CRTC Bans Locked Phones and Carrier Unlocking Fees (mobilesyrup.com) 53
An anonymous reader shares a report: Canada's telecom regulator has announced that as of December 1st, 2017, all individual and small business wireless consumers will have the right to have their mobile devices unlocked free of charge upon request, while all newly purchased devices must be provided unlocked from that day forward. The decision came following the February 2017 review of the Wireless Code, where unlocking fees took center stage, with some parties (like Freedom Mobile) advocating for the abolishing of those fees altogether, some arguing they should remain as an important theft deterrent and the CRTC suggesting the fee should be far under the current $50 CAD standard. "The Wireless Code has helped make the wireless market more dynamic to the benefit of Canadians. While they appreciate the Code, they told us loudly and clearly that it could be more effective," said Jean-Pierre Blais, chairman of the CRTC, in a press release.
Re: (Score:1)
Hopefully, they will limit themselves to just shouting across the US-Canada border.
Re: (Score:3)
Well, this is a start. Phone locking has been outrageously abused by carriers, and I'm glad they're getting another kick in the balls from the CRTC. Next should be a review of wireless pricing.
Re: (Score:1)
Unlocked BLU user here. Ban CDMA. (Score:2, Insightful)
I've been using Unlocked BLU Handsets in Canada and the US on occasion. While I like this, for the USian audience out there: Ban CDMA. CDMA is one of the biggest carrier lock in scams out there. CDMA is only used in the US Now, and it was discontinued. I'm afraid to travel to the US Now, but when I used too more often, the proliferation of CDMA Towers meant that anywhere outside Large Metropolitan areas can you get good GSM coverage and there are many US Rural areas with NO GSM coverage - only CDMA.
CDMA sho
Re:Unlocked BLU user here. Ban CDMA. (Score:4, Informative)
The Fuck are you talking about?!
Re: (Score:2)
The Fuck are you talking about?!
I think he's talking about hot grits, Natalie Portman, and goatse.
Re: Unlocked BLU user here. Ban CDMA. (Score:3)
Also Canadian here. Unlocked Moto X Play.
When I go to the US, I use my SIM from Roam Mobility. They utilize the T-Mobile network which had never given me any trouble. Got 4G LTE everywhere i went on my last trip. Going again this August.
I just ordered a BLU R1-HD (2GB RAM, 16GB Storage) for my younger brother. Reviews looked good and only $150 CAD. Runs Android 6.0
Re: (Score:2)
Same here, I use a Pre-paid T-mobile Sim in the US.
Re: (Score:1)
Japan still uses CDMA.
I believe unlocked CDMA networks should be mandated. The US CDMA carriers support phone unlocking because they are still locking down what devices can access their network.
The US GSM carriers use different radio frequencies than the rest of the world. making International roaming difficult. Even the 2 US GSM carriers (AT&T and T-Mobile) are not totally compatible with each other.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
CDMA is shortly going to be gone at least within the US since both major CDMA carriers have opted to take the LTE route.
As for the GSM carriers (read UMTS) and the US using different frequencies than the rest of the world. This is nothing short of bollocks. The frequencies allocated differ all over the world. There is no "this is the frequency used in the US and this is the frequency used in the rest of the world" standard. If you get a quad band phone however, you should be set in about 80% of the worl
Re: (Score:3)
Today, almost every phone does do everywhere. Apple is an exception, where they claim a cost savings to cut $0.10, but in reality lock
Re: (Score:2)
Considering how pathetically few americans venture beyond our borders [thepointsguy.com] the fact that GSM rules internationally doesn't matter so much.
I guess it's feasible that it keeps the big two from actually competing with each other, except with the high turnover rate of phones
Re: (Score:2)
66 million is a lot higher than I would have expected, ~20%. It seems like they might be double counting, though - i.e I went to Canada, and Asia. Since all of their sub totals add up to less than the 66 million (I am guessing the missing numbers are for Oceana), and I can't possibly be the only person to visit two regions, I can only conclude they mean 66 million trips out of the country rather than 66 million distinct Americans.
CDMA is used throughout the world (Score:5, Informative)
CDMA won the GSM vs CDMA war. GSM was designed (by committee) to use TDMA - each phone takes turns communicating with the tower. That was OK for voice, but absolutely destroyed data bandwidth because each phone got an equal slice of the bandwidth even if it didn't need it. CDMA allows every phone to transmit simultaneously, and the tower distinguishes them because each phone uses orthogonal codes. Kinda like two people writing on the same sheet of paper, one vertically, one horizontally. CDMA interprets other devices transmissions as an increase in the noise floor (decrease in signal to noise ratio), so each phone's bandwidth scales automatically. If 10 phones are transmitting simultaneously, each phone gets 1/t0h the bandwidth. If only one phone is transmitting, the noise floor is lower and it gets all the bandwidth.
This is why CDMA carriers rolled out 3G data a year before GSM. The U.S. allowed both standards to compete, and CDMA absolutely destroyed GSM in data service. GSM threw in the towel and licensed CDMA from Qualcomm, and needed the extra year to come up with the specs and hardware. This is also why 3G GSM phones could talk and use data at the same time. They had a TDMA radio for voice, and a wCDMA radio for data. CDMA phones had only one radio, and it could only be used for voice or data, not both simultaneously.
