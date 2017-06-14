Congressman Steve Scalise Among 5 Shot at Baseball Field (nytimes.com) 236
From a New York Times report: A lone gunman opened fire on Republican members of the congressional baseball team at a practice field in a Washington suburb Wednesday, using a rifle to shower the field with bullets that struck five people, including Steve Scalise, the majority whip of the House of Representatives. Two members of Mr. Scalise's protective police detail were wounded as they exchanged gunfire with the shooter in what other lawmakers described as a chaotic, terror-filled ten minutes that turned the baseball practice into an early-morning nightmare. Police said a total of five people were shot, two critically. Standing at second base, Mr. Scalise was struck, in the hip, according to witnesses, and collapsed as the shots rang out, one after another, from behind a chain-link fence near the third-base dugout. Witnesses said Mr. Scalise, of Louisiana, "army crawled" his way toward taller grass as the shooting continued. Alternative source: NBC News, CNN, BBC, NPR, WashingtonPost, and WSJ.
Update: 06/14 15:40 GMT: In remarks at the White House, President Trump said the Alexandria shooting suspect has died from injuries.
Only if every auto accident is an argument to ban automobiles...
It looks like the CDC [cdc.gov] has them virtually neck and neck. I would dare say, if you removed the suicide gun deaths, and justified shootings where it was a "bad guy" that died.... I would guess the numbers would be a good bit lower than traffic deaths.
I wonder if the CDC includes carbon monoxide and cliff diving suicides in car deaths?
2015 vehicle deaths: 35,092.
2015 gun deaths: 13,485 ( Not including suicides. )
Your data seems inaccurate.
Including suicides puts them just about event.
He had a high powered semi-auto long gun (likely either an AR or AK)...he put out approx 50 rounds or more and he only wounded 4 people or so??
Sheesh..this guy couldn't shoot worth shit...
I'd dare say if it it comes down to a fight between the libs and the conservatives, the libs will lose that battle.
Fortunately, this guy couldn't shoot very well...but wow...with an AR, you could start off with a drum and have like 72 shots, and then quickly can change
but we push for an $500M+ undergound gov only (Score:3)
but we push for an $500M+ underground gov only baseball field with lot's of armed guards
So It Begins. (Score:1, Insightful)
In any form of recent years...what incidents are you speaking of?!?!
I don't know of any people going out trying to kill a mass of people in the name of Christ...please, enumerate them.
I don't know of any people going out trying to kill a mass of people in the name of Christ...please, enumerate them.
For a start... [wikipedia.org]. And rather recently this event [wikipedia.org].
Sanders supporting liberal socalist (Score:3, Interesting)
This is getting out of hand... WAY out of hand. The specific targeting of the right needs to end. I'm not talking about the nut jobs with guns, but those who engage in irresponsible verbal targeting that encourage the nut jobs with guns and provide them targeting.
Come on folks, all this hateful rhetoric needs to come to a full and final stop. Those on the other side of the isle are NOT (in general) trying to do harm to others or the country and it's way past time we stop trying to claim they are. Attach the principles, argue about what the country should do, discuss the issues, but leave the personal attacks and outlandish claims alone.
This shooting illustrates just one of the reasons why this is important..
Re:Sanders supporting liberal socalist (Score:4, Insightful)
http://www.nbcnews.com/politic... [nbcnews.com]
Reap what you sow.
Which every sane person understood as a commentary on the power of the NRA, not as an invitation to assassination.
Anyone who would open fire on a bunch of innocent people is not exactly someone you would consider "sane", though. It's very easy for someone who is already mentally unstable to take a statement like that as a direct order or command to commit an act of violence. Hell, sometimes simply reading a book [wikipedia.org] is enough to trigger mentally unstable people to kill.
You're right. It should start with the President and his "Second Amendment solutions".
Right, how is supporting the NRA even close to this? I've never heard the NRA advocate the shooting of it's political opponents, have you? I haven't.
You see, it's THIS very kind of irresponsible rhetoric from folks like you that I'm calling out here..
Come on folks, all this hateful rhetoric needs to come to a full and final stop.
The specific targeting of the right needs to end.
Oh yeah, that's really helping. "Come on everyone, let's all get together and agree that it's that half of the country who are to blame for everything."
This was the last option, not the first (Score:4, Insightful)
Soap box, ballot box, ammo box. There's nothing happening in the USA right now that can't be fixed by judicious use of the second after some campaigning with the first.
I am curious as to the shooter's personal politics and motivations. Hopefully they're more nuanced than "He's just nuts", because random violence is less predictable and thus less preventable and more frightening than predictable violence.
