay Area take on tax policy and the way to achieve human dignity. But yet again, here we are with yet another news story where someone from the left is using violence to silence others.

    At some point, don't you guys have to look in the mirror and notice there is something wrong with you? ALL these shootings, all violent political protest are coming from your
  • ... until someone goes on a mass-murder rampage inside the NRA headquarters.

