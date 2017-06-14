Congressman Steve Scalise Among 5 Shot at Baseball Field (nytimes.com) 108
From a New York Times report: A lone gunman opened fire on Republican members of the congressional baseball team at a practice field in a Washington suburb Wednesday, using a rifle to shower the field with bullets that struck five people, including Steve Scalise, the majority whip of the House of Representatives. Two members of Mr. Scalise's protective police detail were wounded as they exchanged gunfire with the shooter in what other lawmakers described as a chaotic, terror-filled ten minutes that turned the baseball practice into an early-morning nightmare. Police said a total of five people were shot, two critically. Standing at second base, Mr. Scalise was struck, in the hip, according to witnesses, and collapsed as the shots rang out, one after another, from behind a chain-link fence near the third-base dugout. Witnesses said Mr. Scalise, of Louisiana, "army crawled" his way toward taller grass as the shooting continued. Alternative source: NBC News, CNN, BBC, NPR, WashingtonPost, and WSJ.
Update: 06/14 15:40 GMT: In remarks at the White House, President Trump said the Alexandria shooting suspect has died from injuries.
Thoughts and prayers (Score:5, Insightful)
Ban all cars (Score:1)
Only if every auto accident is an argument to ban automobiles...
1. Guns kill more people in the US every year than car accidents.
2. Cars have productive uses. Guns don't.
Eliminating guns would eliminate a few people's selfish hobbies. Eliminating cars eliminated the entire economy.
He had a high powered semi-auto long gun (likely either an AR or AK)...he put out approx 50 rounds or more and he only wounded 4 people or so??
Sheesh..this guy couldn't shoot worth shit...
I'd dare say if it it comes down to a fight between the libs and the conservatives, the libs will lose that battle.
Fortunately, this guy couldn't shoot very well...but wow...with an AR, you could start off with a drum and have like 72 shots, and then quickly can change
>50-100 shots
>only hit 5 people
more than likely.
Re:Hate filled libtard (Score:4, Insightful)
Early reports say he first walked up to there, unarmed asking "Hey, are these republicans or democrats?"...
Apparently once he found out they were republicans, he came back armed and shooting.
What's the deal with this? It seems as if there is a Left Leaning Fascist group growing out there...using all methods including violence to shut down and shout down anyone that isn't in perfect lockstep with their groupthink of what the world has to be.
You need more than a few of these to start a major riot though. So they are no longer an "insignificant but vocal minority" - they are a large, influential group.
Re: (Score:3)
The thing is...this isn't just an isolated nut job here and there acting alone. Just look at the large, violent mobs in past year or s
>
.using all methods including violence
and downvotes.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Early reports are wrong. It was not the shooter who asked if the players were Republican or Democrats.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Indeed. Having to own this is sad, but yes he was a hate filled Bernie Supporter. Now that I have apologized for that, will the GOP all of the violent acts committed by their party?
What violent acts by the GOP in any form of recent history?
Even the Tea Party high levels of activity, were quite peaceful at rallies....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charleston_church_shooting
Definitely a righty.
What violent acts by the GOP in any form of recent history?
Even the Tea Party high levels of activity, were quite peaceful at rallies....
I seem to remember a recently elected Congressman from the Midwest pleading guilty to bodyslamming a reporter. Or by "recent" do you mean only within the last few days?
Re: (Score:3)
We don't know that this was a libtard. I would not be surprised if it was a tea-tard that is angry that the Republicans are not extreme enough.
Own it.
Clearly, antifa tactics are moving to a new level.
But For the sake of the environment, Hodgkinson did use steel ammunition, rather than lead.
Re: (Score:1)
The shooter hasn't even been identified yet, jackass.
So It Begins. (Score:1, Insightful)
In any form of recent years...what incidents are you speaking of?!?!
I don't know of any people going out trying to kill a mass of people in the name of Christ...please, enumerate them.
Sanders supporting liberal socalist (Score:3, Interesting)
This is getting out of hand... WAY out of hand. The specific targeting of the right needs to end. I'm not talking about the nut jobs with guns, but those who engage in irresponsible verbal targeting that encourage the nut jobs with guns and provide them targeting.
Come on folks, all this hateful rhetoric needs to come to a full and final stop. Those on the other side of the isle are NOT (in general) trying to do harm to others or the country and it's way past time we stop trying to claim they are. Attach the principles, argue about what the country should do, discuss the issues, but leave the personal attacks and outlandish claims alone.
This shooting illustrates just one of the reasons why this is important..
Re: (Score:3)
http://www.nbcnews.com/politic... [nbcnews.com]
Reap what you sow.
Re: (Score:2)
Come on folks, all this hateful rhetoric needs to come to a full and final stop.
The specific targeting of the right needs to end.
Oh yeah, that's really helping. "Come on everyone, let's all get together and agree that it's that half of the country who are to blame for everything."
This was the last option, not the first (Score:2)
Soap box, ballot box, ammo box. There's nothing happening in the USA right now that can't be fixed by judicious use of the second after some campaigning with the first.
I am curious as to the shooter's personal politics and motivations. Hopefully they're more nuanced than "He's just nuts", because random violence is less predictable and thus less preventable and more frightening than predictable violence.
