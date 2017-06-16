Amazon To Buy Whole Foods Market For $13.7 Billion (usatoday.com) 56
Amazon said Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion as the giant internet retailer makes a deeper push into the grocery space. From a report: Amazon has dabbled in brick-and-mortar operations, experimenting with a bookstore that opened in New York last month and plans to open "no-checkout" convenience stores. But the Whole Foods acquisition represents a dramatic departure from its early business model founded on online retailing and related technology. Grocery retail is a notoriously thin-profit-margin business. And Whole Foods -- often derided as "Whole Paycheck" -- has struggled in recent years to keep up with emerging competitors that are expanding nationwide with cheaper items. Traditional grocery stores have also widened their organic food selections in hopes of retaining customers who are increasingly looking to eat healthily.
It's not better quality food anyways.
That video is about the difference between organic and non-organic. I agree there's no difference in taste.
Whole Foods isn't just about organic food. Sure they market it like that. There's a ton of bullshit in their marketing: natural = healthy, organic = healthy, additives = unhealthy and a whole host of other bullcrap. They sell homeopathic "medicine" FFS, of course they're full of bullshit!
Well, considering that the nearest one is like 1000 kilometers away from me (about 10000 football field lengths for you US types), the answer is indeed "obviously not".
They are also cashing in on people who equate:
All Natural = Healthy
GMO = Poison
Preservatives = Part of big food.
Now the food quality is probably rather good, because they are not competing on price, so they can pick the quality products. And if it doesn't have all this "bad stuff" listed above then the food is probably fresh, as it will probably spoil soon.
Now I will be able to get (Score:4, Funny)
a kombucha dash button. Thank god! Someday we'll all wonder what life was like before that.
You evidently have never shopped Whole Paycheck if you think profit margins are thin. It's ripe for home delivery since the people who shop there have more money than time what with all the Hot-room Yoga and Reki to get done. But home delivery is a serious logistic problem, at least if you plan to make money at it and not just burn your Angel investor's stash before auctioning off your sock puppet mascot. Amazon has that figured out. And it works both directions. As long as you are going the the Store, why not pick up your amazon order there a day earlier. Finally if you are going to deliver things by drone they need to be small, lightweight, and expensive as a $22/oz lavender oil douche.
Home delivery is not expensive.
Once you start to count all of the costs of driving, even before you count your time collecting stuff, or the cost of running a car, it can rapidly become economic.
As one example, I pay (in the UK) $3-8 (depending on time of week) to get deliveries of over $60.
This is available from several supermarkets.
Of course, because I can't drive for health reasons, it becomes _WAY_ cheaper than public transport.
If you're charging $9 for a tomato, the margins are probably fatter than average.
Worth mentioning that chains like Publix do well enough to pay out dividends while adding stores pretty much every year.
Calculating profits vs investment is kind of awkward in supermarket retail. To give an example: I know of one UK chain that actually was able to rake in huge profits, for several decades, simply by delaying their payments to suppliers by up to three months as a matter of policy (suppliers knew this up fro
Interesting strategy (Score:5, Interesting)
I kind of figured Amazon would try to get into the grocery business in a big way but this is not the strategyI would have expected. It's an interesting approach from a business perspective. Whole Foods is struggling with cost and pricing but has a good brand and Amazon is amazing at the back end stuff. Might work brilliantly if they do it right. Might be a catastrophe. It's certainly well outside Amazon's wheelhouse to get into traditional retail in such a big way but it does give them immediate access to a high quality group of supplier relationships in groceries.
Whole Foods are also a national chain which might have been tempting. To get nationwide coverage in high income zip codes would otherwise have required multiple purchases.
That said, their stores are often pretty small compared to the bigger supermarkets which isn't great if you want to use them as local warehouses for Amazon Fresh, and they're also located in prime (read high-cost) locations, also unnecessary.
I'd assume Amazon is going to be using WholeFoods as part of their AmazonFresh grocery delivery service, which is by definition an upscale service, so well matched to the prime/high-cost locations and WholeFoods demographic.
