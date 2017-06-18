How Can Businesses Close 'The Cybersecurity Gap'? (venturebeat.com) 42
Companies can't find enough qualified security personnel, and fixing it requires "a fundamental shift in how businesses recruit, hire, and keep security talent," according to a VentureBeat article by an Intermedia security executive: The trickle of security students emerging from post-secondary schools may not be fully prepared to tackle complicated security issues -- what we need are people who can protect businesses environments from everything from spam and BYOD vulnerabilities to complex threats like APTs and spear phishing. Second, certain companies may not know what to look for in a professional. Third, when skilled professionals are hired, they can often be overworked to the point where they don't have the time to keep up with the latest developments in the field -- and even in their own security tools... The fundamental problem facing the skills gap, however, is that there aren't enough people coming into the field to begin with. Here, companies need to do two things: step-up their advocacy when it comes to promoting cybersecurity careers, and look internally for employees who have the skills and desire to take on a security position but need the training and support to succeed...
Finally, businesses need to recognize that security threats today go well beyond just one department. Every employee should be responsible for knowing what to look for in an attack, how to report a suspected threat, and how they can simply disengage from content and files they deem suspicious. Basic security training needs to become a part of the onboarding process for any employee -- especially for those in the C-Suite, where a greater number of spear-phishing attacks occur.
The article also cites a study which found "about a quarter of all cybersecurity positions are left unfilled for about six months."
General "Buck" Turgidson: (Score:3)
More H1B's anyone? (Score:3)
It doesn't matter if they know nothing, as long as the manager gets his bonus and is gone before the fallout of their crappy work becomes clear.
Do the basics... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
...so in other words, hire someone competent while you empty out the storage locker?
When I cleared out the storage closet for a local hospital, I found a 56" plasma TV that cost $10K brand new and was "lost" for seven years because it was buried in 600-sqft of IT crap. When I brought it to the attention of the IT manager, he had his IT guys test it and then put it up on the wall that it was originally supposed to go on.
:/
Re: (Score:2)
Was that just before they fired you three months early because you were doing the janitor's work?
Nope. I finished the one-year contract three months ahead of schedule and fired myself. Thank God that I did. I've never worked in a hostile environment where every single person hated the IT department. I had to point out to everyone that I was a contractor and I was there to help them.
Re: (Score:2)
the basics should start by looking at your identity and identity management, if you are reliant on network security you have already lost.
I'm sure identity management is quite effective against SMBv1.
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/3185535/guidelines-for-blocking-specific-firewall-ports-to-prevent-smb-traffic-from-leaving-the-corporate-environment [microsoft.com]
Fund education, talk to educators (Score:2)
Ensure they have the software and tools that are needed over the short courses to allow students in the USA to transition to the workforce.
People outside the USA will have no loyalty to the USA and only work for money or to help their faith/cult/own government.
Thats not good for US security.
Its very hard to find out what some foreigner did in their own nation for years. What complex issues do they bring to you
Re: (Score:2)
Ensure they have the software and tools that are needed over the short courses to allow students in the USA to transition to the workforce.
Be careful not to be too specific on what tools to use. My community college taught all flavors of Java because local technology companies insisted that they wanted C/C++ programmers with Visual Studio experience and there was no money to renew the Microsoft site license. The dean offered to teach C/C++ under Linux but the administration stuck to the surveys. When the site license got renewed, none of the computers could run Visual Studio
.NET (the latest and the greatest at the time). The dean had us boot
Re: (Score:2)
"Talk to university and vocational education staff around the USA. Tell them what you need."
They have... They want high skilled people that will accept very low wages and not complain about it.
There are skilled people out there, the companies dont want to pay for them.
Re: (Score:2)
No need to pay university wages to people who have only done vocational courses.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's just a left handed way of asking that all candidates be good bullshitters. I just consider: I do have more than five years experience claiming experience that I don't have, decades, if you get down to it.
5 years at something six months old...translated...tell me 'sweet little lies', but no big ones (stern voice).
It's one of the more honest things employers put in job ads. It's one of the most basic things you can just have or not (effective bullshitting). It would suck to find it was a job requi
Re: (Score:2)
That's just a left handed way of asking that all candidates be good bullshitters. That's just a left handed way of asking that all candidates be good bullshitters.
It's a right handed way for technology companies to claim to the government that they can't find qualified Americans to hire and need to hire foreign workers instead. Never mind that foreign workers are any more qualified than American workers.
Re: (Score:2)
Any type of infrastructure management is NEVER a cost center. It can easily charged back to the user(s) of the infrastructure as a cost of doing business. So if a company always looks at IT management as a cost center, then they are doing their books wrong as they can easily charge back the cost to the users of the infrastructure.
Re: (Score:2)
I've seen them capitalize IT. Called the entire expense system R&D. For about a decade, then sold the place, the worthless 'steaming pile' of software and the loan, to an even bigger group of vultures.
I think I personally lasted about two years...undeleting files off the state regulators scratch floppy disk when asked to print a file...good times. Never found anything I could trade on, just more sleaze, and the real dirt on 'the partners'.
Re: (Score:2)
That will be their made in the USA public face if they ever have to face congress for hours of questions.
Any questions will be taken back to their team.
Multinational brands do that a lot. Just enough expert staff in the USA to comply and win contracts.
They don't need or want low or mid level US staff if most of the work can be
Never shortages, or surpluses, only at arbitrary p (Score:2)
You can have all the diamonds, gold, and tungsten, you want, when you pay the market price. The same is true for labor. Eventually, people will stop doing what they were doing, and start doing what you want them to do, if you pay them enough.
Eventually, everything evens out when prices become high enough, new producers come on-line, and new (consumable?) resources are discovered, or extraction method are invented. How long does it take for someone to become a security expert? Five years? At least with human
I have the answer and it is a SIMPLE answer. (Score:2)
Want to close the Cybersecurity gap? It is very easy.
STOP BEING CHEAP ASSHOLES AND START PAYING FOR REAL SKILLED IT PROFESSIONALS.
This means the IT department on it's own Makes MORE than the CTO does. Yes the guys that are actively fighting the bad guys deserve a LOT more than the waste of space in the executive seat. Quadruple your IT budget, Start actually buying real fucking equipment and real security suites and software. Hire PROVEN EXPERTS that cost a lot of money.
InfoSEC that is effective is NO
Re: (Score:2)
Removed unnecessary clause:
That and kick the CTO and CFO in the nuts, both those assholes deserve a good hard kick in the groin any time
Well for starters they can stop (Score:2)
Does your business even NEED to be digital? (Score:3)
That's the first thing you should probably consider. Is the cost of physical paperwork and security less than the cost of implementing proper cybersecurity?
I see so many businesses trying to go digital when it's horribly obvious that they have no business doing so nor would their business actually benefit from such a thing.
One way to fix this (Score:2)
If your company wants US customers invest in US staff that are cleared to work in the USA.
Cover contractors too and ensure most of the security staff have a full, legal background in the USA.
That would fund US tech education, make US education responsive to the needs of US tech firms and create jobs in clearing staff background work.
Not a criminal? Loyal to the USA? Not on social media doing things that are not legal?
That would open a pat
Bollocks, this reactionar approach is simply wrong (Score:2)
Meaning abstraction makes security harder as there will be proportionally less people understanding the system compared to all p