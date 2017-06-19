Ethiopia's Coffee Is the Latest Victim of Climate Change (theverge.com) 158
According to a study published today in Nature Plants, by the end of this century, increasing temperatures could make it impossible to grow coffee in about half of Ethiopia's coffee-growing regions. "That's because Arabica coffee trees (which are grown in Ethiopia) require pretty mild temperatures to survive, ideally between 59 to 75 degree Fahrenheit," reports The Verge. "Climate projections show that Ethiopia will generally become warmer and drier, and that means that 40 to 60 percent of areas where coffee is currently grown won't be suitable to grow the beans, the study says." From the report: In fact, climate change is already hurting Ethiopia's coffee growers: days and nights are already warmer, and the weather is more unpredictable and extreme. Hot days are hotter and rainy days are rainier. That leads to more unpredictable harvests and it hurts the local economy. Ethiopia is Africa's biggest coffee producer and the world's fifth largest coffee exporter, with 15 million Ethiopians living off coffee farming. Climate change risks disrupting the country's future. But there is a way Ethiopia can brace for its brewing troubles. The study found that rising temperatures will turn swaths of land at higher elevation into just the right places to grow coffee in the future. In fact, coffee farming could increase four fold if plantations are moved uphill, the study says. But to do that, the country needs to prepare: millions of farmers can't just take their crops and move to land they don't own. You need careful planning.
The Yucatan peninsula went from 1.2 million people, with scientists, politicians, and surprisingly advanced civilization at the time, to just over 100k in less than 100 years.
Over 10x that many people have moved to the US, legal and otherwise, in much less than the past 100 years. I think we have better tools to deal with the problem than the Mayans did.
Cheap coffee products (Score:3)
Coffee production in Vietnam https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Vietnam invested in a lot of different farming crops, so did a lot of other nations. A global flood of cheap and quality coffee now exists from many different nations.
Other nations have learned how to do all the different coffee crops and are selling on the open market.
Lots of nations saw coffee prices and helped their farmers into a cash crop. Some made quality, some went for a lot of low cost production.
Consumers want a low cost product too, so costs are been pushed down. A low price still keeps farmers in work so different nations flood the coffee market with well planned plantations.
Other nations did the planning, used their best experts over the years and can now produce at a lower cost.
Its not the weather, its just classic competition and having much better experts.
This is stupid (Score:5, Insightful)
The study itself says "In fact, coffee farming could increase four fold if plantations are moved uphill, "
FOUR FOLD.
Yet, the headline is about how some coffee fields will be too hot.
Perhaps a more fair headline would be "Climate change displacing Ethiopian Coffee farmers, but will increase their productivity fourfold."?
If they move.
IF.
It's not stupid; there's plenty of room for everything and there will always be. However, humans and their infrastructure are very slow to move. That's what the whole climate change problem is about: the climate is changing faster than normal human society (and nature for that matter) can adapt. It's all about the speed of things.
Ok,.... (Score:1)
And the dinosaurs are dead and the glaciers retreated... if only the planets temperature had remained constant... we would not be having these arguments on the internet...
Warmer climate means less extreme weather, not mor (Score:1, Insightful)
A warmer climate means LESS extremes in weather, because as the temperature grows more water vapor enters the system and it acts on a damper (ha!) for really extreme weather.
So far we have witnessed that first hand, being in an epic lull [forbes.com] in terms of major hurricanes hitting the U.S..
It is so sad to see so many be taken in by such obvious fear-mongering, devoid even of what little real science we do know describes how the Earth works in reality... dry portions of the earth are not caused by heat, they care
In some alternate universe where warmer, more humid are doesn't == more tornadoes, hurricanes in the summer, and more blizzards in the winter.
Talk about burying the lede (Score:5, Insightful)
"Scientists project climate change could increase coffee production in Ethiopia fourfold."
But that probably wouldn't get as many clicks.
