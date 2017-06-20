Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The Best And Worst ISPs According To Consumer Reports

Posted by BeauHD from the pros-and-cons dept.
In the August 2017 issue of Consumer Reports magazine, the nonprofit organization ranked internet service providers based off customer satisfaction. According to the report, many consumers still don't like their broadband and television provider, and don't believe they receive a decent value for the high price they pay for service. DSLReports summarizes the findings: The report [...] names Chattanooga municipal broadband provider EPB as the most-liked ISP in the nation. EPB was followed by Google Fiber, Armstrong Cable, Consolidated Cable and RCN as the top-ranked ISPs in the nation. Google Fiber "was the clear winner for internet service," notes the report, "with the only high score for value." Google Fiber also received high marks for customer support and service. But large, incumbent ISPs continue to be aggressively disliked due to high prices and poor customer service, according to the report. Despite endless annual promises that customer service is the company's priority, Comcast ranked number 27 out of the 32 providers measured. The company's survey results were weighed down by low consumer marks for value, channel selection, technical support, customer service and free video on demand offerings. The least-liked ISPs in the nation, according to the report, are: Charter (Spectrum), Cable ONE, Atlantic broadband, Frontier Communications, and Mediacom. Not coincidentally, the two largest ISPs in that list just got done with massive mergers or acquisitions that resulted in higher prices and worse service than consumers saw previously. MyRatePlan has a breakdown of ISP providers and plans by ZIP code.

  • 32 providers? (Score:3)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @09:04PM (#54658003)
    32 providers still exist? I thought we were down to about 4.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by KGIII ( 973947 )

      I am kinda shocked. Isn't Comcast usually the worst? As in, aren't they kinda famous just for that?

      I'm a bit disappointed. They really don't seem to have put much effort into it this year. I'm half convinced, if only by the myriad stories, that they actually work hard to achieve their status as the worst ISP (and sometimes customer service - across all industries). I hope they work harder next year. These stories are a great source of amusement.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They didn't even mention my provider, Sonic. Sonic is without question the best ISP in the United States. Not only have I rarely had issues with the service, but their techs are real techs. I can call them up and speak to them as one tech to another and they will adjust and tweak settings exactly the way I want them to be. No other ISP does this.

      • Re: 32 providers? (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Sonic has incredible tech support. Unfortunately they only provide DSL in our area ~5Mbs :(

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Creepy ( 93888 )

          Consider yourself fortunate. I can get DSL through CenturyLink as competition to Comcast (other than wireless, which has its own issues - mainly low thresholds for throttled bandwidth or restricted or no unlimited plans). CenturyLink and Comcast compete for who can provide the worst service in my area. Before CenturyLink, I had Qwest and before that US West, which I called Qworst and US Worst. Honestly, CenturyLink was a HUGE step above Qworst and US Worst, but I still hear horror stories that rival my Com

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      32 may exist across nation, but in practice most consumers only have access to somewhere between 1 and 3, and they usually suck because you have nowhere else to go and they know it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by chrish ( 4714 )

      If there were only four ISPs left down there, you'd be seeing ads gloating about being "Voted top-5 in the nation!" from all of them.

      Like how Bell up here is advertising being the "fastest ranked" mobile network. WTF does that even mean when most people have no useful way of comparing?

    • Most (all?) are small regional providers. There are a few scattered municipalities across the U.S. which allow 2+ cable companies to compete. I lived in a suburb of Boston when the city allowed a second cable company to enter the market. Immediately my cable company (the one which used to have a monopoly) cut my monthly bill by $10/mo (about 17%), added about a dozen channels to their basic tier TV lineup, and announced they would be rolling out speed upgrades of about 50% over the next 3 months at no in

  • How could Comcast not be at the bottom? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I work IT for a property management company, and we've lost tenants over Comcast. They are very angry at all of the problems that never get fixed, and the cables Comcast leaves strung across parking lots and sidewalks.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      My small neighborhood's HOA even hired a lawyer to try to get Comcast to bury all of their cables. We failed. The neighborhood is only 75 houses, but for as long as I can remember since I moved here almost a decade ago, there's always been at least one cable left across a driveway. Currently, there's a cable going from my front yard to my neighbor behind me. His service is flaky now since the cable isn't UV resistant, and the outside insulator is starting to fall off from being in the sun for nearly two

      • How is that even legal? I wouldn't want to cut a neighbour's internet connection, but if the company just strung a cable through my yard, I'd be sorely tempted to cut it. Or have a little accident with the lawn mower.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dgatwood ( 11270 )

          That's pretty much what I was going to say. Heck, I think I'd pay a mowing service come over and mow my artificial turf on a weekly basis if they left a cable running across my yard for two years....

