Google Announces New Measures To Fight Extremist YouTube Videos (cnet.com) 49
An anonymous reader quotes CNET: YouTube will take new steps to combat extremist- and terrorist-related videos, parent company Google said Sunday. "While we and others have worked for years to identify and remove content that violates our policies, the uncomfortable truth is that we, as an industry, must acknowledge that more needs to be done. Now," Kent Walker, Google's general counsel, said in an op-ed column in the London-based Financial Times.
Here's CNET's summary of the four new measure Google is implementing:
- Use "more engineering resources to apply our most advanced machine learning research to train new 'content classifiers' to help us more quickly identify and remove such content."
- Expand YouTube's Trusted Flagger program by adding 50 independent, "expert" non-governmental organizations to the 63 groups already part of it. Google will offer grants to fund the groups.
- Take a "tougher stance on videos that do not clearly violate our policies -- for example, videos that contain inflammatory religious or supremacist content." Such videos will "appear behind a warning" and will not be "monetized, recommended or eligible for comments or user endorsements."
- Expand YouTube's efforts in counter-radicalization. "We are working with Jigsaw to implement the 'redirect method' more broadly. ... This promising approach harnesses the power of targeted online advertising to reach potential Isis recruits, and redirects them towards anti-terrorist videos that can change their minds about joining."
Extremist videos==oliticaly Incorrect Videos, in disagreement with extreme left wing progressivist Mafia
I usually don't agree with weirdos like you. But with them disabling comments on the videos and leaving the video up what else could it be?
Pay them a bounty. You'll get a lot more participation. And if they don't keep their "correctly identified" ratio high enough, they get dumped. Money talks.
We've seen it work with everything from rewards for reporting crime to bug bounties.
But it will be to hard to police!" Seriously? That's not an excuse. You're supposed to be so good at AI - have AI look for patterns of abuse of the bounty system.
What about Kyle Kullinski, Darvid Pakman, etc. (Score:4, Interesting)
What about Kyle Kullinski, Darvid Pakman, etc. They are Secular Humanist Political commentators and Journalists who report on current events and extremists in the news. They are Agnostic Atheists who are critical of religion, and want to hold Government accountable.
They will be labeled as racist/sexist/homophobic whatever-nazis. When logical argumentation becomes 'hate speech', it's game over for the enlightenment.
So, therefore?
That's correct. However, in order for broken ideas to die, they must be challenged. In order for that to happen, they must be expressed. People aren't static creatures. They must learn, and, many times, re-learn throughout their lives. Each generation also must have this opportunity or they'll lead us right back into the dark ages again. Youtube's new policy helps set a narrative that favors certain sets of ideas (doctrines) by allowing them continued ad funding and commentary, while effectively silencing
Being a racist isn't illegal. Acting on those beliefs to deny people their rights is.
If some people aren't happy with being kicked out, they're certainly free to start their own site. Te first amendment only applies to government censorship. It doesn't mean others can't arbitrarily censor you. Free speech also means that platforms are free to reject whatever they want, whether it's terrorist videos or bronies.
Also, there are plenty of white groups that are recognized as being discriminated against.
Re: (Score:3)
Or MGTOW or feminist videos? Gun control versus second amendment affecionados. Or Bill Maher, and whoever hates him? A lot of these folk have an intense hatred towards each other. Be it liberal, or conservative.
We live in a world where some folks want a whole lot of speech muzzled, and the pro muzzlers are more than happy to call their antagonists hate speech.
They better have their policies very tightly defined, because it becomes a muzzling of controversy otherwise.
I like that - "Agnostic Atheist". It's someone who doesn't believe in God but doesn't want to be lumped in with douchenozzles like Richard Dawkins. Basically, it's "I don't know if there's a god, but prolly not, but just in case, you never know."
What about them? I don't see how these Google measures are going to affect them.
An atheist is someone who does not have a belief in deities. It offers no justification. An agnostic atheist does not believe due to lack of evidence. This has nothing to do with Dawkins except that he probably is one.
Dawkins rightfully criticizes islam for its intolerant doctrines, esp towards women, gays, and non-believers. This should not surprise you as he has always been quite vocal and critical towards irrational belief systems.
Re:What about Kyle Kullinski, Darvid Pakman, etc. (Score:5, Interesting)
Well, by liberal Silicon Valley rules, it will work like this:
If they criticize Christianity, then it's free speech
If they criticize Islam, then it's racism and hate speech.
They are specifically taking about tackling videos that demonise Christians, in order to radicalize people against them. Islamists like to portray their struggle as a holy war.
Last I heard they had their ads back (Score:2)
Did you already forget the recent "pewdiepie is a nazi" debacle?
So, if I think there may be some truth to the theory that our universe is a simulation, and take it a step further to say we're some super-advanced civilization's version of The Sims - are the players not effectively equal to gods?
'Atheist' is the closest descriptor you have to 'I believe in science', being convinced the truth lies with the big bang, evolution etc. - yet the agnostic can't rule out some kind of higher power that may nudge things in specific directions without getting as involved as gods tend to be.
inflammatory religious or (Score:2)
On the contrary.. Those will be promoted as fine examples of tolerance and diversity. Videos which criticize this or the bases they operate on will be flagged as 'extremist', have their monetization revoked, and comments disabled.
How are you folks dealing with the mortal sin of non sexualized portable-potties at football games and other events?
It never bothered me because I simply do not equate urination or defecation as sexual. Just something you do because you are alive. I know there's rule 34, but there's gotta be a lot of projection going on here with the outraged.
Google is coming for your transgender bathroom videos.
How is that SJW extremism? They're also coming for your cisgender bathroom videos. Dog whistle much?
They arrested the guy running the #CanadaCreep twitter account, laid some initial charges, and as the investigation expanded, re-arrested him and laid more charges.
One of my former bosses now owes me big time. Every guy was arguing in favour of making a web site that published "up-skirt" pictures, arguing that "it's not really porn." Turns out that voyeurism is a criminal offense, and so is publishing prur
How about (Score:2)
I'd be happy if they flagged all the shit like the flat-earth videos, the "spirit science" bullshit, and all the rest of the mystical anti-science garbage that pollutes Youtube like a punchbowl full of turds.
/. just as guilty (Score:1)
It's actually funny how
/. reports on censorship when they have their own censorship is implemented. Say one bad thing about Linux and your karma is reduced to bad.
That's not slashdot - that's the users.
complaints already (Score:2)
Ah /. (Score:3)
Pretty much every comment here is "They'll remove things they shouldn't!" or "They won't remove things they should!"
Maybe we should let them actually do something before deciding if they're doing it wrong or not.
Personally I'd rather err on the side of removing content that incites violence.
Not needed (Score:2)
We don't need the Google bird-brains thinking they can restrict free-speech to ensure free-speech.
What we do need is a lot more 500lb bombs killings the people who are throwing gay men off the roofs of five story buildings.