Amazon Will Now Let You Try On Clothes Before You Buy Them

For many people, buying clothing online is not worth the hassle of getting a pair of pants or a shirt that does not fit. Many retailers have sought to eliminate that risk by offering free returns on clothing, but now Amazon is going even further. From a report: Amazon is launching Prime Wardrobe, a new program that will let you try on clothes before you buy them. Once you select at least three Prime Wardrobe-eligible pieces from over a million clothing options, Amazon will ship your selections to you in a resealable return box with a prepaid shipping label. After you try on the clothes, you can put the ones you don't want back in the box and leave it at your front door -- Prime Wardrobe also comes with free scheduled pickups from UPS. If you decide to keep at least three items you will get a 10 percent discount off your purchase, and if you keep five or more pieces the discount rises to 20 percent.
Oh great (Score:4, Insightful)
used clothes from Amazon, just what I wanted.
Too bad sizing isn't standarized. (Score:3)
The big problem is the lack of standardization in clothing sizes.
Depending on the brand a Medium Sized shirt on me can fit nicely or it could be Tight and I will need to go to a large version, when then becomes baggy on me. Other brands have finer detail on the sizing, but the size number is only relevant to the brand.
Then you have the problem with different body types. As a stockier build, many things that fit are either too long, or just tight around the arms and shoulder other than that they may fit.
Except for having free return shipping. Amazon should ship over a Tailor to get your size.
The big problem is the lack of standardization in clothing sizes.
Female voice: What's wrong?
Man on monitor: I just bought one of these yesterday, and it doesn't fit my consumer, and the store doesn't have any of the other kind.
Male voice: For more enjoyment and greater efficiency, consumption is being standardized. We are sorry...
Man on monitor: This is -
[cut off]
I'm thinking that Bezos' s00p3r s3krit plan is to get us hooked on buying Amazon Clothes, and then gradually reduce the selection until we are all stuck wearing Mao suits.
Great (Score:2)
"But it's 20% off! I'm saving us money by buying more!"
Here's how the rest of that conversation goes in my house:
"I know how you can save 100% off."
"I know, I know, don't buy it, God!"
"You do? Because it seems like you DON'T know."
This will be great for my wife. Not so great for my wallet.
I think that's the point
RIP Credit Card (Score:1)
Christ. My gf is going to go fucking *crazy* with this.
21st Century Capitalism. (Score:3)
Prime Video. Prime Pantry. Prime Wardrobe.
Sure as hell seems like every new feature on Amazon is making a Prime membership rather mandatory instead of merely a nice benefit to cut down on shipping costs.
I shouldn't be surprised. Being forced to subscribe to every service you use to create a per-customer-cost-for-life revenue stream is the definition of capitalism in the 21st century.