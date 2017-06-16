Former CenturyLink Employee Accuses Company of Running a Wells Fargo-Like Scheme (bloomberg.com) 17
A former CenturyLink employee has filed a lawsuit this week claiming she was fired for "blowing the whistle on the telecommunications company's high-pressure sales culture that left customers paying millions of dollars for accounts they didn't request," reports Bloomberg. From the report: The plaintiff, Heidi Heiser, worked from her home for CenturyLink as a customer service and sales agent from August 2015 to October 2016. The suit claims she was fired days after notifying Chief Executive Officer Glen Post of the alleged scheme during a companywide question-and-answer session held on an internal message board. The complaint alleges CenturyLink "allowed persons who had a personal incentive to add services or lines to customer accounts to falsely indicate on the CenturyLink system the approval by a customer of new lines or services." This would sometimes result in charges that hadn't been authorized by customers, according to the complaint. Heiser's complaint alleges that she became increasingly concerned about what she observed at CenturyLink after news of Wells Fargo & Co.'s regulatory troubles broke in September. In that case, Wells Fargo employees opened deposit and credit card accounts without customers' consent to earn incentives and meet sales goals. Without admitting wrongdoing, Wells Fargo ended up firing more than 5,000 employees and agreeing to pay $185 million in fines, in addition to compensating customers for fees related to the unauthorized accounts. The complaint likens what Heiser said CenturyLink sales agents did to the Wells Fargo scandal and estimated the alleged unauthorized fees amounted to "many millions" of dollars. She says her concerns were bolstered by posts she had read on review websites.
Besides signing up entire new accounts, they add services to existing accounts without asking. They also will up-sell you on "free" services that require service fees up the ass. I've been fighting with them for months to remove all this bullshit off of a family member's bill. On top of that, they are charging sales tax on arbitrary amounts on the bill, and their percentages between state and local (both of which SHOULD be based on the same initial figure) don't calculate out properly at all. I've tried going into the store, calling tech support, calling billing support, and when I ask, they all just hang up on me (or when I went into the physical store, the guy just called their billing department, which I already did, and then handed me the phone and refused to speak with me about the billing questions)
Doesn't anybody call the Better Business Bureau anymore? Rumor had it that they were pretty effective at shutting this shit down. Or have they been gutted too?
file a lawsuit.
far more effective than complaining.
We recently tried to pare back our CenturyLink service from their antiquated dsl and a landline to just the barest of landlines. The order confirmation twice has consisted of a bunch of extra stuff like a long distance plan, etc. It has almost been like their order taking staff made up after the fact what they wanted us to have rather than what we ordered.
It's become apparent ( and is in part the reason we've finally shut off their dsl and lept into the maw of Xfinity!) that really corrupt shit has been hap
Let's look at Wells Fargo, with all its money laundering and phony accounts, and they are doing better than ever, just like all the other crooked banks. Extortion works, eh? However CenturyLink, whoever thy are, is a two bit player. They can't bring down the economy like Wells Fargo can. So if the story is true, somebody might actually go to jail for it, but I doubt it. This kind of fraud is pretty standard stuff.
This sounds like a perfect time for more deregulation. And maybe another round of bailouts.