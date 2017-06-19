Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft, Accenture Team Up On Blockchain-based Digital ID Network (reuters.com) 11

Posted by msmash from the mammoth-ID-system dept.
Accenture and Microsoft are teaming up to build a digital ID network using blockchain technology, as part of a United Nations-supported project to provide legal identification to 1.1 billion people worldwide with no official documents. From a report: The companies unveiled a prototype of the network on Monday at the UN headquarters in New York during the second summit of ID2020, a public-private consortium promoting the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goal of providing legal identity for everyone on the planet. The project aims to help individuals such as refugees prove who they are in order to gain access to basic services such as education and healthcare. Blockchain, first developed as a public ledger of all transactions in the digital currency bitcoin, is increasingly being used to securely track data in other fields.

