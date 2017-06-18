Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Education Security IT

How Can Businesses Close 'The Cybersecurity Gap'? (venturebeat.com) 42

Posted by EditorDavid from the help-that's-hard-to-hire dept.
Companies can't find enough qualified security personnel, and fixing it requires "a fundamental shift in how businesses recruit, hire, and keep security talent," according to a VentureBeat article by an Intermedia security executive: The trickle of security students emerging from post-secondary schools may not be fully prepared to tackle complicated security issues -- what we need are people who can protect businesses environments from everything from spam and BYOD vulnerabilities to complex threats like APTs and spear phishing. Second, certain companies may not know what to look for in a professional. Third, when skilled professionals are hired, they can often be overworked to the point where they don't have the time to keep up with the latest developments in the field -- and even in their own security tools... The fundamental problem facing the skills gap, however, is that there aren't enough people coming into the field to begin with. Here, companies need to do two things: step-up their advocacy when it comes to promoting cybersecurity careers, and look internally for employees who have the skills and desire to take on a security position but need the training and support to succeed...

Finally, businesses need to recognize that security threats today go well beyond just one department. Every employee should be responsible for knowing what to look for in an attack, how to report a suspected threat, and how they can simply disengage from content and files they deem suspicious. Basic security training needs to become a part of the onboarding process for any employee -- especially for those in the C-Suite, where a greater number of spear-phishing attacks occur.
The article also cites a study which found "about a quarter of all cybersecurity positions are left unfilled for about six months."

How Can Businesses Close 'The Cybersecurity Gap'? More | Reply

How Can Businesses Close 'The Cybersecurity Gap'?

Comments Filter:

  • General "Buck" Turgidson: (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Sunday June 18, 2017 @07:36PM (#54644245)
    Mr. President, we must not allow a mineshaft gap!

  • More H1B's anyone? (Score:3)

    by johanw ( 1001493 ) on Sunday June 18, 2017 @07:39PM (#54644261)

    It doesn't matter if they know nothing, as long as the manager gets his bonus and is gone before the fallout of their crappy work becomes clear.

  • One network port at a time.
  • Talk to university and vocational education staff around the USA. Tell them what you need.
    Ensure they have the software and tools that are needed over the short courses to allow students in the USA to transition to the workforce.

    People outside the USA will have no loyalty to the USA and only work for money or to help their faith/cult/own government.
    Thats not good for US security.
    Its very hard to find out what some foreigner did in their own nation for years. What complex issues do they bring to you

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      Ensure they have the software and tools that are needed over the short courses to allow students in the USA to transition to the workforce.

      Be careful not to be too specific on what tools to use. My community college taught all flavors of Java because local technology companies insisted that they wanted C/C++ programmers with Visual Studio experience and there was no money to renew the Microsoft site license. The dean offered to teach C/C++ under Linux but the administration stuck to the surveys. When the site license got renewed, none of the computers could run Visual Studio .NET (the latest and the greatest at the time). The dean had us boot

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Lumpy ( 12016 )

      "Talk to university and vocational education staff around the USA. Tell them what you need."

      They have... They want high skilled people that will accept very low wages and not complain about it.

      There are skilled people out there, the companies dont want to pay for them.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AHuxley ( 892839 )
        Then talk to the vocational education people and churn more useful low wage tech people out.
        No need to pay university wages to people who have only done vocational courses.

  • You can have all the diamonds, gold, and tungsten, you want, when you pay the market price. The same is true for labor. Eventually, people will stop doing what they were doing, and start doing what you want them to do, if you pay them enough.

    Eventually, everything evens out when prices become high enough, new producers come on-line, and new (consumable?) resources are discovered, or extraction method are invented. How long does it take for someone to become a security expert? Five years? At least with human

  • Want to close the Cybersecurity gap? It is very easy.

    STOP BEING CHEAP ASSHOLES AND START PAYING FOR REAL SKILLED IT PROFESSIONALS.

    This means the IT department on it's own Makes MORE than the CTO does. Yes the guys that are actively fighting the bad guys deserve a LOT more than the waste of space in the executive seat. Quadruple your IT budget, Start actually buying real fucking equipment and real security suites and software. Hire PROVEN EXPERTS that cost a lot of money.

    InfoSEC that is effective is NO

    • Removed unnecessary clause:

      That and kick the CTO and CFO in the nuts, both those assholes deserve a good hard kick in the groin any time

  • campaigning for cuts to education so they can translate them into tax cuts. Then they can provide training, better pay and actual career paths. Why should anyone care about security in a job they're gonna have for 2 years before they have to leave to find better pay before inflation eats their earnings?

  • That's the first thing you should probably consider. Is the cost of physical paperwork and security less than the cost of implementing proper cybersecurity?

    I see so many businesses trying to go digital when it's horribly obvious that they have no business doing so nor would their business actually benefit from such a thing.

  • Make every US security position have some national standard.
    If your company wants US customers invest in US staff that are cleared to work in the USA.
    Cover contractors too and ensure most of the security staff have a full, legal background in the USA.
    That would fund US tech education, make US education responsive to the needs of US tech firms and create jobs in clearing staff background work.
    Not a criminal? Loyal to the USA? Not on social media doing things that are not legal?
    That would open a pat
  • Programming gets easier with increasing abstraction, thus allowing the engineering portion to grow, but the haphazard, ever increasing abstraction also grows the attack surface - and you can't abstract vulnerabilities away as you can abstract away simple programming tasks. To find exploits in a system, you first need to *know* *most* the abstractions in and out in the first place.

    Meaning abstraction makes security harder as there will be proportionally less people understanding the system compared to all p

Slashdot Top Deals

Unix will self-destruct in five seconds... 4... 3... 2... 1...

Close