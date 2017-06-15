Book Flights This Summer While Fuel Costs Stay Cheap (bloomberg.com) 10
An anonymous reader shares an article: It's the best summer for jet setting in more than a decade. As jet fuel costs have sustained near 12-year lows after a global crude market crash in late 2014, airlines are cutting ticket prices and travelers have noticed. Global passenger data show that air travel demand started the second quarter at growth rates unseen in six years, and U.S. carriers hauled more passengers than ever before last year. Worldwide, first quarter air travel costs dropped about 10 percent compared with the same period a year ago, according to the International Air Transport Association. About one-third of those costs can be linked to cheaper fuel, according to Savanthi Syth, senior vice president of airlines global research Raymond James & Associates.
I've never been on an airplane in over four decades. I don't plan on doing so either.
As long as only the prices go down...
"Southwest: We beat the competition. Not you."
Take a beating on the plane, not baggage fees