And back to today's farm owner. What if, like many farmers (especially in Ethiopia I'm guessing), they're just barely making it - they don't have enough money to buy the uphill land, which is
Re: (Score:3)
Coffee has never been an indigenous subsistence crop in Ethiopia. In fact, the growth of coffee farming in Ethiopia has probably contributed to malnutrition there, as people stop growing the food they traditionally ate and start growing coffee for export instead.
The rich corporate fucks set up the banana republic operation decades ago. People in this discussion carrying on about the excellent exotic Ethiopian coffee are contributors to the repression.
100 years ago probably almost nobody at all in Ethiopia were growing coffee, because it's a modern cash crop.
So the severe social upheaval has already happened.
Plus: Ethiopia? It's been a hellish 'trouble spot' on the horn of Africa for decades. Not as bad there as in Eritrea, but it's a place with pretty severe social upheaval that doesn't have that much to do with the climate.
Deforestation has NOTHING to do with it (Score:2)
Fossil water consumption, deforestation etc etc. The impact a doubling of population every 25 years can have on an environment is so far in excess to what the relative steady global warming can do it's almost laughable.
But you are allowed to talk about global warming, you have to pretend population growth is irrelevant.
Talk about an asshole victim (Score:2)
Stop China, India and the Russian Federation (Score:2)
You're senseless then. We're now growing pineapples in North Florida without bothering with freeze protection. Pineapples are very cold-sensitive, but the last couple of winters here would have counted as warm for Central Florida.
It's not extrapolation if there is a mechanistic explanation.
Re:Correct! (Score:4, Insightful)
It's not extrapolation if there is a mechanistic explanation.
In 1900 there was a mechanistic explanation why NYC would have horse manure six feet deep on all the streets.
Re: Correct! (Score:4, Funny)
I take it you've never been to New York.
Re: (Score:2)
We have a similar situation now: it's looking like the whole world will be six feet deep in proverbial horse shit (AGW/climate change/whatever phrase you like) if we don't adopt the proverbial car (new power generation techniques).
Extrapolations 80 years into the future often look ridiculous because of some fundamental shift (in technology, policy, etc.). Visions of the future before the transistor (or active matrix/LCD-based screens, or CCDs, or...) was invented
Re: (Score:3)
we'll be doing something differently by then
Unless we'll be actively removing CO2 from the atmosphere, it will still be there in 80 years.
Re:Correct! (Score:4, Insightful)
un-desertify the Sahara and planted trees throughout the whole thing
There would be people screeching about the damage to the Sahara desert's indigenous flora and fauna.
Re: (Score:3)
You make an excellent point:
Please point out in the historical record where you can show people were saying "there are lots of other good reasons to stop using horses".
Re:Correct! (Score:4, Insightful)
Perfect. Then, let's mark the projected date of this coffee calamity on a calendar and see how it plays out.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
If they're already observing an impact from climate change, that's not extrapolation.
We are also seeing the impact of wider adoption of solar panels because of lower prices. If you project the price drop forward, within a decade they will actually go negative, and solar companies will PAY YOU to have panels installed on your roof.
If we are already observing the price declining, that's not extrapolation.
Predictable results (Score:4, Insightful)
This alarmism is based on an extrapolation of current conditions [xkcd.com]. Extrapolations 80 years into the future have a long history of looking laughably silly in hindsight.
The snow on Kilimanjaro was predicted [masslive.com] to disappear by 2015 or thereabouts.
Of course, it actually didn't [wordpress.com].
Science is all about forming hypotheses, then making falsifiable predictions.
What testable predictions do we have for Ethiopian coffee? What year will coffee be untenable as a crop?
Wait a couple of years and see if these predictions are correct - sounds like a valid test of climate change.
What's the problem with doing that?
(If you don't like waiting years, then let's look at previous testable predictions and see how well they held up. Anyone have a list of testable predictions?)
90% of the snow and ice cap on Kilimanjaro is gone.
Re:Predictable results (Score:4, Insightful)
More processing power, models refined over the decades for more accurate forecasting.
