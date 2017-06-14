Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Media United States News

More Than 80% of US Adults Get News On Their Phones (axios.com) 21

Posted by msmash from the changing-patterns dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: More than 80% of U.S. adults get news on their phones -- up from roughly half of Americans just four years ago, according to a new survey from Pew Research Center. Most of that growth comes from adults older than 65 whose news consumption via mobile spiked almost 25% in the last year, and has tripled over the past four years.