CDMA for voice is used mainly in only the U.S. But if the U.S. had gone along with GSM, our data speeds today would probably be around 300 kbps - 1 Mbps. And LTE probably wouldn't exist. Most implementations of LTE use OFDMA - orthogonal frequencies as opposed to orthogonal codes in CDMA. CDMA served as the proof of theory that this crazy orthogonal signaling stuff really did work when scaled up to the size of a nationwide network. Without that proof, people wouldn't have been willing to put in the time and money into developing LTE. (OFDMA requires more processing to extricate the orthogonal signals than CDMA. Up until about 2010, the processors needed for OFDMA used too much power to be of practical use in a device designed to operate for at least 12 hours on battery. My old Galaxy S supported Sprint's WiMAX which was also OFDMA, and it would only last about 4 hours if I was using WiMAX.)
The time-limited nature of TDMA is also why GSM coverage is worse in rural areas. Because the timeslices are synchronized and a constant length, each TDMA tower's range is limited by the speed of light multiplied by the duration of the timeslice (IIRC this is about 35 km). CDMA has no such restrictions, so in a wide-open rural area with little noise and few obstructions, a single CDMA tower can cover a lot more area than a GSM TDMA tower. TDMA was just a bad idea overall, and it was stupid for GSM to standardize on it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Makes sense for all parties. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You fail.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:1)
That justification for locked phones never held any water.
If I break my contract, they have penalty fees, those fees are independent of whether or not my phone is locked, or even if they provided a phone in the first place.
Not to mention the fact that phones purchased outright are still locked, which makes no sense as you paid full price for it!.
What Canada really needs to do, and this may be a step in that direction, is to completely uncouple the phones from the plans. That wouldn't stop a carrier from off
Great (Score:5, Insightful)
I can't wait to see how the carriers manage to interpret this rule in the most customer-hostile way possible. Maybe they'll create a special "speaking to phone unlocking agent" fee.
Re: (Score:3)
Activation fees : +50$
Re: (Score:2)
I can't wait to see how the carriers manage to interpret this rule in the most customer-hostile way possible. Maybe they'll create a special "speaking to phone unlocking agent" fee.
Last time I had a landline phone bill it still included some ridiculous amount for touch tone fees. In that spirit, it seems like Canadian telecoms can easily make up for this rule by charging extra for you to use an unlocked phone on their network.
Re: (Score:2)
+2$ per month... paid itself after 2 years contract.
Finally! (Score:3)
Thank you, CRTC. This ruling was long overdue!
Wailing and the lamenting of the shareholders (Score:2)
Honestly, This is the best reason why you cant let businesses go along without regulation.
If companies do asshole things like locking a phone, then they deserve industry wide regulation and fines.
So many people wail about "regulation is killing business" No assholes that run companies are killing business.
Say no to assholes in management positions
Re: (Score:3)
This is one of those places where government regulation made sense.
Although all the carriers locked their phones, and it was obvious that customers didn't want it, no single carrier dared unlock without the rest of the industry following suit. Although one company could possibly use it as a selling point to try to attract customers, in reality it would be a competitive disadvantage.
You can imagine if only one company offered unlocked phones, their customers would be free to leave for the competition, but th
Re: (Score:2)
In an unregulated market with multiple carriers, chances are high at least one carrier would offer unlocked devices. Customers would flock to that carrier, forcing the other carriers to also unlock their devices. A company doing an asshole thing like locking
inexhaustible abstract solvents (Score:2)
Power abhors competition. It doesn't matter what form this power takes. When you have strong government, government gets blamed. Where you lack strong government, factional violence gets blamed.
There's a principle in computer science that you can solve any probl
Re: (Score:3)
I'd also like to see the boot loader unlocked. This just means you're not tied to a specific carrier. Having the boot loader unlocked would mean you could actually own the hardware - instead of purchasing the hardware and licensing the software.
Funny (Score:2)
Funny that Freedom Mobile says that they are against unlock fees. When I got a new phone about a month back, they told me there would be a fee to unlock the phone. Likely they don't want other carriers to charge to unlock their phones to make it easier for customers to switch to their system. However, they are doing the exact same thing.
The whole reason there are locks in the first place is that the cell phone is usually paid for as part of the monthly bill. Putting a lock on it gives some assurance that
Re: (Score:2)
In ancient times when Freedom Mobile was called Wind Mobile, they'd actually unlock your phone for free once you'd been with them for a certain period of time (a year, I think.)
They stopped doing that a while back and added the $50 unlocking fee. But I don't think they ever really wanted it that badly and they're willing to look good and make Rogers, Bell and Telus look bad.
The only ones who will suffer from this are those phone-unlocking services in malls and online. Well, too bad for them I guess.
Excellent Parting Gift to Canadian Carriers (Score:2)
Worth noting is that this decision has come down on the last working day of CRTC Chairman Jean-Pierre Blais. What a great parting gift to the carriers after all their years of extorting every possible dollar from Canadians.
Fare thee well, JP Blais, and thanks for the solid!
I'm glad to live close to the U.S. border so that I can use Roam Mobility as needed to get around the hideous roaming fees charged by the Canadian carriers.