Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Businesses Crime Government The Internet

Louisville's Fiber Internet Expansion Opposed By Koch Brothers Group (usatoday.com) 15

Posted by EditorDavid from the funding-fights-over-fiber dept.
Slashdot reader simkel shared an article from the Courier-Journal: A group affiliated with the Koch brothers' powerful political network is leading an online campaign against Mayor Greg Fischer's $5.4 million proposal to expand Louisville's ultra-fast internet access... Critics argue that building roughly 96 miles of fiber optic cabling is an unnecessary taxpayer giveaway to internet service providers, such as Google Fiber, which recently announced plans to begin building its high-speed network in the city. "Fundamentally, we don't believe that taxpayers should be funding broadband or internet systems," said David Williams, president of the taxpayers alliance, which is part of industrialists Charles and David Koch's political donor network... The group says $5.4 million is a misuse of taxpayer funds when the city has other needs, such as infrastructure and public safety.
To shore up public support, the mayor has begun arguing that high-speed connectivity would make it cheaper to install crime-monitoring cameras in violent neighborhoods.

Louisville's Fiber Internet Expansion Opposed By Koch Brothers Group More | Reply

Louisville's Fiber Internet Expansion Opposed By Koch Brothers Group

Comments Filter:

  • But money will talk and the Koch Brothers will 'own' another bit of the USA.

  • We've seen how well private industry does it. In the places where taxpayers fund the internet, you get gigabit speeds at rates around a quarter of what private industry offers for any internet service at all. Private industry might complain that it isn't "fair", but private industry won't step up and do it, either. And if life were "fair", you'd die penniless in the gutter after spending a lifetime enriching yourself by destroying the planet. So I'm not going to worry about that too much.
  • ...I think most people here on /. agree that fast internet access *is* vital infrastructure. We may disagree on how best to pay for this, of course, but it's essential.
  • Fundamentally, we don't believe that taxpayers should be funding broadband or internet systems

    What a stupid fucking asshole. We're struggling to keep our business afloat because neither of our two ISP's (TWC and AT&T) can provide us with stable Internet connections at one of our locations. Everybody needs government funded, government regulated Internet access ASAP.

  • Kentukywired [ky.gov] intends to wire the whole state. The Kochs have strategically chosen to pick this fight in Louisville, a classic (D) run bed of corruption.

  • Fiberoptic is infrastructure.
  • I saw on Youtube when my local power company was working to get the law changed so they wouldn't have to pay for the extra power solar installations put back into the grid. It was a bunch of old people sitting around talking about something scary that was gonna happen and it ended with "Vote No on Prop such and such". The law passed, no problem

    The gov't's been paying for expanding broadband for decades. The Koch bros own companies continue to suck up subsidies left and right. They couldn't be any more tr
  • And treating it as such is the only way to get decent competition among ISPs.
  • Instead of Kockblocking this; just try to remember that a fiber buildout is basically dumping chemically doped glass fibers into populated areas. Doesn't that feel so much better? Don't think about the service, think about the emissions.

Slashdot Top Deals

Counting in octal is just like counting in decimal--if you don't use your thumbs. -- Tom Lehrer

Close