Media hate campaign (Score:5, Insightful)
This is what you get when you engage in hate campaigns. Is it what you wanted? If not, then find something to believe in besides hating people. Find something to talk about besides how much you hate [whomever] and how much your hate is justified because [reasons].
No you won't.
My theory: Gun control won't happen... (Score:2)
That won't be possible. Because they will be killed by someone concealed carrying before it can become "mass".
Anti-gun folks always, ALWAYS, forget that given the chance many second amendment advocates would carry guns for their (and their fellow citizens) protection around with them all the time.... And it DOES make a huge difference in being able to defend against an attack.
And gun violence in the USA is up... (Score:2)
It's a darn shame. (Score:2)
It's a shame that there weren't more shooters, and that they weren't going after EVERY congresscritter, "Democrat" or "Republican". They, along with the corrupt Presidential administration, all need to be taken out back and shot. I'd even suggest including the Clinton campaign's folks for good measure. Then the nation needs to split into at least 2-3 smaller independent nations. That way the Christian theocrats can have their version of Sharia Law, the Libertarians can have their minimal-government free-fir
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Gun Free Zones work!
What we do know though... is that a couple of good guys with a gun, stopped a bad guy with a gun.
No, police stopped a bad guy with a gun. There's a difference. If there stronger gun control, the bad guy might not have had a gun but those police still would have. Of course, it will be spun exactly as you did in order to fight gun control. And I say this as a person who owns multiple firearms, including one that would be classified as an "assault weapon". We do need more gun control, even if it is nothing more than a mandatory, government funded and provided class before you can get a permit that co
We do not need better gun control, unless you define gun control as proper implementation of the laws which currently exist.
The general solution that seems to come up after every shooting incident is "let's make another law".
I'm guessing that once the dust settles on this, this guy probably wasn't legally allowed to own the weapon.
I personally would love the idea of needing to show proof of a mandated class to own a weapon, provided they're free/cheap and easily available.
Gun control or even outright banning guns still won't solve the problem. Criminals have always had easier access to guns than law abiding folk.
Of course it won't completely solve the problem. But reasonable gun control would solve enough of the problem to be worth it. My suggestion would reduce firearm accidents, reduce availability of firearms to criminals (by teaching proper storage) and provide a reasonable but not onerous barrier to entry for firearm possession. Combine that with proper and adequate mental health treatment and diagnosis in this country and a lot of shootings go away. But the NRA has made sure that it is practically imposs
Re:Right to bear arms (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Right to bear arms (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
You, sir, actually made my lips twitch, briefly, while wading through the morass of shit from the extreme sides of the aisle above (both of them). I momentarily regretted not having mod points. Then my customary level of doom, despair, and depression reasserted itself leaving me ready to close the browser window and return to normal life outside of the
/. polirantfest, one where indeed it would be simply lovely to declare murder illegal and decriminalize suicide.
That's a lie.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Every single mass shooting with a high death toll in U.S. history has exactly one thing in common: It happened in a liberal-enforced "gun free zone".
Also a lie.
Every single mass shooting with a high death toll in U.S. history has exactly one thing in common: It happened in a liberal-enforced "gun
He's generally right: they often occur in "gun free zones". Perhaps not all, but the majority.
The GP said mass shooting not terrorist attacks. Thanks to 9/11 nobody comes close to the US, but this is mass shooting events, terrorist or otherwise.
Otherwise you are right, prior to today there have been two mass shootings in the US in the last 50 years that were not in gun-free zones. This is the third.
Re: (Score:3)
"Anybody who's planning to commit mass murder will surely stop when he finds out gun ownership is illegal."
Murder is illegal. Though it does not stop all murders. By your argument, we should make it perfectly legal. After all, murders are still happening at an alarming rate. If making murder illegal is not stopping murders, then what is the point?
That's a good point. Anybody who's planning to commit mass murder will surely stop when he finds out gun ownership is illegal.
Mass murder is harder without ready access to firearms. You have to steal a truck and plow it into a vulnerable crowd or turn a pressure cooker into improvised bomb and plant it in a crowded place. This requires some degree of planning, eliminating impulsive 'going postal' actions.
Well, just outlaw trucks and pressure cookers. Problem solved!
NO, stop the strawmen... Banning something will hinder society to some degree if the reason to ban it is not it's primary function (e.g encryption, transportation, paper, pressure cookers). A gun's primary purpose is to kill, thus banning it will only hinder killing people.
Q1: Do we ever really want an individual citizen to have the power to very easily kill many people arbitrarily without trial? Unless you are living in the world of mad max then this is something you should be moving away from for any forw
Re: (Score:3)
We need to ban cars and trucks instead, a lot more people die in car accidents.
Clearly the only sane solution is to allow only Conservative Republicans own guns.
