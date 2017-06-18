Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Google Announces New Measures To Fight Extremist YouTube Videos

Posted by EditorDavid from the YouTube-Red-alert dept.
An anonymous reader quotes CNET: YouTube will take new steps to combat extremist- and terrorist-related videos, parent company Google said Sunday. "While we and others have worked for years to identify and remove content that violates our policies, the uncomfortable truth is that we, as an industry, must acknowledge that more needs to be done. Now," Kent Walker, Google's general counsel, said in an op-ed column in the London-based Financial Times.
Here's CNET's summary of the four new measure Google is implementing:
  • Use "more engineering resources to apply our most advanced machine learning research to train new 'content classifiers' to help us more quickly identify and remove such content."
  • Expand YouTube's Trusted Flagger program by adding 50 independent, "expert" non-governmental organizations to the 63 groups already part of it. Google will offer grants to fund the groups.
  • Take a "tougher stance on videos that do not clearly violate our policies -- for example, videos that contain inflammatory religious or supremacist content." Such videos will "appear behind a warning" and will not be "monetized, recommended or eligible for comments or user endorsements."
  • Expand YouTube's efforts in counter-radicalization. "We are working with Jigsaw to implement the 'redirect method' more broadly. ... This promising approach harnesses the power of targeted online advertising to reach potential Isis recruits, and redirects them towards anti-terrorist videos that can change their minds about joining."

  • What about Kyle Kullinski, Darvid Pakman, etc. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Zombie Ryushu ( 803103 ) on Sunday June 18, 2017 @04:41PM (#54643619)

    What about Kyle Kullinski, Darvid Pakman, etc. They are Secular Humanist Political commentators and Journalists who report on current events and extremists in the news. They are Agnostic Atheists who are critical of religion, and want to hold Government accountable.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by epyT-R ( 613989 )

      They will be labeled as racist/sexist/homophobic whatever-nazis. When logical argumentation becomes 'hate speech', it's game over for the enlightenment.

      • There's a difference between logical argumentation and beyond all reasonable doubt.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by epyT-R ( 613989 )

          So, therefore?

          • Some people are going way past reasonable arguments in defending their stupidity. Just because you can make an argument for something doesn't mean it's a reasonable argument. cf. flat earthers, anti-vaxxers, Trump's explanations as to why his inauguration had more people than Obama's, Hillary trying to blame everyone except herself even though everyone knew the rules from the beginning - elections are won in the electoral college, not by the popular vote.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by epyT-R ( 613989 )

              That's correct. However, in order for broken ideas to die, they must be challenged. In order for that to happen, they must be expressed. People aren't static creatures. They must learn, and, many times, re-learn throughout their lives. Each generation also must have this opportunity or they'll lead us right back into the dark ages again. Youtube's new policy helps set a narrative that favors certain sets of ideas (doctrines) by allowing them continued ad funding and commentary, while effectively silencing

      • They will be labeled as racist/sexist/homophobic whatever-nazis. When logical argumentation becomes 'hate speech', it's game over for the enlightenment.

        Or MGTOW or feminist videos? Gun control versus second amendment affecionados. Or Bill Maher, and whoever hates him? A lot of these folk have an intense hatred towards each other. Be it liberal, or conservative.

        We live in a world where some folks want a whole lot of speech muzzled, and the pro muzzlers are more than happy to call their antagonists hate speech.

        They better have their policies very tightly defined, because it becomes a muzzling of controversy otherwise.

    • Agnostic Atheists

      I like that - "Agnostic Atheist". It's someone who doesn't believe in God but doesn't want to be lumped in with douchenozzles like Richard Dawkins. Basically, it's "I don't know if there's a god, but prolly not, but just in case, you never know."

      What about Kyle Kullinski, Darvid Pakman,

      What about them? I don't see how these Google measures are going to affect them.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by epyT-R ( 613989 )

        An atheist is someone who does not have a belief in deities. It offers no justification. An agnostic atheist does not believe due to lack of evidence. This has nothing to do with Dawkins except that he probably is one.

        Dawkins rightfully criticizes islam for its intolerant doctrines, esp towards women, gays, and non-believers. This should not surprise you as he has always been quite vocal and critical towards irrational belief systems. The funny thing is, if this was prior to ~2004, you'd probably be on boa

    • will this list include the right wing white racicalized christian groups?

    • Re:What about Kyle Kullinski, Darvid Pakman, etc. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Sunday June 18, 2017 @05:17PM (#54643709)

      Well, by liberal Silicon Valley rules, it will work like this:

      If they criticize Christianity, then it's free speech

      If they criticize Islam, then it's racism and hate speech.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        They are specifically taking about tackling videos that demonise Christians, in order to radicalize people against them. Islamists like to portray their struggle as a holy war.

    • Also nice to see somebody else on /. notice them :). Youtube is mostly after the groups advocating violence and racism since those tend to be what really scares the bejeebees out of advertisers.
    • Nonsense - you're either an agnostic or an atheist. Agnostics say that they don't know for sure one way or another whether god exists - atheists say god doesn't exist. Which is why Richard Dawkins isn't really an atheist - he's "almost certain." - which makes him a nervous agnostic fence-sitter publicity hound who's trying to have it both ways so that if god does exist, hopefully god won't be as pissed off with him as with the real atheists.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Calydor ( 739835 )

        So, if I think there may be some truth to the theory that our universe is a simulation, and take it a step further to say we're some super-advanced civilization's version of The Sims - are the players not effectively equal to gods?

        'Atheist' is the closest descriptor you have to 'I believe in science', being convinced the truth lies with the big bang, evolution etc. - yet the agnostic can't rule out some kind of higher power that may nudge things in specific directions without getting as involved as gods ten

  • I'd be happy if they flagged all the shit like the flat-earth videos, the "spirit science" bullshit, and all the rest of the mystical anti-science garbage that pollutes Youtube like a punchbowl full of turds.

  • It's actually funny how /. reports on censorship when they have their own censorship is implemented. Say one bad thing about Linux and your karma is reduced to bad.

    • It's actually funny how /. reports on censorship when they have their own censorship is implemented. Say one bad thing about Linux and your karma is reduced to bad.

      That's not slashdot - that's the users.

    • Bullshit.
  • Youtube has no credibility on important news topics and critical content covered by the libertarians-paleoconservatives trying to stem various forms of genocide. The ideological libertarians of classical liberalism, not the apologist hijackers of crony capitalists.

  • Ah /. (Score:3)

    by GrahamJ ( 241784 ) on Sunday June 18, 2017 @05:27PM (#54643749)

    Pretty much every comment here is "They'll remove things they shouldn't!" or "They won't remove things they should!"

    Maybe we should let them actually do something before deciding if they're doing it wrong or not.

    Personally I'd rather err on the side of removing content that incites violence.

  • We don't need the Google bird-brains thinking they can restrict free-speech to ensure free-speech.

    What we do need is a lot more 500lb bombs killings the people who are throwing gay men off the roofs of five story buildings.

