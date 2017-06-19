E-Commerce's Biggest Obstacle May Be Slow Postal Services (thestreet.com) 25
Long-time Slashdot reader rudy_wayne writes: J.C. Penney CEO Marvin Ellison recently said that e-commerce companies' biggest challenge is that they are all expanding their businesses and pushing for faster delivery, but UPS, Fedex and especially the United States Postal Service aren't able to keep up, at least not at same cost that exists today, because they're not increasing their delivery capacity at the same rate e-commerce is growing, He said this will cause a supply and demand issue "that's going to be apparent here pretty soon."
Re: Easy solution. (Score:1)
Congratulations on not even reading the summary: "UPS, Fedex and especially the United States Postal Service aren't able to keep up"
Capacity or Cost? (Score:2)
For a long time the US postal service has been losing money, they posted a 5.6 billion loss in 2016. I think they would be more than happy to grow their service but can they grow in a way that is profitable for the USPS that doesn't cost more than e-commerce is willing to pay?
Re: (Score:2)
For a long time the US postal service has been losing money, they posted a 5.6 billion loss in 2016. I think they would be more than happy to grow their service but can they grow in a way that is profitable for the USPS that doesn't cost more than e-commerce is willing to pay?
Well, once they have their pension fully funded for the next 3 generations as legally mandated by Congress they will probably have enough money to expand capacity. Of course, growth=more workers=more pension, so they would probably have to fund that as well which would slow their growth.
Re:Capacity or Cost? (Score:4, Insightful)
The 3-generation pension thing is a myth. They are simply required to fund the benefits that they promise existing workers given standard actuarial tables which estimate lifetime. I would like this rule extended to the entire government, as we are sitting on a liability time bomb. My beef with the treatment of the USPS is I don't think congress phased in the new rules slowly enough for the business to adjust - but no matter what it was going to be traumatic.
Re: (Score:2)
can they grow in a way that is profitable for the USPS that doesn't cost more than e-commerce is willing to pay?
In short, no. The USPS depends on a certain percentage of spam to exist. They also wouldn't exist without the deal to take small packages from UPS and FedEx. Without a federally-granted monopoly on delivering to your mailbox, the USPS would have gone away already, and good riddance. They are incompetent dickbags who do their best to only hire the dumbest people on the planet. Their autorouting system is so pathetic that it creates routing loops that can only be broken by deliberate human intervention. Their
Re: (Score:1)
Show me on the mail truck where the bad man touched you.
For less than the price of every firstborn male child in Egypt, you can mail a package via USPS. Unlike using UPS, it'll actually get there. More importantly, it'll get there without having been literally kicked through a warehouse by the purported "dumbest people on the planet" you claim the USPS employs.
And ultimately, fuck you, because media mail.
Re: (Score:3)
They are incompetent dickbags who do their best to only hire the dumbest people on the planet. Their autorouting system is so pathetic that it creates routing loops that can only be broken by deliberate human intervention. Their hours are garbage that robs the nation of productivity by expecting people to run their errands at the same time that their employer expects them to work. They suffer no penalties for failure, and there is no accountability. Every single package is scanned and the data handed to the government as part of the spying-on-citizens program.
It's like you've never actually had a package delivery attempt by FedEx or UPS. lol
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
If you would comment on the article instead of spewing non-related political flame-bait, perhaps you wouldn't be downmodded. Also, the "moderators" on this site aren't some demi-gods, they are users like you and me. The only difference is that they have a good standing in the community and thus are awarded points to moderate the site.
Posting as an AC and not being on topic will ensure that you never get to moderate.
TL;DR: You are not being censored because of your political views. You are being downmodded b
You know how many of them can solve that? (Score:2)
Make in-store pickup really, really fast. Many brick and mortar stores make it too slow. So that is one of the main reasons why they are losing out to Amazon. If it takes half a day or more from me hitting "buy" on the site and the local store putting together the order, that's too slow for what it is. Most of the time I go into brick and mortar stores in our area, they don't have that much volume. There's no excuse for them to be slow. As far as I'm concerned, they're slitting their throats while Amazon si
Re: (Score:2)
Is it really a problem? (Score:2)