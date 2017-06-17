Air Force Budget Reveals How Much SpaceX Undercuts Launch Prices (arstechnica.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In 2014, the U.S. Government Accountability Office issued a report on cost estimates for the U.S. Air Force's program to launch national security payloads, which at the time consisted of a fleet of rockets maintained and flown entirely by United Launch Alliance (ULA). The report was critical of the non-transparent nature of ULA's launch prices and noted that the government "lacked sufficient knowledge to negotiate fair and reasonable launch prices" with the monopoly. At around the same time, the new space rocket company SpaceX began to aggressively pursue the opportunity to launch national security payloads for the government. SpaceX claimed to offer a substantially lower price for delivering satellites into various orbits around Earth. But because of the lack of transparency, comparing prices was difficult. The Air Force recently released budget estimates for fiscal year 2018, and these include a run out into the early 2020s. For these years, the budget combines the fixed price rocket and ELC contract costs into a single budget line. (See page 109 of this document). They are strikingly high. According to the Air Force estimate, the "unit cost" of a single rocket launch in fiscal year 2020 is $422 million, and $424 million for a year later. SpaceX sells basic commercial launches of its Falcon 9 rocket for about $65 million. But, for military launches, there are additional range costs and service contracts that add tens of millions of dollars to the total price. It therefore seems possible that SpaceX is taking a loss or launching at little or no profit to undercut its rival and gain market share in the high-volume military launch market. Elon Musk retweeted the article, adding "$300M cost diff between SpaceX and Boeing/Lockheed exceeds avg value of satellite, so flying with SpaceX means satellite is basically free."
The $422m figure is for a Delta Heavy launch, which makes the comparison with the Falcon 9 laughable - it should be compared with a Falcon Heavy launch, which SpaceX ain't giving launch cost figures for yet.
Also, Musks quote about the $300m price difference being the cost of the satellite is bang on, for commercial launches - military satellites are often into the billions of dollars, and as such are less price sensitive on the launch and more success sensitive. Delta Iv Heavy is at 8 launches with no failures (one partial success) and Atlas V is at 71 launches with no failures (one partial success).
SpaceX are getting there with reliability, but Musk needs to learn to STFU when it comes to price sensitivity because for some customers thats not the driving factor.
but Musk needs to learn to STFU when it comes to price sensitivity because for some customers thats not the driving factor.
You do realize the customer in question SHOULD be sensitive to price since it pays with TAXPAYER money, right?
Oh, you think the military should throw away billions of people's money in the name of "security" (aka pocket lining), do you?
Yup, because lowest bidding contractor has *never* had any downside...
I'd rather the government went for quality over lowest cost when we are talking about launch a billion dollars of something that you are self insuring. SpaceX is getting there on quality, but this comparison is still ridiculous.
military satellites are often into the billions of dollars, and as such are less price sensitive on the launch and more success sensitive.
It doesn't make sense to pay 5 times more for a satellite (or launch) in return for a slightly improved chance of success. For less money you could make two satellites and launch them on two rockets, and get a much better improvement.
Again, someone ignoring the point that many US government launches include payloads that are north of a billion dollars - even with SpaceX launching for free, saving the government $400m, that isnt going to equate to "less money" using anyones math...
Or did you miss the part of my post where I said Musk was bang on for *commercial* launches...?
According to the author of the article, the $422m figure is the average estimated cost per launch, figuring all the cost-plus, launch-readiness extra costs, with one Delta Heavy and several Atlas Vs.
https://www.reddit.com/r/space... [reddit.com]
Also, SpaceX are giving launch cost figures for the Falcon Heavy, which are listed on the site as $90m for 8mT to GTO.
Of course it hasn't launched yet so things may change, but you can't say they're not giving these figures.
I know one poster here is furious with SpaceX (Score:1)
He believes that ULA should be given corporate welfare indefinitely.