Amazon Plans Cuts to Shed Whole Foods' Pricey Image

When Amazon completes its acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will try to keep the grocer's reputation for premium fresh foods while cutting prices to shed its "Whole Paycheck" image. From a report: Amazon expects to reduce headcount and change inventory to lower prices and make Whole Foods competitive with Wal-Mart Stores and other big-box retailers, according to a person with knowledge of the company's grocery plans. That included potentially using technology to eliminate cashiers. Amazon, known for its competitive prices, is trying to attract more low- and middle-income shoppers with its grocery push. The Seattle-based company already offers discounted Amazon Prime memberships for people receiving government assistance and is part of a pilot program to deliver groceries to food-stamp recipients.

  • Amazon is cheapening Whole Foods to be less than Trader Joe's but more like Safeway. As if we needed another Safeway in Silicon Valley.
    • As I recall, Bezos is pumping money back in to acquisitions and expanding the company and pumping the stock price, but are the actually profitable yet? I don't know that lowering prices (substantially) at WF is the move to make, but what do I know. The nearest WF is hundreds of miles away, so it's rare that I get to shop there.

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        As I recall, Bezos is pumping money back in to acquisitions and expanding the company and pumping the stock price, but are the actually profitable yet?

        AWS, Amazon's cloud service, is hugely profitable. The rest of the company is a game of musical chairs. When the music stops and shareholders take notice, expect Amazon to crash hard.

    • Yeh, this is really sad - WholeFoods for all that it is pricy as hell also sells a bunch of really good quality things that you can't easily get elsewhere. Turning it into yet another Safeway is a real shame.

      by guises ( 2423402 )
      Trader Joe's is substantially cheaper than Whole Foods right now. Cutting prices wouldn't be terrible, but it will likely come along with changing their inventory from the unique (and expensive) items which they have currently, to the staple brands that you can get at any grocery store. As you say: there's no need for another Safeway. (Or Kroger, or whatever. I've never been to a Safeway.)

  • That's why people shop there (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    People go to Whole Foods to GET AWAY from lower class people. If I want cheap prices, I'll go to Walmart and deal with the trash that shops there.

    Lowering the prices too much will turn Whole Foods into trash. What Amazon needs to be doing instead is leveraging Whole Foods name for home grocery delivery and lowering the prices if you choose that option.

  • I would venture that a big percentage of WF clientele shop there *because* of its high-price reputation. There are studies showing that people feel like they're getting a better quality product when they pay more for something, and that is almost certainly a big part of why people shop at WF. I suspect that trying to compete with Walmart is going to destroy the chain.

    • There's a TV show in Britain called [slashdot.org]http://www.bbc.co.uk/food/prog... [bbc.co.uk] . They take a family and swap some of their expensive brands for generic articles (and disguise the packaging so they can't see). A lot of the time they actually prefer the cheaper stuff, at least when they don't know about it.

    by thevirtualcat ( 1071504 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @10:52AM (#54647395)

    They want to turn Whole Foods into Wegmans?

    I'm... actually okay with that.

    Carry on.

  • One of the reasons I pay extra at whole foods (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    is so I don't have to deal with Walmart customers. Eleventy billion fucking kids running around, white trash screaming at each other, etc.

    At least with Whole Foods, we get a whole different level of douchebag, but they're not likely to be carrying guns or knives and anxious to prove how badass they are.

    I just want my fucking couscous, you stupid cunt. Get the fuck out of my way.

  • I expect the first thing Amazon will change is the back-end distribution system. This is something Amazon knows better than pretty much anyone else, especially for non-perishables, which is probably more than half the store.

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      I expect them to cut people and wages. I also expect them to cut hours of people who work there, so the people who work there now will need foodstamps.

      Perhaps the thing that Amazon is trying to do is getting the foodstamps from their employees, They see them getting all that free monies and they want that.

      • Perhaps the thing that Amazon is trying to do is getting the foodstamps from their employees, They see them getting all that free monies and they want that.

        For their employees. Many times when people get a job at Walmart they are given food stamp and welfare forms during orientation.

        These programs are a direct subsidy to these corporations, so they do not have to pay their employees a living wage.

  • To "No Paycheck" for many employees.

  • A burden liften. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The Seattle-based company already offers discounted Amazon Prime memberships for people receiving government assistance and is part of a pilot program to deliver groceries to food-stamp recipients.

    Thereby making a hard life easier, and making things more equal.

  • No. When I go to a physical establishment, I expect that experience to include one interaction with an employee. Self-checkout is the wrong solution to a problem retailers created: not having enough checkouts open. If you want me to do use self-checkout, thereby doing an employee's job, I want an employee discount. Stop pushing this on customers as if it's some miraculous reverse-ATM.

    • OTOH, I avoid establishments that don't have self checkout. Even if there is no line at the checkout, I will always use the self-check because I can scan and bag my groceries faster than the register jockey. I don't go grocery shopping for the "social experience". My goal when grocery shopping is to exchange symbolic currency units for tangible goods as efficiently as possible, not to make small talk about the sports or the weather or comment on my food choices or donate a dollar to charity.

      by MagicM ( 85041 )

      When you spend 8 hours bagging other people's groceries you can get an employee discount.

      When you spend 3 minutes bagging your own groceries you can get the enjoyment of faster check-out.

    • Amazon is working on automating checkout. If you want to interact with one employee maybe ask Amazon to make it a bikini model (don't look too close, might be a robot)

  • The article is click bait. As stated in the article, Amazon has not confirmed ANY of the assertions made in the article.

  • People that shop at Whole Foods are not price conscious, it is premium retailer aimed at well-off crowd. This group doesn't intersect with WallMart shoppers, so why then would you want to compete with WallMart on price?

    • This group doesn't intersect with WallMart shoppers, so why then would you want to compete with WallMart on price?

      Because if Walmart offers good enough organic produce, price will win out. There seemingly are not enough Whole Foods customers who aren't willing to go elsewhere for their organic kale to keep the company afloat when they can get it from Costco or Kroger or yes even Walmart. Whole Foods had a niche when they were effectively the only ones selling organic foods. Now I can get that from nearly anywhere, often for a lot less money.

    • Now that "organic" has gone mainstream and available everywhere, the image of Whole Foods as a retailer for the "not price conscious" is exactly the image they are trying to shed
  • What I find surprising is that Amazon got Whole Foods for the low low price of $13.7 billion, the same price as a 1 lb bag of organic quinoa.

  • ...and the supermarket business just shit themselves.

    So which will blink first:
    - will the giant megacorp which seems to run magically profit-free manage to outcompete everyone in an industry where margins are already nearly zero?
    - or will the high-capital, high-labor, complex grocery business finally be the anchor that drags amazon to a stop? Certainly Amazon's approach has revolutionized the sale of general consumer products but entering the world of products whose value ticks away (quickly) with the cloc

  • Amazon bought a company and are now trying to completely change that company's branding. This does not smell like a success story.
  • For the death of the middle class. Hear me out on this one. As Whole Foods and other over priced chains are a good indicator of a shrinking middle class. Middle Class people want to feel upscale and are willing to pay for it. They don't make enough money to source their own food stuffs like a billionaire or even a multi millionaire might, but they make enough to eat Organic (which is a fancy way of saying no pesticides in your food and no BHT in your packaging).

    As these ever so slightly upscale places g