          • I'd simply charge them for putting their crap on my property. I don't know about your jurisdiction, but in mine, if you put stuff on my ground, you either pay me rent, you forfeit property or you pay my cost to have it removed and trashed.

            And I get to choose which one it is.

            • Despite the fact the HOA will fine you for not maintaining it, it's probably not the homeowner's property, but part of the right-of-way that includes easements for cables, electricity, water, etc and theoretically can be used to expand the road if need be.

              So yeah, it's legal, and if you deliberately cut the cables, you're probably committing criminal property damage.

              That said, as someone who hates HOAs way more than Comcast, the idea they're unable to do anything about a third party's doing something u

              • Talk for your own country where corporate interest trumps private property. In mine, anyone who wants to put anything on my property without my consent has to show that the public interest (public interest. Not corporate. Good luck trying that with anything but gas, power and water) outweighs mine AND that he has no other chance to meet this public interest AND that he tried to offer me a reasonable compensation for disadvantaging me.

                This usually leads to very sweet deals with anyone who wants to put cables

                • Talk for your own country where corporate interest trumps private property. In mine, anyone who wants to put anything on my property without my consent has to show that the public interest (public interest. Not corporate. Good luck trying that with anything but gas, power and water) outweighs mine AND that he has no other chance to meet this public interest AND that he tried to offer me a reasonable compensation for disadvantaging me.

                  Yes, my country has the same thing. As I just tried to explain to you, b

                  • So it's public property? Wouldn't lie there very long over here either, actually it's even LESS likely to not end in a (quite serious) fine or simply being removed for being a "hazard". If you put something where you shouldn't put it without paying for it, our administration is usually very quick to remind you that you should better pay them to not make your life miserable.

                • When my dad got the electric company to install service to his remote property, they had put up an extra pole and step-down transformer. They charged for this, over $10k, so more or less their cost.

                  Fair enough.

                  But the contract including giving them easement rights to any service they wanted to run across his land. He pointed out that this is unreasonable, they only need easement rights for electric service. It took a while, but he got the c

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AaronW ( 33736 )

          That reminds me of when my parents' neighbor accidentally dug up the cable line that ran to my parents' house and "fixed" it with wire nuts.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I once moved to a place with a longer commute and higher rent just so I could switch from Mediacom to Comcast.

  • Meh, RCN were supposed to come to my town. They signed an agreement with the town. Then they reneged when the economy tanked in 2001 or 2008 (I forget which). The town didn't negotiate any penalty clause, so RCN just walked away.

    We do have Comcast and Verizon FIOS, not that that has made either of them more competitive, nor do I have any proof that if RCN had come that prices would be any different than they are now.

    Regardless, RCN's name is mud AFAIC, right down there with Comcast and FIOS..

  • All Of Them (Score:5, Insightful)

    by FrankHaynes ( 467244 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @09:26PM (#54658097)

    Everybody HATES their ISP, whichever it is. They all rank the worst.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by great om ( 18682 )

      i don't hate FIOS. wish they didn't require me to use their awful Quantum gateway, but am otherwise happy with them (once i disabled their DNS, which shows ads)

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by KGIII ( 973947 )

      I have Fairpoint DSL. I'm way out in the boondocks. They keep my service up, bill me accurately, and have increased my speed a few times, while not actually charging me extra money. I am quite happy with my ISP.

      However, they're being sold - and I remain dubious. However, it's DSL so the PUC has it setup that I can get service from any company willing to service me. GWI is pretty good, so I can just swap service, if they don't meet expectations.

    • Hate is such a strong word. I don't hate Christians, Muslims, or Jews. I disagree with Christianity, Islam, and Judaism.

      But telecommunication companies (telco's), that's a whole new level of hell that religion couldn't possibly imagine.

      I don't love my ISP (Frontier FIOS), nor do I hate them. On a day-to-day basis they get job done.

      If you truly "hate" your ISP, have no choice, and have a valid reason to complain, please tell the FCC. You might not think it helps, but it does.

    • Re:All Of Them (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @05:17AM (#54659441)

      Not true. I like all three ISPs I have contracts with. Granted, I live in a country where you actually have a choice of at least 3 and depending where you are up to 7 or more ISPs to choose from, so they better offer reasonable service at a reasonable price because anyone who doesn't has a short life.

      Welcome to capitalism where competition drives quality up and prices down.