Media hate campaign (Score:5, Insightful)
This is what you get when you engage in hate campaigns. Is it what you wanted? If not, then find something to believe in besides hating people. Find something to talk about besides how much you hate [whomever] and how much your hate is justified because [reasons].
Shooter was a trump hater (Score:1)
Social media posts from the shooter confirms he was a leftist trump hater.
Gun Control (Score:1)
I support Gun Control for those who advocate for it. Anyone who registers to vote as a Democrat may not own a gun. That will take care of the problem in the urban areas, right? And it will also keep guns out of the hands of the tolerant, inclusive, loving left who feel the need to shoot up congressmen.
The rest of us will be able to peacefully enjoy responsible gun ownership.
Not a thing of the left, gun ownership is a right wing cause.
Tell that to Gabrielle Giford, of Jo Cox in the UK, both shot by right wing nutjobs.
Then there is multiple killer Anders Breshvik, another far right nut job.
Luckily, civillised countries control guns properly, and dont end up with 5 year old girls killing their insructors with machine guns. At least it thins the herd.
Mirror says ugly (Score:1)
At some point, don't you guys have to look in the mirror and notice there is something wrong with you? ALL these shootings, all violent political protest are coming from your
My theory: Gun control won't happen... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Gun Free Zones work!
What we do know though... is that a couple of good guys with a gun, stopped a bad guy with a gun.
No, police stopped a bad guy with a gun. There's a difference. If there stronger gun control, the bad guy might not have had a gun but those police still would have. Of course, it will be spun exactly as you did in order to fight gun control. And I say this as a person who owns multiple firearms, including one that would be classified as an "assault weapon". We do need more gun control, even if it is nothing more than a mandatory, government funded and provided class before you can get a permit that co
Re:Right to bear arms (Score:4, Funny)
Re:Right to bear arms (Score:5, Funny)
That's a great prepared talking point.
It's not really true considering Paris has has bigger mass shootings in the last 2 years than have ever happened in the U.S. but go ahead and repost what you were told to write.
The bigger issue here is: Every single mass shooting with a high death toll in U.S. history has exactly one thing in common: It happened in a liberal-enforced "gun free zone".
What happened today is tragic, but the fact that there isn't a huge body count piling up has nothing to do with a feel-goo
That's a lie.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Every single mass shooting with a high death toll in U.S. history has exactly one thing in common: It happened in a liberal-enforced "gun free zone".
Also a lie.
Every single mass shooting with a high death toll in U.S. history has exactly one thing in common: It happened in a liberal-enforced "gun
"Anybody who's planning to commit mass murder will surely stop when he finds out gun ownership is illegal."
Murder is illegal. Though it does not stop all murders. By your argument, we should make it perfectly legal. After all, murders are still happening at an alarming rate. If making murder illegal is not stopping murders, then what is the point?
That's a good point. Anybody who's planning to commit mass murder will surely stop when he finds out gun ownership is illegal.
Mass murder is harder without ready access to firearms. You have to steal a truck and plow it into a vulnerable crowd or turn a pressure cooker into improvised bomb and plant it in a crowded place. This requires some degree of planning, eliminating impulsive 'going postal' actions.
Re: (Score:3)
We need to ban cars and trucks instead, a lot more people die in car accidents.
I know you are being sarcastic. But according to what I've read, firearm murders by Democrats outnumber those from Republicans 2 to 1.
Either way, the guy was a Bernie Sanders supporter. I wonder what he'd have done had he know that it was DNC shenanigans that kept Bernie from getting the nomination - and probably the presidency. (re: Wikileaks)
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Fine example of "progressive values" here. Excellent work friend. Keep up the good work, and Democrat/Progressives will continue to lose!
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I used to decry the statement "leftism is a mental disorder" but you know what? Maybe there is something there.
A person hunts down people who disagrees with (whether it's Republicans or Democrats, Christians or Muslims, Gays or Straights, Men or Women) your outrage ought to be at the person and those who promote such cause (Trump being killed and beheaded) as opposed to the availability of an inanimate object.
Sadly, there's a contingent of people that are absolutely certain that every single white male in America is a Nazi, along with white females (who have been declared the enemy of feminism) and a lot of others of other races simply for not supporting their intersectional identity politics (or simply being on the wrong side of the line whenever a new "intersection" is drawn. I hear that there's a movement to declare that married gay people are "privileged" and therefore the enemy now too).
Having decided that
Horrible troll. 0/10.
Go back to Reddit. You aren't wanted here.
Why is that awkward?
Like many, he supports the right of the people to keep and bear arms.
Like many, he does not support the right of your random person to go out and shoot people they don't like.
Supporting the first, does not mean support of the second.
Which one of those confuses you?
Absolutely! This is proof that everybody should have a gun so they can defend themselves!
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
It didn't happen when Regan was shot by a crazy guy, I wouldn't count on it happening now.
I hope you're trolling and not this mentally f**ked up.
A person kills people he disagrees with and you're so f**king stupid as to talk about further restricting guns?
The laws don't prevent this anymore than they prevent prostitution or drugs.