I know you are being sarcastic. But according to what I've read, firearm murders by Democrats outnumber those from Republicans 2 to 1.
Either way, the guy was a Bernie Sanders supporter. I wonder what he'd have done had he know that it was DNC shenanigans that kept Bernie from getting the nomination - and probably the presidency. (re: Wikileaks)
I know you are being sarcastic. But according to what I've read, firearm murders by Democrats outnumber those from Republicans 2 to 1.
What do you read? Seriously - do you have a source for that? Preferably not Alex Jones or Breitbart...
But according to what I've read, firearm murders by Democrats outnumber those from Republicans 2 to 1.
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. A quick google leads me to calculations based on the race of murderers and statistical racial party affiliation, this seems dubious at best. I seriously doubt there are reliable statistics of party affiliation among murderers (unless possibly if the murder is hate crime related).
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Fine example of "progressive values" here. Excellent work friend. Keep up the good work, and Democrat/Progressives will continue to lose!
Re:Boo (Score:5, Insightful)
I used to decry the statement "leftism is a mental disorder" but you know what? Maybe there is something there.
A person hunts down people who disagrees with (whether it's Republicans or Democrats, Christians or Muslims, Gays or Straights, Men or Women) your outrage ought to be at the person and those who promote such cause (Trump being killed and beheaded) as opposed to the availability of an inanimate object.
The shooter didn't vocalize his complaints, so we resort to "left-wing wacko". What if he wasn't? Would we have the same reaction if he was an average guy that thought he had no other options?
The interesting part is its typically Republicans that are pro-2nd Amendment. Now they have been hit (no pun intended) closer to home. I guess we will see if the gun control tune of Republicans moves left a bit.
Horrible troll. 0/10.
Go back to Reddit. You aren't wanted here.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
>50-100 shots
>only hit 5 people
more than likely.
I bet he was shooting it sideways like in the movies.
And then he tried to shoot himself to finish it off, but missed.
Re:Hate filled libtard (Score:5, Insightful)
Early reports say he first walked up to there, unarmed asking "Hey, are these republicans or democrats?"...
Apparently once he found out they were republicans, he came back armed and shooting.
What's the deal with this? It seems as if there is a Left Leaning Fascist group growing out there...using all methods including violence to shut down and shout down anyone that isn't in perfect lockstep with their groupthink of what the world has to be.
>
.using all methods including violence
and downvotes.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Early reports are wrong. It was not the shooter who asked if the players were Republican or Democrats.
Re: (Score:3)
Early reports say he first walked up to there, unarmed asking "Hey, are these republicans or democrats?"...
That quote is waay to politically charged to go uncited. So here it is: Rep. Ron DeSantis said he was asked, “Are those Republicans or Democrats out there practicing?” [dailywire.com]
Maybe it was just another person with a mental health problem and access to firearms? Or are politics the only cause of mass shootings these days?
You need more than a few of these to start a major riot though. So they are no longer an "insignificant but vocal minority" - they are a large, influential group.
Re: Hate filled libtard (Score:4, Insightful)
The thing is...this isn't just an isolated nut job here and there acting alone. Just look at the large, violent mobs in past year or so at college universities trying to extinguish any speakers or thoughts that are not in lockstep with their hive mind....mobs of people beating people, destroying property, shouting down any opinions differing from theirs and suppression anyone they see as different.
You saw this for days in the streets after Trump won...
Peaceful protest is one thing, I'm all for it..but this is mob rule violence and destruction trying to intimidate and suppress thought.
It sounds vaguely familiar to groups doing the same things just before WW2.
It just now is left instead of right, and the uniforms have changed.
Re: (Score:3)
It just now is left instead of right, and the uniforms have changed.
Right, the National Socialist Worker's Party that instituted free education, free healthcare, massive public works projects, nationalized entire industries, that was totally right-wing. All you have to do is take Bernie Sanders' screeds and replace "the 1%" with "the Jews" and he sounds just like Hitler. It's still the same shit: you've got stuff, we want it, and we're going to bust your heads open in the street to get it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Peaceful protest is one thing, I'm all for it..but this is mob rule violence and destruction trying to intimidate and suppress thought.
Is it though? Do you have any links for this because the source matters. It's not uncommon for news outlets with a particular... viewpoint... deliberately focus on some minority to discredit the rest. Sometimes it's for their own nefarious purpose... sometimes it's just because that's a more interesting story than "vast majority of protesters act peaceably".
It sounds vaguely familiar to groups doing the same things just before WW2.
It just now is left instead of right, and the uniforms have changed.
Well that escalated quickly.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Indeed. Having to own this is sad, but yes he was a hate filled Bernie Supporter. Now that I have apologized for that, will the GOP all of the violent acts committed by their party?
