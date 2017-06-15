Arctic Climate Change Study Canceled Due to Climate Change (livescience.com) 14
A Canadian expedition to study climate change in the Arctic has been canceled due to climate change. Specifically, the icebreaker CCGS Amundsen had to be cancelled "due to complications associated with the southward motion of hazardous Arctic sea ice," reports University of Manitoba. From the report: This regrettably postpones the much-anticipated Hudson Bay System Study (BaySys) involving 40 scientists from five universities across Canada. Timing was key for this $17 million, four-year, University of Manitoba-led project. The need to deal with extreme ice conditions in the south meant the ship would arrive too late on site to meet research objectives. This year the Expedition Logistics and Science Teams accelerated the mobilization of the 2017 Arctic Expedition to permit departure of the Amundsen six days ahead of schedule. This would allow CCG to carry out critical marine safety and security operations in the unusually severe ice conditions in the Strait of Belle Isle and along the northeast coast of Newfoundland before beginning the Science Mission. Unfortunately, the conditions required much more extended support than anticipated. Fleet management issues and inadequate alternative ships forced the cancellation of the science program due to significant safety concerns. This decision to cancel the BaySys 2017 program was not made lightly. Although the cancellation was due to circumstances beyond control of the Expedition Team, every effort was made to develop a viable option to allow this valuable work to proceed.
Global warming makes ice! (Score:1)
You heard it here first, and if you disagree you're a science-denier who should be sent to the reeducation camps.
Nothing to see here (Score:2)
Well I guess that's a new reason to say "nothing to see here" compared to the usual denialist crap.
Only Way to Save Face (Score:2)
https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org] https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org] https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org] https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org] https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
Translation: Canceled because ice didn't melt as t (Score:2)
If you read between all of the weasel wording, the real story is that some Warming Alarmists actually believed the hype about all of the sea ice melting - so when lots more ice came back the mission they had predicated on ice not returning, was totally screwed.
Re: (Score:2)
If you read between all of the weasel wording, the real story is that some Warming Alarmists actually believed the hype about all of the sea ice melting - so when lots more ice came back the mission they had predicated on ice not returning, was totally screwed.
That's pretty much the exact opposite of what the story said. It said that due to increased ice melt the remaining ice was much more mobile and was reaching further south than they had expected.
Re: (Score:2)
Think of the good side (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)