Amazon Plans Cuts to Shed Whole Foods' Pricey Image (bloomberg.com) 64
When Amazon completes its acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will try to keep the grocer's reputation for premium fresh foods while cutting prices to shed its "Whole Paycheck" image. From a report: Amazon expects to reduce headcount and change inventory to lower prices and make Whole Foods competitive with Wal-Mart Stores and other big-box retailers, according to a person with knowledge of the company's grocery plans. That included potentially using technology to eliminate cashiers. Amazon, known for its competitive prices, is trying to attract more low- and middle-income shoppers with its grocery push. The Seattle-based company already offers discounted Amazon Prime memberships for people receiving government assistance and is part of a pilot program to deliver groceries to food-stamp recipients.
New flash... (Score:2)
Is Amazon profitable yet? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
As I recall, Bezos is pumping money back in to acquisitions and expanding the company and pumping the stock price, but are the actually profitable yet?
AWS, Amazon's cloud service, is hugely profitable. The rest of the company is a game of musical chairs. When the music stops and shareholders take notice, expect Amazon to crash hard.
Re: Is Amazon profitable yet? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeh, this is really sad - WholeFoods for all that it is pricy as hell also sells a bunch of really good quality things that you can't easily get elsewhere. Turning it into yet another Safeway is a real shame.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
OTOH, perhaps they knew how to run it and that is why they sold it. I have seen companies been sold because they knew what they where doing.
Change or die (Score:3)
Why am I not surprised the first action upon acquiring a new company is to fire everybody who might know how to run it?
Whole Foods has been in considerable trouble recently so it's pretty clear the folks in charge of Whole foods did not know how to run it. The company found an untapped niche where they were a first mover. The competition has significantly caught up and so it's harder to get away with charging for $6 "asparagus water".
And yes there will be headcount cuts, at least at first. Almost any time two companies merge there are some redundant positions. Furthermore Whole Foods has a cost structure that is not wor
That's why people shop there (Score:1)
People go to Whole Foods to GET AWAY from lower class people. If I want cheap prices, I'll go to Walmart and deal with the trash that shops there.
Lowering the prices too much will turn Whole Foods into trash. What Amazon needs to be doing instead is leveraging Whole Foods name for home grocery delivery and lowering the prices if you choose that option.
Re:That's why people shop there (Score:5, Insightful)
just because you have money doesnt make you decent (as your post proves)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: That's why people shop there (Score:1)
Depends on how many Whole Foods are in DC. He may finally have pissed off the elite and will be bitch-slapped with some trust busting measures because of it.
Don't piss of the wrong demigods!
Re:That's why people shop there (Score:4, Insightful)
There's unfortunately little you can do. No matter where you go, the trash is shopping there.
Re: (Score:2)
The Whole Paycheck Image is what sells... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
There's a TV show in Britain called [slashdot.org]http://www.bbc.co.uk/food/prog... [bbc.co.uk] . They take a family and swap some of their expensive brands for generic articles (and disguise the packaging so they can't see). A lot of the time they actually prefer the cheaper stuff, at least when they don't know about it.
Re: (Score:2)
Who do you think is gonna win that fight?
Bezos is destroying the thing he just paid billions for. Does 'Whole Foods' own any real estate?
Oh (Score:3)
They want to turn Whole Foods into Wegmans?
I'm... actually okay with that.
Carry on.
One of the reasons I pay extra at whole foods (Score:2, Funny)
is so I don't have to deal with Walmart customers. Eleventy billion fucking kids running around, white trash screaming at each other, etc.
At least with Whole Foods, we get a whole different level of douchebag, but they're not likely to be carrying guns or knives and anxious to prove how badass they are.
I just want my fucking couscous, you stupid cunt. Get the fuck out of my way.
Austin Texas is different from Texas (Score:2)
You do realize Whole Foods started in Texas
Austin Texas. A small bubble of something close to sanity surrounded by the rest of the lunacy that is Texas. Austin isn't much like the rest of the state. They call it weird but it's only really weird if you compare it to the rest of Texas. For people like me who visit Austin regularly but don't live in Texas, it isn't weird at all.
Improve the back-end (Score:2)
I expect the first thing Amazon will change is the back-end distribution system. This is something Amazon knows better than pretty much anyone else, especially for non-perishables, which is probably more than half the store.
Re: (Score:2)
I expect them to cut people and wages. I also expect them to cut hours of people who work there, so the people who work there now will need foodstamps.
Perhaps the thing that Amazon is trying to do is getting the foodstamps from their employees, They see them getting all that free monies and they want that.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps the thing that Amazon is trying to do is getting the foodstamps from their employees, They see them getting all that free monies and they want that.
For their employees. Many times when people get a job at Walmart they are given food stamp and welfare forms during orientation.
These programs are a direct subsidy to these corporations, so they do not have to pay their employees a living wage.
So Whole Foods going from Whole Paycheck (Score:2)
A burden liften. (Score:1)
The Seattle-based company already offers discounted Amazon Prime memberships for people receiving government assistance and is part of a pilot program to deliver groceries to food-stamp recipients.
Thereby making a hard life easier, and making things more equal.
Eliminate cashiers (Score:2)
No. When I go to a physical establishment, I expect that experience to include one interaction with an employee. Self-checkout is the wrong solution to a problem retailers created: not having enough checkouts open. If you want me to do use self-checkout, thereby doing an employee's job, I want an employee discount. Stop pushing this on customers as if it's some miraculous reverse-ATM.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
When you spend 8 hours bagging other people's groceries you can get an employee discount.
When you spend 3 minutes bagging your own groceries you can get the enjoyment of faster check-out.
Re: (Score:1)
Horrible article - its just guessing with no facts (Score:2)
The article is click bait. As stated in the article, Amazon has not confirmed ANY of the assertions made in the article.
Amazon doesn't get Whole Foods (Score:2)
Price matters (Score:2)
This group doesn't intersect with WallMart shoppers, so why then would you want to compete with WallMart on price?
Because if Walmart offers good enough organic produce, price will win out. There seemingly are not enough Whole Foods customers who aren't willing to go elsewhere for their organic kale to keep the company afloat when they can get it from Costco or Kroger or yes even Walmart. Whole Foods had a niche when they were effectively the only ones selling organic foods. Now I can get that from nearly anywhere, often for a lot less money.
Re: (Score:2)
$13.7 billion (Score:1)
er... (Score:2)
...and the supermarket business just shit themselves.
So which will blink first:
- will the giant megacorp which seems to run magically profit-free manage to outcompete everyone in an industry where margins are already nearly zero?
- or will the high-capital, high-labor, complex grocery business finally be the anchor that drags amazon to a stop? Certainly Amazon's approach has revolutionized the sale of general consumer products but entering the world of products whose value ticks away (quickly) with the cloc
Uh oh. (Score:1)
Canary in the coal mine (Score:2)
As these ever so slightly upscale places g