NYTimes: Move Over, Bitcoin. Ether Is the Digital Currency of the Moment. (nytimes.com) 37
An anonymous reader shares a report: The price of Bitcoin has hit record highs in recent months, more than doubling in price since the start of the year. Despite these gains, Bitcoin is on the verge of losing its position as the dominant virtual currency. The value of Ether, the digital money that lives on an upstart network known as Ethereum, has risen an eye-popping 4,500 percent since the beginning of the year (alternative source). With the recent price increases, the outstanding units of the Ether currency were worth around $34 billion as of Monday -- or 82 percent as much as all the Bitcoin in existence. At the beginning of the year, Ether was only about 5 percent as valuable as Bitcoin. The sudden rise of Ethereum highlights how volatile the bewildering world of virtual currency remains, where lines of computer code can be spun into billions of dollars in a matter of months. [...] The two-year old system has picked up backing from both tech geeks and big corporate names like JPMorgan Chase and Microsoft, which are excited about Ethereum's goal of providing not only a digital currency but also a new type of global computing network, which generally requires Ether to use. In a recent survey of 1,100 virtual currency users, 94 percent were positive about the state of Ethereum, while only 49 percent were positive about Bitcoin, the industry publication CoinDesk said this month.
The rich have way too much money sitting around. They're investing in nothing backed by nothing on the promise that it might one day be something. It's insane. What ever happened to investing in building something?
Re: (Score:2)
Chinese who have spare cash and don't want to put it into a bank account (which can be seized) or buy an apartment in a ghost town.
Indians who lost a lot of their saved (off-the-books) cash. (You may like the idea of reducing corruption and the black-market economy
Or perhaps you missed the socialist paradise of Venezu
Re: (Score:2)
They're investing in nothing backed by nothing on the promise that it might one day be something
They are investing in having an entry added to the majority of the many copies of the block-chain that uniquely identifies them as owning a quantity of nothing tangible. It is backed by cryptography and the greed of all the people who are trying furiously to mine more of them. There are currently many people willing to trade these "nothings" for a lot of money, especially since they offer many unique properties and some guarantees that are not available in traditional bank notes. Which component of all this
Video card prices... (Score:3)
There's a new gold rush in crypto currency that is causing video card prices to go up as everyone and their mother tries to mine the latest and greatest from the ether.
http://www.pcgamer.com/it-looks-like-cryptocurrency-mining-is-driving-up-nvidia-graphics-card-prices-too/ [pcgamer.com]
Bitcoin is on the verge of losing its position as the dominant virtual currency
In terms of actually being used as a currency, i.e. people using it to buy and sell things, I don't think I've personally come across anywhere accepting Ether. I've bought software, VPN service, pharmaceuticals (no, the legal kind) with bitcoin, which seems to be widely accepted. Surely before you can say that Ether is replacing bitcoin as the "dominant virtual currency", it would have to gain widespread acceptance as an actual c
Pump and Dump (Score:3)
This kind of jump, especially against an well established currency sounds like a Soros-esce pump and dump scheme. The idea is simple:
* Buy a bunch of currency which drives the cost of buying more currency up with another currency or precious metals
* When the currency hits its peak sell off all of your stock of said currency
* When the currency crashes buy back your stock back for pennies on the dollar or what every your currency's equivalent is.
* Rinse and repeat until you become an enemy of the state
Give it 6 months and you'll see a huge crash and then it will normalize at about 1/3 of its current value. After that look for gradual but steady increase in price.