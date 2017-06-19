Microsoft, Accenture Team Up On Blockchain-based Digital ID Network (reuters.com) 21
Accenture and Microsoft are teaming up to build a digital ID network using blockchain technology, as part of a United Nations-supported project to provide legal identification to 1.1 billion people worldwide with no official documents. From a report: The companies unveiled a prototype of the network on Monday at the UN headquarters in New York during the second summit of ID2020, a public-private consortium promoting the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goal of providing legal identity for everyone on the planet. The project aims to help individuals such as refugees prove who they are in order to gain access to basic services such as education and healthcare. Blockchain, first developed as a public ledger of all transactions in the digital currency bitcoin, is increasingly being used to securely track data in other fields.
So this is truly a test: Can strong enough cryptography overcome complete lack of confidence in counterparties.
Math is math. I don't know this particular project but what the "blockchain" would allow you to do is to create a history for those people who need it.
The key point of worry is control of the passphrase. Say I make an unbreakable passphrase = "Bernie and Donald sitting in a tree k i s s i n g. First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Hillary in a baby carriage."
What happens if I forget it?
What happens if I give it to somebody else (stupidity, blackmail, whatever)
IBM was in this business in the 1930s in Europe.
Previous article https://politics.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org] about almost 200,000,000 US voters' info leaking. Next it's going to go global. Bad idea.
On one side, we have Microsoft, mass data collector who from Windows 8 started force feeding ads, private data extraction (see list here : https://docs.microsoft.com/en-... [microsoft.com]), also force feeding updates, lying about the nature of a number of their updates (categorized "critical" which includes a new ad server?!?) and their trying to force feed upgrades from Windows 7 (now trusting updates to windows 7 is a
"Without an identity you can't access education, financial services, healthcare, you name it. You are disenfranchised and marginalized from society," David Treat, a managing director in Accenture's financial services practice, said in an interview.
And with one, you can't "start a new life." You can't leave the mistakes of youth behind. You can't hide from crazed ex's. You can't slough off whatever it is that has made your life untenable or even hazardous in order to begin again.