...And they *STILL* can't get the computer climate models to even somewhat-accurately track *PAST* climate changes!
WTF makes anyone think that their predictions about *future* climate changes are any more reliable?
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
Any links that current climate models can not track historical ones?
...
Popper was among history's best at philosophy of society and state. He was, unfortunately, never all that good at philosophy of science, which is a pity because so many people love to pretend he was (mostly the ones who can use him to deny science they find inconvenient unfortunately).
Philosophy is a fairly broad discipline with many specializations within it. While they all share certain core skills - being good, or even great, at one does not predict you will be good at another. Indeed, all too often thos
Extrapolations 80 years into the future have a long history of looking laughably silly in hindsight.
So the result could be worse than the models predict?
Yes. the models are not the issue, The interpretation, neither. Publishing is.
If we can mot manage a rapid change in CO2 exhaust, we as a species are basically doomed.
However I believe we will manage. Even rogue states like the USA will soon switch dramatically.
We won't be able to save most of the pacific islands but can still welcome the refugees.
This alarmism is based on an extrapolation of current conditions [xkcd.com]
I realize xkcd goes over the heads of many people, but the *joke* is that if you reduce the sample size enough (in this case, down to 2 days), you can make an extrapolation say whatever you want. If you need it explained in a webcomic, here you go [smbc-comics.com].
We have detailed climate data going back to 1850 [wikipedia.org], which means an 80 year extrapolation into the future isn't exactly a shot in the dark.
For the first time in years I haven't had any allergies this spring.
Thanks, Trump!
That last one is still the most likely single scenario for world war 3. Water is scarce, and getting scarcer as it has to be divided among an ever larger population.
Hitherto a lot of technology like desalination plants haven't made economic sense since the cost of using it was higher than the cost of just outsourcing your farming to somewhere else with more rain. Now those things are, ever more, starting to make sense because even just enough to drink is becoming a problem.
More importantly though, your text
One nuclear plant shut down because it thought it hadn't received an update from the temperature guages in over a hundred years.
Wow, who would've thunk we had nuclear power plants before we even figured out how to split the atom.
Erm... you seem to have misunderstood what I wrote. Nobody suggested the plant was over a hundred years old.
Y2K affected the ability of computers to understand dates - so they ended up thinking a datestamp from 2000 was from 1900, it didn't change the actual date. It was a storage-overflow bug, not a time machine.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Denier trolls will spam this article with fallacious arguments against climate change.
And supporter trolls with spam this article with fallacious arguments for climate change.
Sorry, but both sides are guilty here.
The problem, in fact, is that there are "sides" in the first place. We need to let honest, non-politicized, non-agenda-driven science speak for itself.
They're not fallacious. It has been evidence based since at least the 1970's. I remember discussing greenhouse gases in my HS Chemistry class.
Gravity is "just a theory". Jumped off a 20 story building to test it? If not, why not.
science is a method of inquiry, not a belief (Score:2, Insightful)
You're absolutely correct. However here's the problem with trying to get many people to understand this: the vast majority of people have no ability to even understand simple scientific abstracts, or even the news summaries written about them, let alone actually test anything. For many laymen it's a choice between bel
Forget it. Too many people and organizations have stakes in this matter by now to ever allow you to get any unbiased information. Let's just enjoy life 'til it's no longer possible on this planet, then lament how we could never have foreseen this. Just like we always do.
I mean, nobody could have foreseen what's going down in Syria, after all.
The problem, in fact, is that there are "sides" in the first place.
It's an entirely artificial debate that only exists in the US, thanks to large investments in "anti-climate change" agendas. The debate doesn't exist anywhere else because in other parts of the world just take the opinions of the vast majority of scientists (> 95%) on a matter in order to make informed decisions.
In combination with half-hearted attempts of most politicians worldwide, the primary effect in the long run will be that global warming will continue to accelerate, though it slow down a little b
