Earth

Ethiopia's Coffee Is the Latest Victim of Climate Change (theverge.com) 71

Posted by BeauHD from the dark-roast dept.
According to a study published today in Nature Plants, by the end of this century, increasing temperatures could make it impossible to grow coffee in about half of Ethiopia's coffee-growing regions. "That's because Arabica coffee trees (which are grown in Ethiopia) require pretty mild temperatures to survive, ideally between 59 to 75 degree Fahrenheit," reports The Verge. "Climate projections show that Ethiopia will generally become warmer and drier, and that means that 40 to 60 percent of areas where coffee is currently grown won't be suitable to grow the beans, the study says." From the report: In fact, climate change is already hurting Ethiopia's coffee growers: days and nights are already warmer, and the weather is more unpredictable and extreme. Hot days are hotter and rainy days are rainier. That leads to more unpredictable harvests and it hurts the local economy. Ethiopia is Africa's biggest coffee producer and the world's fifth largest coffee exporter, with 15 million Ethiopians living off coffee farming. Climate change risks disrupting the country's future. But there is a way Ethiopia can brace for its brewing troubles. The study found that rising temperatures will turn swaths of land at higher elevation into just the right places to grow coffee in the future. In fact, coffee farming could increase four fold if plantations are moved uphill, the study says. But to do that, the country needs to prepare: millions of farmers can't just take their crops and move to land they don't own. You need careful planning.

Ethiopia's Coffee Is the Latest Victim of Climate Change

  • Ball of fire (Score:2, Flamebait)

    by DigiShaman ( 671371 )

    T-ing it up huh? Oh fuck it, just show us more malnourished pot-bellied black children while you're at it. Dear God, we are Soooo snapping back to the 1980's. Un-fucking believable! Hah!

  • Cheap coffee products (Score:3)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @10:40PM (#54651817) Homepage Journal
    hurts the local economy.
    Coffee production in Vietnam https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
    Vietnam invested in a lot of different farming crops, so did a lot of other nations. A global flood of cheap and quality coffee now exists from many different nations.
    Other nations have learned how to do all the different coffee crops and are selling on the open market.
    Lots of nations saw coffee prices and helped their farmers into a cash crop. Some made quality, some went for a lot of low cost production.
    Consumers want a low cost product too, so costs are been pushed down. A low price still keeps farmers in work so different nations flood the coffee market with well planned plantations.
    Other nations did the planning, used their best experts over the years and can now produce at a lower cost.
    Its not the weather, its just classic competition and having much better experts.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      Consumers want a low cost product too, so costs are been pushed down.

      Life is too short to drink cheap swill.
      Kenya AA, Ugandan Elgon, Tanzanian Peaberry, Blue Java, just not the cheap organic acid juice from Central America.

  • This is stupid (Score:3, Interesting)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @10:51PM (#54651861) Journal

    The study itself says "In fact, coffee farming could increase four fold if plantations are moved uphill, "

    FOUR FOLD.

    Yet, the headline is about how some coffee fields will be too hot.

    Perhaps a more fair headline would be "Climate change displacing Ethiopian Coffee farmers, but will increase their productivity fourfold."?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If they move.

      IF.

  • And the dinosaurs are dead and the glaciers retreated... if only the planets temperature had remained constant... we would not be having these arguments on the internet...

  • Warmer climate means less extreme weather, not mor (Score:3, Informative)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @11:25PM (#54651957)

    A warmer climate means LESS extremes in weather, because as the temperature grows more water vapor enters the system and it acts on a damper (ha!) for really extreme weather.

    So far we have witnessed that first hand, being in an epic lull [forbes.com] in terms of major hurricanes hitting the U.S..

    It is so sad to see so many be taken in by such obvious fear-mongering, devoid even of what little real science we do know describes how the Earth works in reality... dry portions of the earth are not caused by heat, they care caused by local weather patterns that scrub moisture from the air before it reaches an area. The Antarctic even has a desert [nytimes.com] after all...

    And as mentioned - why even fear anything when it means Ethiopia could simply shift where it grows the crops?? This is what I really don't get about fear mongering, the inability to realize just how good humans are at dealing with change, never mind change that takes place slowly over decades or centuries... why are you so scared of warming? The only thing there ever was to fear was runaway warming and we can see plainly that's not happening [scientificamerican.com] (requiring 10 times more CO2 than is currently in the atmosphere, even as countries are gradually ramping down emissions as the increase use of solar power...).

  • Talk about burying the lede (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SlaveToTheGrind ( 546262 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @11:28PM (#54651963)

    "Scientists project climate change could increase coffee production in Ethiopia fourfold."

    But that probably wouldn't get as many clicks.

    • Only IF the farms are moved. Coffee prices have quadrupled in the last 20 years, I assume you've already knocked down your house and started farming?

      • Coffee prices have quadrupled in the last 20 years

        Also, the number of elephants in Africa has tripled in the past six months!