[...] which is by definition an upscale service [...]
Safeway has home deliveries. No one would call Safeway upscale.
Whole Foods really doesn't bring anything to the table that can't be done by any competent general grocery chain. They aren't even the best when it comes to the snooty foodie crowd. Whole Wallet just found a nice consumer niche full of suckers.
Re: Interesting strategy (Score:2)
In an economic downturn Whole Foods would be a boat anchor.
Grocery stores are practically recession proof. Everyone has to eat even when times are hard.
It's not just that Amazon is good at the back end stuff like managing a supply chain. They've also been working on that "Amazon Go" thing where you have a store without cashiers or checkout lines. If they can bring a lot of automation and efficiency to Whole Foods, they could bring prices down quite a lot, which has been one of the principle complaints about Whole Foods.
Of course, that wouldn't necessarily be good for the people who work at Whole Foods...
Alexa, I'd like 2 Apples (Score:3)
"Sure. That will be 47.25"
Wow, that's a great price. Make it 4!.
As "marketplace" stores cut back (Score:3)
It'll be interesting to see what comes of this. At one point grocery stores used to be somewhat all-purpose in suburban areas, sometimes they'd have a decent sit-down restaurant, a section with more housewares, sometimes clothing or a limited amount of furniture, etc. We even had a chain around here that folded-into Smiths, then Fred Meyer, and ultimately Kroger that had a garden section similar to what you'd find at a Home Depot or Lowes. At some point most of the stores did-away with these extra features except for a few that retained "Marketplace" tacked-on after the name of the store, but even those usually limited themselves to a little bit of interior decor and some housewares like you'd find at a Bed Bath and Beyond. Everyone basically pushed to the bottom, basically going to mostly food.
Now that trend seems to be reversing. Local grocery stores are even opening wine bars inside, plus restaurants and the like. The amount of non-food stuff hasn't grown yet but I'm curious if it will, if grocers expect people to get tired of making multiple stops. With Target and Walmart having increased the size of their grocery departments this sort of expansion within grocery stores might be a way of fighting-back against Target and Walmart.
It'll be curious if Amazon uses the grocery stores as a means to receive Amazon purchases quickly without having to have a Prime membership; if ship-to-store for next-day pickup on things that normally would require several days becomes a thing. That might be one of the ways to appeal to customers that might be able to afford Whole Foods pricing.
Are you kidding me... (Score:2)
What are you talking about?
I for one am looking forward to my free two-day shipping of $6 a bottle asparagus water.
If they take your whole wallet, it's only because you're a sucker. You can get out of that place just fine if you are a miser. They just give you enough rope to hang yourself with. They know their target audience.
If you buy the overpriced organic kale with extra heavy metals included, then it's on you really.
Amazon's no checkout will be stopped by liquor law (Score:3)
Amazon's no checkout will be stopped by liquor laws unless they have an person on staff to check id's also city's / states may try to pass laws like the ones that say you can't pump your own gas just to keep people working.
That's easy to deal with. You must rope off a separate "liquor store" inside the larger store. People who are buying liquor have to check out there.
This might tie into their recent patent (Score:1)
Not for whole foods.... you already knew, walking into the store, that every single retailer on the planet, was a cheaper buy
:-). If you were looking for a cheaper choice, you would at least stop at Trader Joe's first.
Walmart puts out what sells. If it doesn't sell, they don't put it out. It's pretty simple really. Because of this you can find yourself in the perverse position where you have to go to Walmart for that particular upscale item you like cause the other stores aren't selling it.
Was also surprised by their produce after I was forced to use their pick up service for awhile. That place is a bit less horrible when you distance yourself from the customers inside.
I still laugh at Organic Salt. Salt isn't Organic.
Unions lose again (Score:2)
One of the last big union strongholds was grocery, with Kroger and Safeway/Albertsons employees being unionized. They've been facing stiff competition from non-union Walmart, Trader Joe's, Costco, and Target and some new non-union entrants like Aldi.
Now with Amazon 's big push into the grocery business, unions are setup for even bigger losses.