    • Actually, I'm quite happy with mine. 100/33 Mbps, no caps, excellent customer service, and they'll let me run my own servers, including smtp/http/ssh and games.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Sorry, but I'm quite happy with mine. 365 euros a year (a euro a day) for 1 gigabit symmetrical (FttH).
      And on the few occasions I need to call their helpdesk, they have people who actually understand what they are talking about, not just script-monkeys.
      And if you want to use your own modem/router, they provide all necessary information to set up SIP and IPTV.

    • They all rank the worst.

      That's because there are only a few, massive ISP's in the country that control all Internet access. They all know that we have no other choice (we can only switch from one shitty ISP to, at most, one equally shitty ISP), and that they are a zero-sum oligopoly. Since they no doubt collude with each other to keep prices high, they are essentially a single-minded monopoly.

      It's telling that the most loved ISP in the nation is a municipal one. It's more evidence that the model with municipally owned wire and

    • Meh, I'm OK with Comcast. They haven't f---ed me over. Maybe when I eventually move they will, but they haven't yet. Their service is reliable, it's fast, and other than port 25 and a very high data cap, it's unrestricted. I can RDP into work and get better latency than if I RDP over Wifi from my laptop to my desktop. I can stream pretty much anything in 1080P.

      Now, if Comcast were also my TV provider, I'd probably have a different view, as their TV service is notorious for hidden fees and shitty service,

    • I DON'T! Of course, I have consolidated fiber, they bought out Surewest and I was really concerned that their service was going to go to crap, but they've been really good. It's one of the few providers I've ever used where I can talk to a knowledgeable tech easily, I even once had a really thorough conversation about how they should configure their new equipment and they fixed them right away (they were filtering UDP port 53 packets, which was breaking my DNS server). When I bought the current house I live

  • They are no longer considered the worst?? Wow.

    Slashdot suggest the "related" links "Donald Trump Wins US Presidency" -- must be thinking of dissatisfaction rankings.

  • Was it multiple choice? And was the answer "All are bad"? If not I want a redo

    Disclaimer:I did not read the article nor the summary, be happy I read half of the title as this is not only an impulse post, it is Slashdot.

  • Meh (Score:1)

    by Eyezen ( 548114 )
    I have Charter Spectrum in an Ex-Ex-uburb of St Louis and I think its gone down once in the entire time Ive been a subscriber. Of course all im looking for is a pipe to pass bits.

  • Is there a list somewhere? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I didn't see a ranked list of 32 service providers in the CR article. I just saw a few service providers compared to each other, like in BeauHD's summary. Is there a list of all 32 somewhere?

  • It's the best ISP around here for bandwidth and availability, but as a cable provider it's limited in this rural area to customers who live on the cable runs. We have movie star mansions which can only get crappy DSL or even the any-port-in-a-storm Commspeed, a WISP that operates at analog modem speeds.

    My one problem with Suddenlink is that it blocks certain sites. Does anyone else have to turn on a VPN to get youdrugstore.com?

    • Try changing your DNS servers. A lot of Isp's null route illegal sites or know addresses for botnet C&C servers.

  • It seems to be quite the thing to trash Comcast but they have done a reasonably good job in my area.

    When they first acquired the network in my area from AT&T (it was the domain of @Home originally which was pretty much the first cable-modem ISP) I had all sorts of reliability problems. Service would blink out for minutes at a time at random intervals. Very annoying when you are VPNed into the company network or watching a video.

    That persisted for a while but now I have had no downtime for years with

  • Not coincidentally, the two largest ISPs in that [worst] list just got done with massive mergers or acquisitions that resulted in higher prices and worse service than consumers saw previously.

    Side-effect of living in a plutocracy.

    • This. Usually when two companies merge, it means they can reduce cost and actually lower prices. But when telcos merge, it's because they don't want to compete anymore and instead create a de facto monopoly in certain geographic regions. It's happening here in the Netherlands as well. New Fiber hookups went from 250k a year to 20k a year after KPN (a large telco) bought the company that rolls out most of the fiber. They decided it was going to be cheaper to "upgrade" their existing DSL network, but they wer

  • They've been my ISP for 6 or 7 years now and I have found very little to complain about. Also, they've doubled the speed of the basic service twice without raising the rates, from 25 to 50 to 100 Mbps. Gigabit service is available, but I don't really have a need for it.

    • But once you have gigabit you create a need. Wish I had that option available. Only a very small portion of Vegas has those speeds.

  • I have triple-play. It's reasonably fast and reliable. It's worth 80-100 bucks. The problem is, it costs twice that!

  • "channel selection, free video on demand offerings"

    What do these have to do with being an ISP?

    It's hardly surprising that cable providers rank lower than pure ISPs because there is a lot more potential for problems with cable other than actual internet service.

  • Because here' in the RI area - their DNS goes belly up at least twice a day.

