Congressman Steve Scalise Among 5 Shot at Baseball Field (nytimes.com) 236

Posted by msmash from the news dept.
From a New York Times report: A lone gunman opened fire on Republican members of the congressional baseball team at a practice field in a Washington suburb Wednesday, using a rifle to shower the field with bullets that struck five people, including Steve Scalise, the majority whip of the House of Representatives. Two members of Mr. Scalise's protective police detail were wounded as they exchanged gunfire with the shooter in what other lawmakers described as a chaotic, terror-filled ten minutes that turned the baseball practice into an early-morning nightmare. Police said a total of five people were shot, two critically. Standing at second base, Mr. Scalise was struck, in the hip, according to witnesses, and collapsed as the shots rang out, one after another, from behind a chain-link fence near the third-base dugout. Witnesses said Mr. Scalise, of Louisiana, "army crawled" his way toward taller grass as the shooting continued. Alternative source: NBC News, CNN, BBC, NPR, WashingtonPost, and WSJ.

Update: 06/14 15:40 GMT: In remarks at the White House, President Trump said the Alexandria shooting suspect has died from injuries.

  • Thoughts and prayers (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Ensign_Expendable ( 1045224 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @11:14AM (#54617139)
    Thoughts and prayers out to the victims and their families. Speedy recovery for the injured.

  • So It Begins. (Score:1, Insightful)

    by laserhead ( 4279745 )
    Look at the result of the hatred spread by of the lefty media. Illusions blind their and their follower's minds. And they start to kill. Where is the love, peace, and tolerance, things they claim to stand for? Ironic, isn't it?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Welcome to how we feel after having to be afraid of nutty Jesus-y shooters for the past decades. Feels great, huh?

      • Welcome to how we feel after having to be afraid of nutty Jesus-y shooters for the past decades. Feels great, huh?

        In any form of recent years...what incidents are you speaking of?!?!

        I don't know of any people going out trying to kill a mass of people in the name of Christ...please, enumerate them.

  • Sanders supporting liberal socalist (Score:3, Interesting)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @11:24AM (#54617249)

    This is getting out of hand... WAY out of hand. The specific targeting of the right needs to end. I'm not talking about the nut jobs with guns, but those who engage in irresponsible verbal targeting that encourage the nut jobs with guns and provide them targeting.

    Come on folks, all this hateful rhetoric needs to come to a full and final stop. Those on the other side of the isle are NOT (in general) trying to do harm to others or the country and it's way past time we stop trying to claim they are. Attach the principles, argue about what the country should do, discuss the issues, but leave the personal attacks and outlandish claims alone.

    This shooting illustrates just one of the reasons why this is important..

    • Re:Sanders supporting liberal socalist (Score:4, Insightful)

      by WrongMonkey ( 1027334 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @11:32AM (#54617345)
      Trump suggested using the 2nd ammendment as a threat against Hillary if she won.

      http://www.nbcnews.com/politic... [nbcnews.com]

      Reap what you sow.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      You're right. It should start with the President and his "Second Amendment solutions".

      • You're right. It should start with the President and his "Second Amendment solutions".

        Right, how is supporting the NRA even close to this? I've never heard the NRA advocate the shooting of it's political opponents, have you? I haven't.

        You see, it's THIS very kind of irresponsible rhetoric from folks like you that I'm calling out here..

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guises ( 2423402 )

      Come on folks, all this hateful rhetoric needs to come to a full and final stop.

      The specific targeting of the right needs to end.

      Oh yeah, that's really helping. "Come on everyone, let's all get together and agree that it's that half of the country who are to blame for everything."

  • This was the last option, not the first (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @11:24AM (#54617259)

    Soap box, ballot box, ammo box. There's nothing happening in the USA right now that can't be fixed by judicious use of the second after some campaigning with the first.

    I am curious as to the shooter's personal politics and motivations. Hopefully they're more nuanced than "He's just nuts", because random violence is less predictable and thus less preventable and more frightening than predictable violence.

    • At what point should the first two options be considered exhausted? If record setting protests are perpetually ignored, do you keep using the soap box? If one party keeps winning office, despite losing the popular vote, can you still count on the ballot box?

  • Media hate campaign (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @11:28AM (#54617305)

    This is what you get when you engage in hate campaigns. Is it what you wanted? If not, then find something to believe in besides hating people. Find something to talk about besides how much you hate [whomever] and how much your hate is justified because [reasons].

  • ... until someone goes on a mass-murder rampage inside the NRA headquarters.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JWW ( 79176 )

      That won't be possible. Because they will be killed by someone concealed carrying before it can become "mass".

      Anti-gun folks always, ALWAYS, forget that given the chance many second amendment advocates would carry guns for their (and their fellow citizens) protection around with them all the time.... And it DOES make a huge difference in being able to defend against an attack.

  • Almost every place in the world has seen gun violence go down in the last 20-30 years. Almost... the USA is the exception as usual (also exceptional in its ass-poor medical coverage and ass-idiot lack of common education as in "the earth is 6k years old, and evolution is 'just a theory', and we do not believe in global warming"). Not the land of the free but the LAND OF THE STUPID.

  • It's a shame that there weren't more shooters, and that they weren't going after EVERY congresscritter, "Democrat" or "Republican". They, along with the corrupt Presidential administration, all need to be taken out back and shot. I'd even suggest including the Clinton campaign's folks for good measure. Then the nation needs to split into at least 2-3 smaller independent nations. That way the Christian theocrats can have their version of Sharia Law, the Libertarians can have their minimal-government free-fir