What violent acts by the GOP in any form of recent history?
Even the Tea Party high levels of activity, were quite peaceful at rallies....
Re: (Score:3)
What violent acts by the GOP in any form of recent history?
Even the Tea Party high levels of activity, were quite peaceful at rallies....
I seem to remember a recently elected Congressman from the Midwest pleading guilty to bodyslamming a reporter. Or by "recent" do you mean only within the last few days?
http://www.newsweek.com/homegr... [newsweek.com]
https://www.adl.org/news/press... [adl.org]
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
We don't know that this was a libtard. I would not be surprised if it was a tea-tard that is angry that the Republicans are not extreme enough.
Re: (Score:3)
Own it.
Clearly, antifa tactics are moving to a new level.
But For the sake of the environment, Hodgkinson did use steel ammunition, rather than lead.
He was also white, male, over 60, and plenty of other things. Probably a Christian too based purely on the significant probability that is true. So considering I'm a white male liberal, in your eyes I need to own that white people, males, and liberals are capable of hateful violence. Sure, I can own that. Anything else?
Absolutely! This is proof that everybody should have a gun so they can defend themselves!
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Then there is the physical reality: There are roughly 300 million guns in private ownership in this country. No new law or court case can wave a magic wand and make those disappear. So what are you doing to do? Go house to house, kicking in doors?
"never" is
You should read more of the history of the right of guns in the US. It is a very rich and interesting history examples of regular people defending themselves from violent mobs, complicit governments, and violent governments. Taken the history, it is hard to see why anyone would want to restrict that right that has been used to uplift and free so many people from tyranny and oppression.
It is also full of examples where citizens have abused that right to oppress their fellow citizens.
It didn't happen when Regan was shot by a crazy guy, I wouldn't count on it happening now.
I hope you're trolling and not this mentally f**ked up.
A person kills people he disagrees with and you're so f**king stupid as to talk about further restricting guns?
The laws don't prevent this anymore than they prevent prostitution or drugs.
People read comments like yours and think:
I should go out and buy a gun right now, to protect against evil people like this commenter. If I don't, what will protect me? A shared sense of civility and humanity? Clearly not. These people don't value anything like that.
"Here we have a typical example of a responsible gun owner."
"Now is not the time to discuss gun control, we need to wait until people forget about this."
"Why has no one declared this to be an act of terrorism yet?"
"This is obviously some deeply disturbed person with a history of mental health problems."
"This is why gun free zones don't work."
"This is why gun free
Why don't you just go to one of the countries that already has the gun control you so crave? Progressive Americans could go anywhere in the 1st world if they really wanted to live in a society with those policies. Many of them even speak English primarily or entirely! By contrast, conservatives can go nowhere else.
Why not? It's only that most of the countries with "conservative" laws are 3rd world hell-holes. Maybe there is a relationship there?
Not a thing of the left, gun ownership is a right wing cause.
Tell that to Gabrielle Giford, of Jo Cox in the UK, both shot by right wing nutjobs.
Then there is multiple killer Anders Breshvik, another far right nut job.
Luckily, civillised countries control guns properly, and dont end up with 5 year old girls killing their insructors with machine guns. At least it thins the herd.
I'm an atheist, pro-choice, pro-gay marriage, pro-legalization libertarian and I am yelled at as a fascist here in deep-blue Brooklyn. It's the left going off the rails.
I'm also a strong proponent of the Second Amendment. As far as accidents happening (your last point) guns are dangerous. Duh.
While I don't enjoy envoking godwin, promoting gun control only for your political opponents feels a lot like:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Here's my counter proposal:
1) Let's respect the 2nd amendment for all of our law-abiding citizens.
2) Let's avoid demonizing political opponents based on the actions of a single individual.
3) Let's try to understand the motivations of the killer.
4) Let's try to think rationally about our policy as a country rather than having knee-jerk reactions based on fear.
You do know that Slashdot is and always HAS been a US centric website, right?
shootings like Senator Gabby Giffords came from a leftist.
Leftist as in Libertarian supporting ideas from the Tea Party, not pro-government Democrats.
There's no doubt that hate crimes [nbcnews.com] by Trump supporters have gone up (just look at the Quebec mosque shooting [wikipedia.org]for a prime example).
The "hate machine" comes from both sides, but the huge majority of it comes from the right against minority groups.
At some point maybe everyone should stop a moment, take a breath, & realize that there are mentally ill people out there regardless of their politics. Jared Lee Loughner, the guy that attempted to kill Gabby Giffords, a leftist? Citation please... not that it matters. There is plenty of crazy to go around on both sides & to claim one side is worse that the other is looking at the world with blinders on.